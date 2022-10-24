Spring Grove the Section 1 Nine-Man favorite, but Lanesboro lurks

Spring Grove ended the season-long debate about who is better, the Lions or fellow top-five ranked Nine-Man team Lanesboro.

Or at least ended it for now.

Spring Grove did that in its final regular-season game when it hosted and beat No. 2-ranked Lanesboro by an impressive 28-6.

Defense was what jumped out most in that game from the Lions. But where Spring Grove is really stacked is on offense, with a star quarterback (Elijah Solum) and some star, lanky receivers.

Lanesboro has certainly not lost all hope, though, as the Section One, Nine-Man playoffs are set to begin. The Burros have plenty of talent, led by star running back Orion Sass. A rematch with Spring Grove seems in the cards in the playoffs. As the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the section, that second meeting of the teams would happen in the state-qualifying championship game.

Here is a look at all eight of the teams and first-round matchups in the Section One, Nine-Man playoffs:

No. 8 Houston at No. 1 Spring Grove

Houston won just once during the regular season, and that was to close it, getting past Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 20-16. Other than that, and one out-of-nowhere just miss against No. 2-ranked Lanesboro, this season has been a struggle for the Hurricanes. Houston averages 15 points per game and allows 40 ppg. Aden Kulas is the team’s top rusher, with 214 yards on 44 carries. Zach Olson has 230 yards receiving and quarterback Morgan Rowheder has completed 73 of 127 passes for 947 yards. He’s been picked off eight times.

Spring Grove (8-0) made itself the definite top seed in these playoffs after beating No. 2-ranked Lanesboro 28-6 to end the regular season. For a team that is known for its offense (averaging 45 points per game), it was the Lions’ defense that stood out against the Burros. Spring Grove held Lanesboro star running back Orion Sass to just 48 yards rushing on 20 attempts. Still, the Lions’ offense has drawn the most attention, with Elijah Solum as a strong and accurate passer who can also run (1,595 yards and 21 touchdowns passing, 797 and 10 touchdowns rushing), and a bevy of tall and athletic receivers led by Tysen Grinde (585 yards receiving) and Caleb Griffin (466 yards receiving).

No. 5 Lyle/Austin Pacelli at No. 4 Grand Meadow

Lyle/Austin Pacelli (4-4) is coming off a resounding win, beating banged-up LeRoy-Ostrander 45-0. This is an improved Athletics team. L/AP went 0-8 last year, 2-4 in 2020 and 1-8 in 2019. The Athletics' points scored (26 ppg.) and points given up (25 ppg.) reflect their .500 record. Trey Anderson, just a sophomore, has been their most productive player. Anderson has rushed for 961 yards and has about 300 yards receiving. L/AP quarterback Jake Truckenmiller has gone 44-for-108 passing for 588 yards and nine touchdowns.

Grand Meadow (5-3) has had its ups and downs. The biggest "up" was hanging with No. 2-ranked Lanesboro before falling 30-20 in the season opener. Its 40-14 win over Lyle/Austin Pacelli in Week 7 was also impressive. The biggest "down" happened to end the regular season when the Superlarks were blasted 68-32 by Kingsland. Grand Meadow depends heavily on its running game. It has rushed for 2,072 yards but passed for just 307. Corbin Ludemann has been a dominant runner. The 6-4, 200-pound junior has 1,254 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns. He’s coming off a 207-yard rushing day against Kingsland.

No. 7 Southland at No. 2 Lanesboro

The Rebels have won just once this season, that two weeks ago against Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (46-22). Southland (1-7) played Lanesboro in the second week of the season and lost 30-14. It was impressive to close the regular season, though, losing by just six points to tough team Mabel-Canton. Southland scores 21 ppg. and gives up 33 ppg. Isaac Felten is the team’s top rusher (326 yards on 86 carries). Quarterback Noah Bauer has passed for an impressive 1,193 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jack Bruggeman has been his top receiver (27 catches, 498 yards, 6 touchdowns through the first seven games).

No. 2-ranked Lanesboro wasn’t hit with its first loss until the final game of the regular season, unbeaten Spring Grove downing it 28-6. The Burros have one of the top running backs in the section, Orion Sass. The senior has rushed for 1,225 yards (8 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns. Mason Howard has been a solid quarterback, with eight touchdown passes and just one interception. He’s thrown for 620 yards. Lanesboro averages 40 points per game and allows 22 ppg. Stephan Schultz and Cole Sass each have three sacks.

No. 6 LeRoy-Ostrander at No. 3 Mabel-Canton

After reaching the mountain top last year, winning the state championship in resounding style, the Cardinals (2-6) have come back to earth this season. Graduation, coupled with injuries, have been the biggest reasons for that. All three of L-O’s top stars from a year ago — quarterback Chase Johnson and two-way lineman Gavin Sweeney and Tanner Olson — graduated. L-O is averaging 22 ppg. and allowing 36 ppg. Sophomore quarterback Camden Hungerholt has shown all kinds of promise, rushing for 751 yards and passing for 1,177.

Mabel-Canton (6-2) has one of the better offenses in the section, averaging 37 ppg. Its defense has been adequate (29 ppg. allowed). Cayden Tollefsrud has helped carry the offense, having rushed for 889 yards and nine touchdowns. Tollefsrud is also a dangerous kick returner, with three touchdowns and averaging 31 yards per return. Isaac Underbakke has passed for 571 yards. M-C has won four of its last five games, including consecutive games of 60 points against Madelia and 53 against Houston.