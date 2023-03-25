99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Spring Grove places third in state in Class A boys basketball

Spring Grove capped its stellar 2022-23 season by beating Cherry 68-43 in the third-place game at the Class A state tournament on Saturday.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 3:45 PM

ST. PAUL — The Spring Grove boys basketball team finished their record-breaking season with a victory on Saturday to place third in the Class A boys basketball state tournament.

After falling to No. 2 seed New Life Academy 51-35 in the semifinals, No. 3 Spring Grove toppled No. 4 Cherry 68-43 in the third-place game on Saturday at Concordia University.

"It's a lot of charter (to bounce back) after we had a tough loss to New Life Academy," Spring Grove coach Wade Grinde said.

"The effort was always there all week," Grinde added. "It was nice to see them rewarded for their efforts. Not many teams get to finish the season with a win so we all feel great about that."

The Lions finish the season 32-2 and posted the most wins in a single season in school history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spring Grove had struggled to put up points in its first two games at the state tournament, beating Mankato Loyola 39-38 and then scoring 35 in the semifinal loss. But Jaxon Strinmoen, Elijah Solum and Tysen Grinde all scored 15 points in the win over Cherry (27-6) while Jacob Olerud came off the bench to chip in with 11.

"We're pretty good when we score some points," coach Grinde said. "Defensively, we brought that all weekend. We finally got the ball to go in the basketball. We can compete with anybody when that happens."

Strinmoen and Solum were both named to the 10-player All-Tournament Team in Class A.

"That was awesome," Grinde said. "Jaxon played well all weekend."

In the Class A state championship game, No. 1 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton defeated No. 2 New Life Academy 59-49.

Spring Grove 68, Cherry 43
No. 4 CHERRY (43)
Noah Asuma 17 P; Isaac Asuma 14 P.
No. 3 GROVE (68)
Caleb Griffin 8 P; Tysen Grinde 15 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Crouch 4 P; Jacob Olerud 11 P, 1 3-PT; Jaxon Strinmoen 15 P, 1 3-PT; Elijah Solum 15 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: SG 28, CHE 16.
Free throws: CHE 7-12, SG 12-21.
Three-point goals: CHE not available, SG 4.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA Boys Basketball Championship
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results
March 25, 2023 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Spring Grove huddles during a timeout.jpg
Prep
Spring Grove's quest for state title falls short in Class A semifinals
March 24, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
skiing.jpg
Prep
Unmatched work ethic leads to All-America finish at ski championships for Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Sortland
March 24, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Mike Rochester Woodcarvers Club.JPG
Local
Rochester woodcarvers share smiles and creativity
March 25, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
032523.PHELPS.01.jpg
Sports
Former Century, Ice Hawks pay tribute to teammate Justin Phelps at Return of the Robin
March 25, 2023 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
image3.jpeg
Exclusive
Local
Stewartville girl gets her dream birthday cake
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Smoak BBQ
Exclusive
Business
A growing restaurant hub can be found around Rochester’s West Circle Drive
March 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson