Southland's Kennedy a football junkie: 'He knows more about football than anyone I've ever coached'

Brendan Kennedy has hung around at football fields since he was a toddler.

His father, Shawn Kennedy, is the coach of the Southland High School football team in Adams, where Brendan has literally been at Rebels practices for the past 15 years. Now as he embarks on his senior season, Brendan Kennedy hopes to lead the Rebels to new heights.

“I can remember him being a 3-year-old being out at football practice with his arms wrapped around my leg,” Shawn Kennedy said.

When he was in elementary school, Brendan wanted to put on the pads and helmet and practice with the varsity. He didn't have to wait long to suit up. Kennedy has been on the Southland varsity since he was in eighth grade and he has been a starter since he was a freshman as a linebacker and running back.

“He knows more about football than anybody I’ve ever coached,” Shawn Kennedy said. “Even as a young kid, when I was breaking down game film, he would just sit right beside me. He’s a student of the game and he just loves it.”

Brendan said he began watching film with his father before he turned 10. The pair still do so to this day.

“I think it’s really helped my understanding of it and my knowledge of the game for sure,” Kennedy said. “I can see a formation and have a pretty good idea of what’s going to come. It’s helped me a ton.”

Kennedy was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area first team on defense as a junior when he made 60 tackles, 10 for loss, and averaged 13.3 tackles per game. He was also named the Southeastern Conference's Defensive Player of the Year. On offense, as a running back, he rushed for 266 yards and five touchdowns.

“I really like both running back and linebacker. I love both sides, honestly,” Kennedy said. “I think I just naturally read better as a linebacker as opposed to a running back.”

Kennedy has always had his father as a coach and that has had its pluses and minuses.

“It can be frustrating at times because you come home and you’re still talking about it,” Kennedy said. “But it’s definitely helped me become a better football player for sure because you’re always talking football and (I'm) always learning from him.”

Southland’s Brendan Kennedy (34), taking a handoff from quarterback Harrison Hanna (15) during a 2020 game, grew up around football and is coached by his father Shawn Kennedy. Brendan Kennedy has been a standout for the Rebels as a running back/linebacker and is now in his senior season. Photo Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

“It’s an unfair expectation you have when it’s your child,” Shawn Kennedy said. “Because you want them to do better, be perfect. And it doesn’t happen that way and I probably take out more frustration on my son than he surely deserves. I’ve gotten a lot better the last couple of years."

The coach said he has not played favoritism with his son over the years and Brendan's stellar play made that possible. Both Kennedys are also "team players."

“He can’t have success unless his teammates are out there doing their job,” Shawn Kennedy said. “He’s a definite team guy.”

“We’re just super tight and close-knit guys, especially our senior class,” Brendan Kennedy said. “We do everything together. Especially in such a physical sport like football, you really need to trust the guys next to you to do the job.”

Kennedy has also learned a lot from the older Southland players over the years. Now as a senior, the 18-year-old is a player the underclassmen look to for leadership.

“I had a lot of good leaders ahead of me that coached me up and helped me be a leader,” Kennedy said. “So I definitely feel like a leader and a guy to get them through.”

The Rebels have high hopes this season. They have had plenty of success over the years in 11-man football and now are looking to win a Section 1A title for the first time since joining the Nine-Man ranks.

“I feel everyone’s team goal is to win the section and make it to state,” Kennedy said. “We have a lot of young guys, but we have athletes that have the ability to do that.”

Kennedy also plays basketball and is on the track and field team at Southland. But football is his first love. The 5-foot-9, 200-pounder is unsure if he will try to play at the college level, however, as he may go to a trade school. But he's going to enjoy the game long after he is done putting on the pads.

“I just love the game of football, everything about it,” Kennedy said.