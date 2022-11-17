SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
|
Spring Grove survives to play another day, and it will be for a state championship

Third-ranked Spring Grove defeated No. 2 Fertile-Beltrami 27-6 in the 9-Man state semifinals on Thursday to earn a spot in the state championship game on Dec. 3.

Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove's Tysen Grinde (15) breaks loose for a punt return touchdown during a 9-Man state semifinal football game against Fertile-Beltrami on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
November 17, 2022 04:46 PM
Share
This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two more weeks of practice. Two more weeks on hanging out with friends and teammates. And one more big game of football.

That's what the players of the Spring Grove football team assured themselves after toppling Fertile-Beltrami 27-6 in the 9-Man football state semifinals on Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Spring Grove Football
Prep
Photos: Spring Grove, Fertile-Beltrami football 9-Man state semifinal on Nov. 17, 2022
The Spring Grove Lions beat Fertile-Beltrami 27-6 in a 9-Man state semifinal football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis.
November 17, 2022 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link

The Lions (12-0), the third-ranked team in the state, overcame and early 6-0 deficit to score the final 27 points of the game. Junior quarterback Elijah Solum rushed for three touchdowns while senior Tysen Grinde had a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown and added a big interception in the second half.

"That was one of my big motivators going into this game — to get the win — was I wanted to keep playing football with my friends, my brothers," Grinde said.

Second-ranked Fertile-Beltrami (11-1) scored a touchdown on its first drive of the game. But the Falcons, who entered averaging more than 44 points per contest, will be shutout the rest of the way.

Spring Grove counted the Falcons' TD with two quick scores of its own before the first quarter ended.

Solum had a a 14-yard TD run to cap a five-play 53-yard drive just 1:11 after the Falcons scored.

The Spring Grove defense got a three-and-out stop on the next drive. Grinde then popped a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown to give the Lions a 14-6 lead. It was Grinde's third kick return for a touchdown this season, the other two were kickoffs.

Grinde had also caught a big 28-yard pass on the first Spring Grove TD drive to set up Solum's scoring run. He finished with five catches for 64 yards.

The game stayed at 14-6 before Solum had two short TD runs in the fourth quarter. He rushed for 70 yards and passed for 116 yards while Hunter Holland ran for 134 yards on 17 carries.

Spring Grove, which won state championships in 2017 and ‘18, advances to the state championship game against Mountain Buhl-Iron at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Section 1 teams have won seven of the past eight championships in 9-Man football.

Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove's Caleb Griffen (3) tries to pull down Fertile-Beltrami's Caiden Swenby (8) on a fake punt run during a 9-Man state semifinal football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Spring Grove 21, Fertile-Beltrami 6

Fertile-Beltrami 6-0-0-0 — 6
Spring Grove 14-0-0-13 — 21

First quarter

Fertile-Beltrai — Ryan Van Den Einde 19 pass from Caiden Swenby (run failed), 4:33.

SG — Elijah Solum 14 run (Caleb Griffin kick), 3:22.

SG — Tysen Grinde 76 punt return (Griffin kick), 2:12.

Fourth quarter

SG — Solum 2 run (Griffin kick), 8:32.

SG — Solum 4 run (kick failed), 2:45.

TEAM TOTALS

FB — SG

First Downs 17 —17

Total net yards 222 — 310

Rushes-yards 45-146 — 39-194

Passing yards 76 — 116

Comp.-att.-int. 9-23-1 — 12-18-1

Fumbles-lost 1-0— 3-2

Penalties-yds. 6-60 — 3-35

Punts-avg. 6-38.2 — 3-39.7

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Fertile-Beltrami: Isaiah Wright 17-58, Caiden Swenby 10-46, Derek Sorenson 7-21, Brayden Werby 6-12, Breyer Strem 2-7, Jonah Harstad 2-3,. Spring Grove: Hunter Holland 17-134, Elijah Solum 19-70, Team 3-(-3).

PASSING

Fertile-Beltrami: Caiden Swenby 9 completions, 23 attempts, 1 interception, 1 touchdown, 76 yards. Spring Grove: Elijah Solum 12-18-1-0, 116 yards.

RECEIVING

Fertile-Beltrami: Ryan Van Den Einde 3-49, Derek Sorenson 3-22, Brody Raaen 2-15,, Isaiah Wright 1-0. Spring Grove: Tysen Grinde 5-64, Jaxon Strinmoen 3-7, Caleb Griffin 2-28, Ethan Couch 1-9, Hunter Holland 1-8.

Related Topics: 2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS FOOTBALLSPRING GROVE
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
