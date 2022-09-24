We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Spring Grove combines physical play with finesse to thump Grand Meadow and improve to 4-0

Spring Grove, ranked No. 6 in the state in Nine-Man football, used a balanced offensive attack to topple Grand Meadow 47-16 in District-9 South play Saturday.

Kody Moore.jpg
Spring Grove football coach Kody Moore address his team after the Lions defeated Grand Meadow 47-16 in Grand Meadow on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Spring Grove is now 4-0 this season.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
September 24, 2022 05:25 PM
This article will be updated later today with additional information, quotes and stats.

GRAND MEADOW — Spring Grove football coach Kody Moore thought the Lions were becoming a bit to much of a finesse team in recent years.

The Lions have been a more bruising this season and the physical style of play has paid off. Spring Grove, ranked No. 6 in the state in Nine Man, improved to 4-0 on Saturday with a 47-16 victory over Grand Meadow in District-9 South play.

"We've really tried to preach this year getting back to be able to run the ball," Moore said. "The last few years we've relied way too much on the pass. We know that in order to win in late October, November and December that you have to be able to run the ball."

Moore likes the balance the Lions have been able to produce this season. Saturday's game was a prime example. Spring Grove rushed for 272 yards while quarterback Elijah Solum passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

Solum threw 37- and 57-yard scoring strikes to Caleb Griffin, who caught five passes for 131 yards. Jaxon Strinmoen also caught a 22-yard TD pass.

Hunter Holland, as he has all season, sparked the ground game. Holland and a number of Lions have "Run the Ball" T-shirts that they wear under their jerseys. Hunter rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns — on runs of 20, 49 and 10 yards — to help the Lions roll up 495 yards of offense.

Spring Grove's defense has also excelled this season. With junior linebacker Ethan Crouch leading the way, the Lions held Grand Meadow (2-2) to just 112 total yards of offense.

Spring Grove 47, Grand Meadow 16

Spring Grove — 6-21-13-7 — 47

Grand Meadow — 0-8-0-8 — 16

First quarter

Spring Grove — Hunter Holland 20 run (kick failed), 6:57.

Second quarter

Spring Grove — Holland 20 run (Holland run), 10:51.

GM — Cael Gilbert 7 run (Corbin Lundemann run), 7:27.

Spring Grove — Caleb Griffin 37 pass from Elijah Solum (Griffin kick), 6:08.

Spring Grove — Jaxon Strinmoen 22 pass from Solum (kick failed), 2:50.

Third quarter

Spring Grove — Griffin 57 pass from Solum (pass failed), 11:05.

Spring Grove — Holland 10 run (Griffin kick), 2:37.

Fourth quarter

GM — Lundemann 6 run (Lundemann run), 3:30.

Spring Grove — Zach Brumm 75 run (Griffin kick), 3:15.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
