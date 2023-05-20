Sprinter Garcia-Lara uses All-City Meet to put himself in the Century record books

ROCHESTER — Christopher Garcia-Lara showed up at Mayo High School on Friday with one thing in mind.

The Century sophomore wanted to set a record.

It was the mark of former Panthers star sprinter Isaiah Huber that he was chasing as he took part in the Rochester All-City Meet. It included public schools Century, Mayo and John Marshall.

Huber, a 2021 Century graduate, had run a sophomore school record 22.6 in the 200.

Thanks to Garcia-Lara, he doesn't have Century's mark anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was my goal today, just getting that sophomore record,” Garcia-Lara said.

That he put himself in the books was despite Friday’s breezy and cool conditions, the kind of weather that most sprinters despise. No matter, the sophomore was still able to power his way to a record-setting 22.37 time.

That was easily enough to also give Garcia-Lara the win, one of two by him. The sophomore also claimed the 100, in 11.11. Just behind him were John Marshall’s LeeAndre Harvey and Colin Ness, in 11.25 and 22.29, respectively.

“That was lots of fun today,” Garcia-Lara said. “The competition, I love it.”

Garcia-Lara wasn’t the only one smiling at the finish of the 100. JM”s Harvey was just as thrilled with what he’d accomplished, his 11.25 a personal best. The sophomore has come an enormous way since August, when he tore his ACL playing football and was lost for that season.

Normally, ACL tears set an athlete back for close to a year. But here is Harvey, already competing on the track just nine months later.

Things didn’t look so hot for him early this track-and-field season. The first-year track-and-field participant was clocked in a sluggish 13.17 in the 100 in his opener. There were some reasons for that, but it still had him reeling.

“I’d never come out of the (starting) blocks before,” Harvey said. “That humbled me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gradually, though, the slender sophomore has been working up to what he did Friday. He ran an 11.62 recently, giving him belief in himself.

Then came the All-City Meet.

“My leg had been hurting some yesterday but I iced it and was feeling good today,” Harvey said. “I felt so good coming out of the blocks; I got a good, explosive start.”

Now, Harvey wants more.

“I just want to cross that 10-second mark,” he said with a big grin. “I want it so bad.”

• John Marshall’s top two boys sprinters, Michael Nicometo and Keondre Byrant, have not had the impact they’d hoped to this season. That has had everything to do with injuries. Nicometo, who finished third at state in the 200 last year, tore the labrum in his left hip at the beginning of the season. Until Friday, he hadn’t participated in a single meet. Bryant missed Friday’s action with a lingering hamstring injury, though he has run a sizzling 10.98 100 this season.

Nicometo was finally able to dust things off Friday. He ran in just one event, the 4x100 and said he felt good. JM won that race with a 44.68 time.

“It has been frustrating, this being my senior year and everything,” Nicometo said. “But I feel like I am good to go now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo's Carter Holcomb finishes the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.12 during the Rochester All-City Invitational Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

• Mayo’s Carter Holcomb starred again on Friday. The all-around athlete won three events, the 110 hurdles (15.12), the 300 hurdles (41.23) and the long jump (21-feet-6 1/4).

None of those were close to personal best for Holcomb, however.

“I didn’t come in thinking that I was going to (do great), because I came in with a cold and wasn’t feeling that good,” Holcomb said. “It wasn’t a good meet for me in the long jump. I’ve struggled to get back to 22 feet.”

Mayo's Adam Myren high jumps during the Rochester All-City Invitational Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

• Mayo’s Adam Myren is regarded as one of the top handful of high jumpers in the state. The junior cleared 6-7 1/2 earlier this season and barely missed at 6-9 in that same meet.

Myren didn’t have his good stuff on Friday, settling for a 6 foot jump, which was still good for first place.

“I was trying,” he said incredulously. “I don’t know what happened there.”

Still, Myren has been thrilled with his season. He’s cleared 6-6 or better four times.

• Mayo’s Ethan Kramer continues to have a standout season in the throwing events. The senior swept them on Friday, winning the shot put with a 49-6 throw and the discus with a 144-3 effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

• JM is producing some excellent triple jumpers. Junior Zach Ladu was the winner Friday, clearing 42-4 1/2. Sophomore brother Eli Ladu was second at 39-9 1/2.

• Century pole vaulter Nathan Nelson continued his spectacular season. The senior cleared 15 feet, easily winning the event. Nelson has gone 15-3 this season, the top mark in Class AAA.

• Mayo’s Ryan Gwaltney was a double winner, claiming the 800 (2:00.19) and the 1,600 (4:42.69).

• Mayo easily won the meet, scoring 88 points. Century was second (50) and JM third (48).

GIRLS ALL-CITY

The last name Comfere is getting to be a household one in Rochester athletics.

A year ago, it was Century All-State soccer player Max Comfere who jumped out. The 2022 graduate did it by showing he’s actually even better in track and field.

Comfere was stunning in his first try at the sport, taking second at state in the 100 and 200.

Now it is younger sister Sophia Comfere who is starting to turn heads. On Friday, the sophomore won the 800 with a 2:20.11 time. Comfere has been even better this season in the 400, this past week running the kind of time that could get her to state — 58.98.

ADVERTISEMENT

She says she feels no pressure to live up to what Max did.

“I think it’s pretty cool with him being my brother,” Sophia said. “I’m proud of it. And I really enjoy track a lot. I like running. It feels good to do it after a long day at school, doing something physical.”

Century's Megan Lund competes in the long jump placing a personal record during the Rochester All-City Invitional Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

• For the first time in her career, Century’s Megan Lund was beaten by teammate Favor Omoijuanfo in the 100. Omoijuanfo, a senior, was timed in 12.69. Lund was second in 12.73.

Lund did make up for that with a superb showing in the long jump. She won it with a personal-best clearance of 17-4 1/2. Teammate Madison Habberstad was just behind her, also with a personal best (17-3 1/2).

Century's Madison Habberstad reacts after achieving a personal record in a pole vault during the Rochester All-City Invitational Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Habberstad was even better in the pole vault, going a personal-record 11 feet for the win.

• One of the biggest surprises of this track and field season among Rochester athletes has been Mayo senior Sofia Haakenson.

A serious soccer player, Haakenson had previously devoted her springs to that sport. But this year she has come out for track and has been a revelation. On Friday, she won the 400 (1:00.65) and the triple jump (34-5). Both were personal bests.

Teammate Hannah Hanson was her predictably great self, winning the 100 hurdles (16.18), the 300 hurdles (47.38) and finishing second in the triple jump (33-6).

ADVERTISEMENT

• John Marshall got a first place from eighth-grade sensation Abigail Tri as she won the 1,600 in 5:20.86.

• Century easily won the meet, collecting 102 points. Mayo was second (67), JM third (17).

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/510821/results/all

