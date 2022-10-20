Southeast District football results for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

Chatfield 28, Goodhue 20

GOODHUE — Chatfield, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, got all it could handle from Goodhue in pulling out a narrow 28-20 win.

Sam Backer was once again a one-man wrecking crew for Chatfield. The senior rushed for 255 yards on just 15 carries as he moved No. 3 on the all-time Minnesota rushing list with more than 6,400 yards.

Backer scored all four of Chatfield’s touchdowns on runs of 43, 2 and 80 yards. When Goodhue pulled within 22-20 in the fourth quarter, Backer then popped a 73-yard kickoff return for the final TD of the game.

Chatfield (8-0) finished with 242 yards rushing and two passing. The Gophers won despite being outgained by more than 100 yards.

Gavin Schafer had a 17-yard touchdown run and Carson Roschen caught a 1-yard TD pass as Goodhue took a 14-8 at the half. Roschen added an 8-yard scoring pass from Will Opsahl in the fourth quarter.

Opsahl finished 16-for-28 passing for 202 yards and two TDs. Adam Poncelet had four catches for 103 yards and Roschen had six grabs for 73 yards and the two TDs. Malakye Parker rushed for 89 yards while Schafer added 46.

The Wildcats (4-4) had 353 total yards, 202 passing and 151 rushing.

Chatfield 0-8-14-6 — 28

Goodhue 7-7-0-6 — 20

St. Charles 28, Lewiston-Altura 12

LEWISTON — Chace Kobs and Tytan Small both rushed for more than 100 yards as St. Charles topped Lewiston-Altura 28-12.

Kobs rushed for 123 yards on 17 carries and scored one touchdown. Small added 103 yards on 12 attempts and rushed for two TDs on runs of 36 and 21 yards.

Owen Maloney added 72 yards rushing and one TD for St. Charles (2-6). The Saints finished with 348 yards of offense, all on the ground.

Winless Lewiston-Altura (0-8) also had most of its yards on the ground. The Cardinals had 190 total yards, 182 rushing William Kreidermacher rushed for 71 yards and a TD while Carter Cady added 59 yards while Adam Kampa had a short TD run.

St. Charles 7-14-7-0 — 28

Lewiston-Altura 6-0-6-0 —12

La Crescent-Hokah 42, Pine Island 21

PINE ISLAND – AJ Donovan passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns as La Crescent-Hokah outscored Pine Island 42-21.

Donovan completed 26 of 37 passes and also threw two interceptions.

Todd Carter caught 13 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown for the Lancers while Mason Einerwold had eight catches for 106 yards and two TDs.

Carter also rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown. Logan DeBoer and Jaden George both rushed for 36 yards and a TD.

The Lancers (4-4) racked up 511 yards of offense, 312 passing and 199 rushing.

Sam Knox rushed for 138 yards and two TDs for Pine Island (0-8). The Panthers had 229 total yards,125 rushing and 104 passing.

La Crescent-Hokah 14-7-14-7 — 42

Pine Island 7-0-0-14 — 21

Triton 14, Dover-Eyota 7

DODGE CENTER — Boe Munnikhuysen rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown as Triton nipped Dover-Eyota 14-7.

Munnikhuysen had a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter. D-E answered when Brayden Swene caught a 16-yard TD pass from Levi Williams.

Triton snapped the tie just before the half when Francis Price broke loose for an 85-scoring run.

Triton got big interceptions in the second half from Matt Roussopoulos and Bronson Freerksen, the latter had one with less than a minute remaining to seal the victory.

Price finished with 88 yards rushing on five attempts for the Cobras (4-4) while Rossoupolous had three catches for 57 yards.

Dover-Eyota finishes the regular season 5-3.

Dover-Eyota 7-0-0-0 — 7

Triton 7-7-0-0 — 14

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 21, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

ELGIN — Plainview-Elgin-Millville got back on the winning track after dropping its last two games as it knocked off Zumbrota-Mazeppa 21-0.

P-E-M will take a 5-3 record into the playoffs, while Z-M is 1-7.

Kaiden Peters had a pair of touchdown catches for the Bulldogs, hauling in a 7-yard one in the first quarter and a 5-yarder in the third quarter.

Aaron Martinez had P-E-M’s other score, on a 4-yard run.

Martinez finished with 124 yards rushing on 21 carries. P-E-M had 166 rushing yards as a team and 121 passing.

Z-M was limited to 42 yards rushing and 119 passing.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0-0-0-0 — 0

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 7-0-7-7 — 21