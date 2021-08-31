Spartans may have the 'skill' to take the next step

Mayo came oh-so-close to winning a Section 1AAAAA football championship a year ago. With a strong cast of players back in 2021, the Spartans have lofty expectations.

The Spartans finished 4-3 in the shortened 2020 season and during a one-game playoff they got to face Owatonna for the section crown. Mayo, which lost a seven-point game to Owatonna to start last season, dropped a 30-28 contest for the 1AAAAA title.

Mayo’s goal is to win a section title this fall and it may have the skill to make that happen.

“They just want to finish all the work they put in in the offseason and reach the goal,” coach Donny Holcomb said. “Just continue to build off last year, which would mean getting over that hump in the section championship.”

The Spartans averaged 29.2 points a game last season and have plenty of weapons back on offense. The passing game could be elite as quarterback Bennett Ellsworth (1,511 yards passing, 13 touchdowns) is coming off a stellar junior season and should be one of the top QBs in the district.

Bennett also has his two favorite targets back in brothers Cayden Holcomb (34 catches, 533 yards, three TDs) and Carter Holcomb (19 catches, 355 yards, three TDs). Cayden is a fourth-year starter and Carter, just a sophomore, is starting for a third year.

“I would say that’s our strength, our skill guys that proved themselves last year,” coach Holcomb said. “They put in a lot of work together.”

Noah Smith, a state track and field meet qualifier, will step in as the main running back after being a key reserve a year ago. Junior Tore Pappenfus also had some carries for Mayo a year ago. But the Spartans will have to make up for the loss of speedy DeMonte Simmons, who rushed for more than 100 yards a game a year ago, and just fewer than 800 for the season.

The Spartans will again try to use a strong mix of the pass and run.

“We don’t mind throwing the ball more than we run, but it’s kind of a week-by-week opponent thing,” coach Holcomb said. “Whatever’s working and how we match up with the strength of running or passing against an opponent, we’ll just roll with it.”

The offensive line is experienced and has a chance to be strong with Caden DeJong (6-3, 250) leading the way. Tate Cothern and Ethan Kramer also return as starters.

The defense has a solid foundation of returning players with Kramer back on the line, Smith back at linebacker and the Holcomb brothers returning to the secondary. Cayden Holcomb had five interceptions a year ago.

With Dominic Stencel and Max VandeKieft joining the defensive backfield, the Spartans should have a strong secondary.

The linebacking core could be the strength of the defense, however.

Smith and Pappenfus both return and Ayden Mesmer also has some experience.

“I hope it’s going to be our linebacker crew, and our defensive line being able to do their job to allow those linebackers to kind of run free and fill holes,” coach Holcomb said.

The coach said he feels good about both the offensive and defensive line.

“They’re not the biggest guys, but they’re strong and we have a good number of offensive and defensive linemen that we can rotate in,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said the key for a strong season may be the mental aspect as much as the physical game.

“I just think it’s to be consistent and to make corrections in practice so we can get better every week,” he said. “And utilize the depth of the numbers we have. We’ve got some good depth this year from both seniors and underclassmen. And they’ve all put a lot of work in so we think we can play a lot of kids.”

Mayo is expected to dress about 60 players for varsity games.

“Our numbers are up across the board,” Holcomb said. “So we’re happy with where our numbers are at.”

Holcomb listed other top challengers in the section as Owatonna, a perennial power, Century and Northfield.

2021 SPARTANS SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 — Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 — at Northfield, 2 p.m.

Sept. 17 — Century, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 — at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 — at Mankato West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 — New Prague, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 — at Austin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — Byron, 7 p.m.