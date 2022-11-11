Spring Grove stops Hancock cold on fourth down in 9-Man state quarterfinals

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

ST. PAUL — On a cold a frigid night, it was the Spring Grove defense that supplied the heat during key moments of the 9-Man football state quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Lions (12-0), the third-ranked team in the state, stopped No. 8 Hancock (9-2) in its tracks on fourth down all game long and rolled to a 40-22 victory. Spring Grove, which led 32-6 going into the fourth quarter, denied Hancock on all six of its fourth-down attempts in the game.

"When we had to bear down, we did," Spring Grove coach Kody Moore said. "I told our young guys after the game, we did a really good job on scout team offense this week on getting our defense prepped. Because that's a really dynamic offense; Hancock's a great team."

Despite the cold weather, about 30 degrees with a stiff breeze, the two teams combined for 854 yards of offense, including 460 by the Lions.

Spring Grove quarterback Elijah Solum was 19-for-30 passing for 196 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 83 yards and three short TDs.

"Coming in we knew it was going to be super cold," Solum said. "In practice we tried to get as many running reps because we didn't think we were going to throw the ball much. It turned out the weather wasn't too bad and we got the throwing going."

Jaxson Strinmoen had six catches for 111 yards for Spring Grove and Caleb Griffin had four grabs for 72 yards. Griffin also tossed a 47-yard pass to Strinmoen. Tysen Grinde had six catches for 29 yards and two touchdowns.

Davin Rose had a big fourth quarter for Hancock and he finished 16-for-25 passing for 320 yards. He had TD passes of 58 and 22 yards to Jackson Koehl in the final quarter.

But before that, the Lions halted the Owls on every big play. Hancock was 0-for-3 on fourth down in both the first and second half.

Spring Grove, which won state championships in 2017 and ‘18, advances to the state semifinals against the Ogilvie and Fertile-Beltrami winner at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ogilvie and Fertile-Beltrami had their quarterfinal game pushed back to Frida

Spring Grove 40, Hancock 22

Hancock 6-0-0-16 — 22

Spring Grove 14-12-6-8 — 40

First quarter

SG — Ethan Crouch 4 pass from Elijah Solum (pass failed), 9:04.

SG — Solum 9 run (Solum run), 3:32.

Han — Davin Rose 1 run (run failed), 1:21.

Second quarter

SG — Tysen Grinde 5 pass from Solum (kick blocked), 11:19.

SG — Solum 1 run (pass failed), 1:22.

Third quarter

SG — Solum 2 run (run failed), 5:54.

Fourth quarter

Han — Jackson Koehl 58 pass from Rose (Titus Bjerketvdt pass from Rose), 9:06.

SG — Grinde 10 pass from Solum (Solum run), 3:44.

Han — Koehl 22 pass from Rose (Koehl pass from Rose), 1:53.

TEAM TOTALS

Han — SG

First Downs 14 —19

Total net yards 394 — 460

Rushes-yards 23-74 — 42-217

Passing yards 320 — 243

Comp.-att.-int. 16-25-0 — 20-31-1

Fumbles-lost 4-1— 4-1

Penalties-yds. 6-42 — 2-15

Punts-avg. 2-25.0 — 1-23.0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Hancock: Davin Rose 11-42, Chase Evnik7-28, Jackson Koehl 5-4. Spring Grove: Hunter Holland 21-113, Elijah Solum 16-83, Caleb Griffin 1-21, Zach Brumm 2-2, Team 2-(-2).

PASSING

Hancock: Davin Rose 16 completions, 25 attempts, 0 interceptions, 2 touchdowns, 320 yards. Spring Grove: Elijah Solum 19-30-1-3, 196 yards; Caleb Griffin 1-1-0-0, 47 yards.

RECEIVING

Hancock: Titus Bjerketvedt 7-157, Jackson Koehl 5-112, Jared Koehl 2-43, Cody Moon 2-8. Spring Grove: Jaxon Strinmoen 6-111, Tysen Grinde 6-29, Caleb Griffin 4-72, Bryce Berns 1-13, Hunter Holland 1-10, Ethan Couch 1-14, Jacob Brumm 1-4.

