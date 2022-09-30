Southeast District football results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
Chatfield 51, La Crescent-Hokah 7
LA CRESCENT — Chatfield just keeps doing it, torching one opponent after the other.
The No. 1-ranked and defending champion Gophers made vastly improved La Crescent-Hokah their latest victim, sprinting to a 51-7 Southeast District win.
Star runner Sam Backer did his sprinting with the ball tucked under his arm. The senior finished with a whopping 351 yards rushing and four touchdowns, getting it done on 17 carries. That's a ridiculous 21 yards per carry. Backer's longest TD run covered 89 yards.
Jackson Schild had 92 yards on 14 carries. Chatfield finished with 456 yards rushing as a team.
The Gophers' defense made it a long night for La Crescent-Hokah quarterback A.J. Donovan. Donovan managed 149 yards passing but was picked off four times.
La Crescent is 5-0, while La Crescent-Hokah slipped to 2-3.
Chatfield is outscoring its opponents by an average of 51-9. The Gophers get a big test next week when they host No. 3-ranked and unbeaten Caledonia.
