Spring Grove places third in state in Class A boys basketball

ST. PAUL — The Spring Grove boys basketball team finished their record-breaking season with a victory on Saturday to place third in the Class A boys basketball state tournament.

After falling to No. 2 seed New Life Academy 51-35 in the semifinals, No. 3 Spring Grove toppled No. 4 Cherry 68-43 in the third-place game on Saturday at Concordia University.

"It's a lot of charter (to bounce back) after we had a tough loss to New Life Academy," Spring Grove coach Wade Grinde said.

"The effort was always there all week," Grinde added. "It was nice to see them rewarded for their efforts. Not many teams get to finish the season with a win so we all feel great about that."

The Lions finish the season 32-2 and posted the most wins in a single season in school history.

Spring Grove had struggled to put up points in its first two games at the state tournament, beating Mankato Loyola 39-38 and then scoring 35 in the semifinal loss. But Jaxon Strinmoen, Elijah Solum and Tysen Grinde all scored 15 points in the win over Cherry (27-6) while Jacob Olerud came off the bench to chip in with 11.

"We're pretty good when we score some points," coach Grinde said. "Defensively, we brought that all weekend. We finally got the ball to go in the basketball. We can compete with anybody when that happens."

Strinmoen and Solum were both named to the 10-player All-Tournament Team in Class A.

"That was awesome," Grinde said. "Jaxon played well all weekend."

In the Class A state championship game, No. 1 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton defeated No. 2 New Life Academy 59-49.

Spring Grove 68, Cherry 43

No. 4 CHERRY (43)

Noah Asuma 17 P; Isaac Asuma 14 P.

No. 3 GROVE (68)

Caleb Griffin 8 P; Tysen Grinde 15 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Crouch 4 P; Jacob Olerud 11 P, 1 3-PT; Jaxon Strinmoen 15 P, 1 3-PT; Elijah Solum 15 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: SG 28, CHE 16.

Free throws: CHE 7-12, SG 12-21.

Three-point goals: CHE not available, SG 4.

