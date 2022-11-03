Spring Grove, Lanesboro clash in a mini state championship game

DODGE CENTER — The Section 1 9-Man football championship game has almost been like a mini state championship game for most of the past decade.

That could be the case again this season.

Spring Grove and Lanesboro have been on a collision course to decide the Section 1 champion all fall. The two state-ranked teams will meet on the field at 7 p.m. Friday in Dodge Center to determine who will land the lucrative state berth.

The Section 1 winner has won seven of the past eight 9-Man state titles, including Spring Grove claiming championships in 2017 and ‘18. Lanesboro’s last state berth was in 2010, when the Burros were the state runners-up.

Spring Grove (10-0), the top section seed and ranked No. 3 in the state, defeated Lanesboro 28-6 when the two teams met during the final game of the regular season. The second-seeded Burros (9-1) are ranked No. 7 in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re tough and it’s a new game,” Spring Grove coach Kody Moore said. “We have some confidence, but it’s a new game so we have to be locked in and ready to go.”

Both teams feature strong lines on both sides of the ball. Combined with their skill-position players, it is no surprise that Spring Grove (45.8 points per game, 16.3 allowed) and Lanesboro (38.7 points per game, 18.6 allowed) were the top two teams in the section in scoring and points per game allowed.

“The big thing is going to be that they can't control the ball and really shorten the game,” Moore said. “It can be tough if they get their offense going with that power run game. They can really limit your possessions.”

Moore was pleased with Spring Grove’s physical play on defense in the first meeting. But Lanesboro was able to control the ball twice for drives of about eight minutes in the game. The Burros were unable to score on either drive, however.

“We can’t afford to make mistakes,” Lanesboro coach James Semmen said. “And when we have opportunities to score, we have to capitalize.”

The two teams have contrasting offensive styles. Lanesboro uses a power running game while Spring Grove spreads out its offense and excels at both the run and pass.

Spring Grove has a nice balance on offense. Hunter Holland has rushed for just more than 1,000 yards with 13 touchdowns while Elijiah Solum has thrown for about 2,000 yards with 25 TDs. Jaxon Strinmoen (20 catches, nine TDs) and Tysen Grinde are both big receivers, at 6-foot-4 and 6-3, while Caleb Griffin is a receiving threat from the slot.

“That’s what we’ve tried to preach, having a variety of guys involved and trying to have the ability to beat teams in multiple ways,” Moore said. “Because I think the level of competition you see in Section One, you have to be able to do both in order to win games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lanesboro hopes to use its ground game to control the clock and keep the Lions offense off the field.

“We’re going to try and stop the run if we can,” Semmen said. “But we know they’re too explosive to totally shut them out. So we’re just going to have to play defense with our offense and get first downs and run the clock.”

Orion Saas has rushed for just more than 1,200 yards with 23 touchdowns for the Burros. Quarterback Mason Howard has more yards rushing (700) than passing (500) this season as the Burros are primarily a running team. Howard has six TD passes.

Lanesboro does have a strong kicking game and hopes to win the battle of field position on special teams.

“The turnover battle is going to be key, and field position with your special teams,” Semmen said.

Section 1, 9-Man

What/when: The Section 1, 9-Man football championship game at 7 p.m. Friday, at Triton High School in Dodge Center.

Who: No. 3-ranked Spring Grove (10-0) vs. No. 7 Lanesboro (9-1).

Last meeting: In the last week of the regular season, Spring Grove defeated Lanesboro 28-6.

ADVERTISEMENT

At stake: The winner earns a berth in the eight-team 9-Man state tournament which begins next week.