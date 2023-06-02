St. Charles and Koeppel near perfect; Saints surge past Dover-Eyota for Section 1AA title

AUSTIN — Brenna Koeppel was concerned with one thing for Thursday's Section 1AA Championship: Put up zeros.

She did much more than just that.

The St. Charles senior ace was near perfect, tossing five hitless innings to help lead the Saints back to the state tournament with a 10-0, five-inning win over Dover-Eyota in the Section 1AA Championship at Todd Park in Austin.

The Saints now advance to the Class AA state tournament set for June 8 at Caswell Park in North Mankato. It's the program's second state tournament berth and second in the last three seasons.

"This feels so good," Koeppel said. "Especially after losing early last year — it was devastating for us. But we had to really push hard. All of our seniors really planned for this. This is a moment we will cherish for a long time."

Koeppel's only blemish on the day came in a rainy first inning when she allowed a two-out walk to the game's third batter. From there, she ended the contest retiring 13 consecutive Eagles.

She finished with nine strikeouts and was so locked in she was unaware a no-hitter was brewing. It wasn't until a few minutes after Makadyn Gust singled home Grace Buringa to seal the Saints a 10-0, five-inning victory that Koeppel finally learned she was in fact just one walk away from a perfect game.

"I didn't know until they told me," Koeppel admitted. "But I guess once you're going through the game, you're not really thinking about it until the end. So yeah, I had no idea they had no hits. I wasn't really thinking about it, though. I was just thinking about pitch after pitch."

As Koeppel was pitching a hitless gem, the potent Saints offense would give her more than enough run support with another big day.

And as has been a theme this postseason, they got it going right away in the first.

St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger, left, and Grace Buringa (9) celebrate after Buringa brings in the game winning run during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Mya Omdahl, the Saints third batter of the game, launched a three-run homer for the early 3-0 lead. For Omdahl, who came in not hitting as well as she would have liked, it felt more than good.

"I feel like in the postseason, I have struggled a little bit," Omdahl said. "It felt great to get back into a groove a little bit."

The Saints would scratch out a run in the second inning after Lauryn Delger settled for a run-scoring sacrifice fly on a deep fly ball to center, before scoring three more the next inning on run-scoring hits from Eva Anderson and Emma Chuchna.

St. Charles celebrates after winning by mercy rule during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Anderson would add a two-run sac fly in the fourth after great hustle from Koeppel, who was on second.

For the day, the potent St. Charles finished with 10 hits on 12 runs with a number of key contributors up and down the order. No. 9 hitter Emma Chuchna had another great day, finishing 3-for-3 with a triple, while six-hole hitter Maddie Williams went 2-for-3 and Anderson drove in three runs at the five spot.

"I think the bottom of our order never gets enough credit," Omdahl said. "I mean you see the top four and you are like, 'Wow' but then the others come up and hit the ball just as well."

"It doesn't surprise us," coach Adam Gust said. "There is no letdown."

Overall, it was as near perfect of a performance in a Section title game as a team could get. It gives them great confidence entering next week.

"Now we have a new goal," Gust said. "Let's go and compete, whoever we're playing, let's go and compete. That's going to be the thing, because every team is good up there. Every team is going to be competitive. And let's just hope we come out and play like we did today. We're a tough team to beat when we play like that."

Meanwhile, for the Eagles, their remarkable run ends in a spot where no Eagles team has gone in over 20 years.

"I don't think we have gotten enough credit over the year," Dover-Eyota coach Jordan Meyers said. "Nobody thought we were going to be here. But we knew from day one we would be. I just really want to give all the credit — I love this group so much. We battled to get here, our road was extremely difficult. We never gave up."