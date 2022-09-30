We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Southeast District football results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

By Staff reports
September 30, 2022 12:06 AM
Chatfield 51, La Crescent-Hokah 7

LA CRESCENT — Chatfield just keeps doing it, torching one opponent after the other.

The No. 1-ranked and defending champion Gophers made vastly improved La Crescent-Hokah their latest victim, sprinting to a 51-7 Southeast District win.

Star runner Sam Backer did his sprinting with the ball tucked under his arm. The senior finished with a whopping 351 yards rushing and four touchdowns, getting it done on 17 carries. That's a ridiculous 21 yards per carry. Backer's longest TD run covered 89 yards.

Jackson Schild had 92 yards on 14 carries. Chatfield finished with 456 yards rushing as a team.

The Gophers' defense made it a long night for La Crescent-Hokah quarterback A.J. Donovan. Donovan managed 149 yards passing but was picked off four times.

La Crescent is 5-0, while La Crescent-Hokah slipped to 2-3.

Chatfield is outscoring its opponents by an average of 51-9. The Gophers get a big test next week when they host No. 3-ranked and unbeaten Caledonia.

Chatfield 6-35-10-0 — 51
La Crescent-Hokah 0-0-7-0 — 7

