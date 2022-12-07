Spring Grove coach looks back on state title just eluding Lions' grasp

SPRING GROVE — The Spring Grove football team was 3-5 during the 2021 season. The Lions rebounded to go 13-1 in 2022 and were just seconds away from a Nine-Man state championship and a perfect season.

Mountain Iron-Buhl rallied past the Lions 28-25 in last week’s state title game, scoring the winning touchdown with 25 seconds to play. Spring Grove coach Kody Moore reflected on the stellar season which nearly ended in perfection.

Post Bulletin: The Spring Grove team was so close to winning a state championship, 25 seconds. How hard did the players and coaches take the loss?

Kody Moore: It was an extremely emotionally draining loss, no doubt about that. I think more than anything it was a stunned feeling immediately after. The hard part is the hindsight of what could have been done differently, that's the case in any loss but this was on the biggest stage. We controlled the game overall, we forced turnovers, we started fast. We just didn't quite finish the job.

PB: What was your message to the players after the game?

K.M: I told them that when you look back on this season 15-20 years from now you will remember all the great memories from this season. Most kids only ever get to dream about playing in a state championship game. I can't describe how proud I am of this group. They have continued and left their imprint on the legacy of Spring Grove football. There were a lot of young football players in the stands watching this game, and will be hungry to do what you guys did.

PB: Finishing second in the state is still a great accomplishment, especially after the team finished under .500 during the 2021 season. What was the key for the turnaround this season?

K.M.: The biggest thing that we improved was the physicality that we played with, both offensively and defensively. The greatest improvement we made was in our run defense. We play a lot of great power running teams and we were extremely stout throughout the entire season.

Spring Grove’s Jaxon Strinmoen (7) gets tackled during the State Class Nine-Man Football Championship game against Mountain Iron-Buhl on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

PB: Now that you’ve had time to reflect on the season, what is your main takeaway from this year’s Spring Grove team?

K.M.: This group kept the state tournament tradition in Spring Grove football alive. They were sixth-, seventh-, eighth-graders when we won our last two titles. They set a goal to get back, and they got that done. They showed the hard work that it takes in the offseason if you want to give yourself an opportunity to play on the biggest stage.

PB: You do have some key players coming back next season. How hungry is that team going to be to take the next step and win a championship?

K.M.: They're going to be hungry enough that they'd probably eat gravel to get the job done.

PB: You won a state championship as a player as the quarterback at Caledonia. How big of a thrill would it be for you to accomplish the same feat as a coach?

K.M.: The nice part for me is that I was able to call the plays on (Spring Grove's) two state championship winning teams in 2017 and 2018. It would be nice to have done it as a head coach, but it has always taken our whole coaching staff to get the job done, as was the case this year with the success that we had. To be part of playing or coaching in four state championship games makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world. Football is the ultimate team game, it takes the most people working together for a common goal. There's nothing like high school football and I'm lucky to have been a part of great programs. We have great parents, kids, and coaches in Spring Grove and the future is bright.

PB: Is there any special memory for you that is going to stand out from this year’s 13-1 team?

K.M.: There are too many great memories to put into words. Every practice and every game night under the lights is special. This team was as tight-knit as it gets. It was a big family, it was a bunch of brothers working their tails off with one goal in mind. The feeling of being part of a group like this is indescribable. We're fortunate that they took our whole community on one heck of a ride. I love these guys and wouldn't trade this season for anything in the world.