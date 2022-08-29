Southeastern Minnesota’s ‘Dangerous Dozen’: 12 football players to watch in ’22

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2022 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 3, Post Bulletin print edition. A PDF version of the Pigskin will be available at PostBulletin.com on Thursday, Sept. 1.)

As we learn every fall, there are far more than a dozen talented football players in southeastern Minnesota.

That is the case again this season, and there will be many players who are currently unknown to many fans outside of their schools who will jump onto the radar of area football followers.

For now, though, here are 12 of the best players in the area to watch this fall, the Post Bulletin’s annual “Dangerous Dozen.”

SAM BACKER, RB, CHATFIELD

Arguably the most dynamic offensive threat in the area, Backer totaled 3,117 all-purpose yards with 51 total touchdowns after making the switch from running back to quarterback a season ago. He still used his legs plenty, finishing with 2,384 yards rushing and 34 touchdowns on the ground. Backer committed to perennial Division II powerhouse Minnesota State University, Mankato in July, meaning his full attention will be to help the Gophers repeat as Class AA champions. He also has a chip on his shoulder the way last year ended, him forced to sit out the state championship game after drawing two unsportsmanlike fouls in the state semifinals.

CARTER HOLCOMB, WR, MAYO

Carter and Cayden Holcomb were quite the duo a season ago. The brothers combined for nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns for an explosive Mayo offense that was instrumental in helping the Spartans reach the program’s first state tournament since 1996. The younger Carter was responsible for 823 of those yards and nine of those TDs, while being a dynamic punt returner. With Cayden now at Winona State University, Carter will be expected to shoulder the load, something he should have no problem with. Also, don’t be surprised to see him in the backfield as the Spartans will look to use his skill set as much as possible.

REESE TRIPP, OL, KASSON-MANTORVILLE

Tripp is the most highly recruited name on this list. At 6-foot-7, 325 pounds, Tripp is blessed with terrific size, but Division I teams came running last year after a season in which he put it all together. He was a two-way starter while leading the KoMets in “pancake” blocks in the Class AAAA runner-up’s powerful triple-option scheme. He is committed to play football for his home state team at the University of Minnesota and is ranked as the fourth-best recruit in the state by Prep Redzone.

DREW SCHINDLER, DB, CHATFIELD

Schindler became one of the best defensive backs in southeastern Minnesota a season ago, putting up video game-like numbers with an eye-popping seven interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He also forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble and had 39 total tackles for the state-champion Gophers. He received his first offer from St. Olaf College over the summer, but expect more to come if he is able to even come close to replicating last year’s performances.

ADAM PONCELET, WR, GOODHUE

Poncelet will be jockeying with Holcomb for the title of region’s top receiver this season. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior pairs great size with speed to go along with soft hands. He can move the chains, go over the middle, take the top off the defense and is one of the area's best red-zone threats. He finished with 14 touchdowns to go along with 762 yards receiving on 52 receptions in helping Goodhue reach the Section 1AA championship last year. Poncelet picked up offers from Winona State and Minnesota Duluth this summer, while having junior-day visits at North Dakota State University, the University of North Dakota and the University of St. Thomas in the spring.

RUDY LOZOYA, FB/DE, MAYO

Lozoya has been the talk of the summer for the Spartans. It seemed the weight room became the senior's second home and he now resembles more of a freight train than a high school student. Mayo coach Donny Holcomb called Lozoya a shrunken down Christian Okoye — a powerful, former NFL running back for the Kansas City Chiefs in the early 1990’s. It’s a good comparison as Lozoya now squats over 500 pounds and runs a 4.7 second 40. He will be a force on both sides of the ball this season.

MASON LANGOWSKI, ATH, WINONA

Much like his older brother Trent, Mason can play all over the field and do it well. Last year, he played quarterback, running back and wide receiver, totaling over 650 total all-purpose yards. He also snagged four interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. It’s no surprise that a number of college teams are interested with Mason having camp invites to Minnesota Duluth and South Dakota State. There have also been junior-day trips to Duluth, Valparaiso, Moorhead, Minnesota State (Mankato), Brown, South Dakota State, Bemidji State, Augustana and Davidson. This year, expect him to be playing more quarterback and the leaders of the Winhawks' defense.

JADEN BLANCK, RB, WINONA

Another Winhawk, Blanck has erupted onto the scene these last few months and is now rated as the top running back in the state of Minnesota for the Class of 2025 by Prep Redzone. Blanck transferred in from Wabasha-Kellogg before he started high school and was used in the backfield sparingly by the Winhawks a season ago. This year, he and senior Dominic Davis (838 yards, 6.7 YPC) are expected to give Winona a dynamic one-two punch in the backfield.

BRYCE CORSON, RB, FILLMORE CENTRAL

One of many do-it-all running backs in the area, Corson finished with more than 1,200 all-purpose yards (786 rushing, 425 receiving) and 22 touchdowns, including a school-record 17 rushing touchdowns. The 5-foot-8 senior is shifty and has great acceleration, but his ability to shed tacklers is what separates him. In fact, it seems at times Corson has oil slathered on his body as defenders just slip off of him. He will be a key cog for the Falcons in a wide-open Section 1A.

TYTAN SMALL, LB/RB, ST. CHARLES

Small is arguably the best tackler in the area. He has great instincts and once he gets his long arms around you, it's over with. Last year, he finished with 140 total tackles en route to being named All-District Southeast. He kept that momentum going into the winter where he was great on the mat, finishing fifth at the Class A state wrestling tournament at 182 pounds.

PEYTON BYRNE, OL/DL, STEWARTVILLE

The Stewartville senior was stellar last fall, not allowing a sack at left tackle for a Tigers team that went 8-0 in the regular season. Byrne has gained more than 30 pounds of muscle and is coming off a spring where he placed fourth in the shot put at the Class AA state meet. He will have his pick of Division II schools, whether it be on the gridiron, the track or both.

KAIDEN PETERS, KR/PR/DB, P-E-M

Peters has made noise on the AAU circuit this past summer for basketball, but don't sleep on him on the football field. He's explosive, fast and can change direction on a dime. It all adds up to the perfect return man. He took two punts for touchdowns (from 60 and 50 yards), averaging an impressive 16 yards per punt return. He also averaged 18.5 yards per kickoff return.

