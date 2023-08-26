Southland gets it together, scores impressive win over Lanesboro

ADAMS — Section 1 defenses always knew what to expect from Southland’s offense a season ago. Plagued by a nonexistent ground game, the pass-heavy Rebels were entirely one dimensional.

“Last year we threw a lot because we just couldn’t run the ball,” Southland coach JJ Galle said.

But Friday’s season-opening 21-6 victory over Lanesboro showcased a new offensive formula for the 2023 Rebels, who demonstrated a renewed commitment to the run game.

Southland’s offensive line is stronger this year. They’re certainly bigger, Galle said, and the return of senior lineman Cash Day — whose 2022 season was unfortunately cut short by a Week 1 injury — adds yet another veteran presence to the Rebels’ suddenly formidable front, whose progress as a unit was evident against the Burros.

“They’ve got a good team,” Lanesboro coach James Semmen said. “Their offensive line is a lot better. They moved us.”

The Rebels ran the ball on 79% of their offensive plays, with junior Tyson Stevens racking up a game-high 126 yards on 21 carries, including a 53-yard scamper midway through the fourth quarter to set up Southland’s third and final touchdown. That opened up windows for senior quarterback Noah Bauer, who threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes to put the game away.

Lanesboro wide receiver Kaden Stettler (12) avoids a tackler after catching a screen pass during a 9-South District game against Southland on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Adams. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

“Our offense can be dangerous if we continue to work together as a family, and as a team,” Bauer said. “Last year, we were heavy on the pass because the run just wasn’t there, but opening up the run game this year is definitely valuable for the pass game. When we work like that together, we can be unstoppable.”

The Rebels’ night may have ended in 1-0 bliss, but it started off shaky. Their opening drive of the game stalled with a lost fumble at the Burros’ 35-yard line. On the very next play, Lanesboro senior quarterback Mason Howard found classmate Michael Rein — who could not have been more wide open — streaking down the middle of the field for a 75-yard touchdown pass.

That’s the kind of sharp momentum swing that last year would have likely doomed the Rebels, who’ve previously struggled with overcoming adversity. But Friday’s come-from-behind win shows that they’ve progressed in that area, too.

“We just keep talking about how we’re going to have to deal with adversity every step of the way,” Galle said. “We just have to keep picking each other up and keep playing. Tonight, they really did that. They stayed in the moment together and were able to reset when bad things happened.”

The Rebels didn’t answer back immediately, as they went three and out on both of their next two possessions, but they made sure to get on the scoreboard before halftime.

It started with an interception from senior Riley Jax, who then returned it to the Lanesboro 29-yard line with under 2 minutes on the clock. Five players later, sophomore Royce Jax punched in a 1-yard touchdown run, followed soon after by a successful point-after try from Bauer to give the Rebels a 7-6 halftime lead.

They kept that momentum rolling into the third quarter, needing just five plays to secure their second touchdown. Facing third-and-7 near midfield, Bauer found senior Jack Bruggeman — who made the last Lanesboro defender miss — for a 47-yard touchdown to help make it 14-6.

The Rebels sealed it in the fourth, turning another interception into points. Junior tight end Kaleb Yunker was the recipient of Bauer’s second TD pass, a 9-yarder in the corner of the end zone to make it a two-score game. Lanesboro then responded with a 14-play drive that brought them inside the Southland 25-yard line, but another pick — the Rebels’ fourth and final interception of the night — sealed it for the home team.

“It’s never going to be easy, but this is a nice way to start to see where you fit. Tonight was a big opportunity for us to see where we fit in the section,” Galle said. “We played our game. We played very, very well against a team that’s always a perennial power and always well coached. … It’s a great way to start the season, but I just told the boys that we can enjoy it until Sunday, but as soon as that Spring Grove film is uploaded, we have to move on because it’s not going to get any easier.”

SOUTHLAND 21, LANESBORO 6

Lanesboro 6 0 0 0 — 6

Southland 0 7 7 7 — 21

First quarter

L — Michael Rein 75 pass from Mason Howard (pass failed), 4:43.

Second quarter

S — Royce Jax 1 run (Noah Bauer kick), :27.

Third quarter

S — Jack Bruggeman 47 pass from Bauer (Bauer kick), 8:20.

Fourth quarter

S — Kaleb Yunker 9 pass from Bauer (Bauer kick), 3:14.

Individual stats

RUSHING: Lanesboro — Howard 16-50, Boston Wright 5-14, Cole Sass 4-7, Will Harvey 2-6, Luke Ruen 1-1; Southland — Tyson Stevens 21-126, Royce Jax 6-22, Riley Jax 4-10, Team 3-(minus 3).

PASSING: Lanesboro — Howard 11-18-4-199, Kaden Stettler 1-1-0-10; S — Bauer 4-9-0-96.

RECEIVING: Lanesboro — Rein 3-92, Ruen 2-49, Stettler 5-38, Ethan Soppa 1-10, Howard 1-10; Southland — Bruggeman 2-70, Andrew Timm 1-17, Yunker 1-9.