Spring Grove can't close the deal, eliminated by No. 1 seed FBA

A longer version of this story will appear later tonight.

ROCHESTER — Spring Grove played with Faribault Bethlehem Academy the majority of Thursday evening, mostly looking as good as the Cardinals.

Middle hitter Addyson McHugh was doing great things at the net, libero Maggie Lile was digging everything up, and outside hitter Joelle Halverson was coming up with timely kills. And seemingly everybody else was contributing, too.

But it still wasn’t enough. That’s because the Lions weren’t as good as No.-4-ranked FBA when it really mattered — winning time.

Ninth-ranked Spring Grove could rarely put the finishing touches on any set Thursday night and had its season end with a 29-27, 25-20, 24-26, 25-16 loss to FBA in the Section 1A volleyball semifinals at Mayo Civic Arena.

FBA is the No. 1 seed, while Spring Grove was seeded fourth.

Spring Grove was serving for the win at one point in Set 1, but couldn’t grab it. It also was tied with FBA 20-20 in Set 2, but couldn’t finish things off there either. After turning things around and doing winning things to end Set 3, going on a 5-0 scoring run to close things, it ran out of gas and was eliminated in the fourth set.

Thus, one of the best seasons that Spring Grove has experienced in years is over, the Lions finishing 28-5 overall. FBA moves to 20-10 and will play the winner of No. 2 seed Mabel-Canton and No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Arena.