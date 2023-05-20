99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Spartans pound their way back to state boys tennis tournament

Mayo overwhelmed the competition in the Section 1AA boys tennis semifinals and final, winning both duals by 7-0 scores.

Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Mayo’s Caleb Neisen reacts after a play during his No. 2 singles match against Wayzata on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 8:02 PM

LAKEVILLE — The goal every season for teams is to be playing their best once the postseason arrives.

All indications are that the Mayo boys tennis team is doing exactly that.

The evidence was overwhelming on Friday as the Spartans claimed the Section 1AA championship for the third straight year, sending them back to state.

It wasn’t just that Mayo won that had it feeling good. It was how the Spartans did it. They completely blitzed both of their opponents, racing past Owatonna 7-0 in the semifinals at Lakeville North, then recording the same 7-0 score in the final against No. 10-ranked Lakeville North in the final.

Lakeville North had beaten Century 5-2 in the semifinals.

Mayo is regarded by most as the second best team in the state and improved to 20-1 overall.

“Every match today, we got off to a fast start,” said Mayo longtime coach Jeff Demaray, whose team’s only loss this season is to No. 1 Wayzata. “Both teams we played are very strong.”

Lakeville North figured to be the strongest outfit that Mayo would play Friday and the Panthers also had the benefit of playing on their home turf.

But Mayo took that advantage and trampled it, wasting no time to set the tone. Mayo won each of the dual’s first sets, almost all of them by 6-1 scores.

That’s just what Demaray had been hoping for.

“Lakeville North had a lot of fans there, but we never allowed them to get into the match,” Demaray said. “In every match, we got off to a lightning start.”

Mayo’s most impressive win likely happened at No. 3 singles. That’s where senior Caleb Neisen had his way with formidable Bhanu Prodduturi. Prodduturi had shown up with a glossy 17-4 record this season. But Neisen never let him settle in.

Neisen did some studying of his opponents in warmups. He took note of Prodduturi’s backhand seeming not as strong as his forehand. And then he went to work exploiting that.

“I found what I thought would work and worked the game plan,” Neisen said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our team right now. To put two 7-0 wins on the board feels great. It’s fun now to finally see all the hard work we put in in the off-season and during the season pay off today. It’s definitely gratifying.”

Mayo begins state tournament play on July 6 at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center. The Spartans finished fourth at state last year.

SEMIFINALS

Lakeville North 5, Century 2

Singles: Kian Rehfeldt (C) def. Anthony Scheglowski 6-1, (retired); Kade Bishop (LN) def. Prabhav Kaginele 6-0, 6-4; Bhanu Prodduturi (LN) def. Dean Wang 6-2, 6-0; Ezra Mahoney (LN) def. Rowan Johnson 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Cameron NelsonPaige Sargent (C) def. Tejas Komaragiri/Lucas Stanek 6-4, 3-2 (retired); Crispin MahoneyEzra Mahoney (LN) def. Cori Li/David Sohn 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; John Glick/Kien O’Brien (LN) def. Owen McMaster/Jason Zheng 6-4, 6-3.

Mayo 7, Owatonna 0

Singles: Tej Bhagra (M) def. Mc Pilcher 6-2, 6-1; Ben Erickson (M) def. Thomas Herzog 6-0, 6-1; Caleb Neisen (M) def. Thomas Oien 6-0, 6-1; Ian Li (M) def. Joe Zeman 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Philip Wisniewski/Caleb Kennel (M) def. Charlie Tucker/Nils Gantert 6-4, 6-1; Noah Wisniewski/David Teng (M) def. Finn Loveless/Leyton Williams 6-2, 6-0; Dniel Meunier/Zach Thomas (M) def. Aiden Engel/Emmett Krueger 6-0, 6-4.

FINAL

Mayo 7, Lakeville North 0

Singles: Tej Bhagra def. Anthony Scheglowski 6-1, 3-6, 10-7; Ben Erickson (M) def. Kade Bishop 6-4, 7-6 (7-1); Caleb Neisen (M) def. Bhanu Prodduturi 6-1, 6-1; Ian Li (M) def. Reid Bishop 6-2, 6-2; Doubles: Phil Wisniewski/Caleb Kennel (M) def. Tjas Komaragiri/Lucas Stanek 6-1, 6-4; Noah Wisniewski/David Teng (M) def. Crispin Mahoney/Ezra Mahoney 6-1, 6-3; Daniel Meunier/Zach Thomas (M) def. John Glock/Kien O’Brien 6-1, 6-3.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
