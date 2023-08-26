Spring Grove starts with dominant football win

MOUTAIN LAKE — Spring Grove, which finished 13-1 last season and made it all the way to the 9-Player state title football game, again has the look of a state contender.

The Lions began their season Friday with an impressive 28-7 win over young but athletic Mountain Lake.

Spring Grove did it with a new quarterback, Bryce Berns taking the helm after star Elijah Solum tore his ACL this spring. Berns did his job, running for a pair of short touchdowns and nicely directing the team. He threw one touchdown pass, a 15-yard strike to Jaxon Strinmoen.

The Lions got great work from their defense, which pitched a shutout when it was on the field. Mountain Lake’s only score was on a kickoff return for a touchdown.

The Spring Grove offensive line was dominant, allowing the Lions to power their way down the field. The game ended with Spring Grove deep in Mountain Lake territory after a series of runs before the Lions took a knee to finish things off.

Spring Grove 28, Mountain Lake 7

Spring Grove 14-0-7-7 — 28

Mountain Lake 0-0-7-0 — 7

