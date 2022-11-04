SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Spring Grove can't close the deal, eliminated by No. 1 seed FBA

No. 4 seed Spring Grove gave No. 1 Faribault Bethlehem Academy a battle in the Section 1A volleyball semifinals, but fell short.

Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Spring Grove’s Kenadee Gerard (12) and Addyson McHugh cheer after winning a point during a Section 1A girls volleyball semifinal match against Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Pat Ruff
November 03, 2022 08:29 PM
A longer version of this story will appear later tonight.

ROCHESTER — Spring Grove played with Faribault Bethlehem Academy the majority of Thursday evening, mostly looking as good as the Cardinals.

Middle hitter Addyson McHugh was doing great things at the net, libero Maggie Lile was digging everything up, and outside hitter Joelle Halverson was coming up with timely kills. And seemingly everybody else was contributing, too.

But it still wasn’t enough. That’s because the Lions weren’t as good as No.-4-ranked FBA when it really mattered — winning time.

Ninth-ranked Spring Grove could rarely put the finishing touches on any set Thursday night and had its season end with a 29-27, 25-20, 24-26, 25-16 loss to FBA in the Section 1A volleyball semifinals at Mayo Civic Arena.

FBA is the No. 1 seed, while Spring Grove was seeded fourth.

Spring Grove was serving for the win at one point in Set 1, but couldn’t grab it. It also was tied with FBA 20-20 in Set 2, but couldn’t finish things off there either. After turning things around and doing winning things to end Set 3, going on a 5-0 scoring run to close things, it ran out of gas and was eliminated in the fourth set.

Thus, one of the best seasons that Spring Grove has experienced in years is over, the Lions finishing 28-5 overall. FBA moves to 20-10 and will play the winner of No. 2 seed Mabel-Canton and No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Arena.

Related Topics: 2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS VOLLEYBALLMABEL-CANTONSPRING GROVEKENYON-WANAMINGO
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
