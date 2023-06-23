St. Charles' Buringa is 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Softball Player of the Year

ST. CHARLES — Growing up, there were many times when Grace Buringa would look over at her older sister Emilee and ask the simple question: Ballfield?

Oftentimes, the answer was yes.

In fact, the ballfield was always their place.

After all, the two had practically made the diamond their home throughout their childhood.

Their father, Mike Buringa — a former baseball player at Winona State University and former St. Charles softball coach — played fastpitch a couple of times a week and one could often find a young Emilee and Grace running around.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We grew up on the ballfield,” Grace said.

The ball diamond was their sanctuary during the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled Emilee’s senior season at St. Charles. With Grace being a freshman it also thwarted the rare chance for the two sisters to play on the same team.

But it didn’t stop them from sharing the field together.

“We go hit BP, play catch,” Grace said. “During COVID, we did that a lot. … It definitely helped us up our game.”

It turned out to be the perfect start for the pair’s next chapters in their respective careers.

Emilee has become an All-Summit League performer at North Dakota State University, while Grace helped a St. Charles' program reach new heights.

Her game reached new heights as well.

St. Charles’ Grace Buringa (9) reacts while rounding third base after a home run by teammate Mya Omdahl during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

With the help of Emilee, along with all of the St. Charles coaching staff, Grace became one of the most difficult outs in the area and arguably across all of Class AA. But the way she approached and understood the game from behind the plate made her second to none.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those are just a few of the reasons why Grace has been tabbed as the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Softball Player of the Year, winning the award among fellow finalists Makayla Steffes of Winona and fellow teammate Brenna Koeppel.

“It's quite an honor. I mean, I wasn't expecting it at all,” Grace said. “I went into this season. I was just like, ‘Well, I want to end on a good note,’ hoping that I wouldn't go below my expectations of what I wanted to have for a season. But like with the team, we did as well as we could and I was just excited to put my skills to work and help them out. It's quite an honor to get this award.”

All season long, it appeared the ball was the size of a watermelon for Buringa.

She had a hit in 26 of 28 games, with 20 multi-hit games and five three-hit games.

In the playoffs, she was nearly unstoppable at the plate.

The Saints played eight postseason games. Buringa had multiple hits in seven of them and finished with a hit in all eight. She finished 16-for-26 in the playoffs, including a 3-for-3 effort in the Class AA state championship game. She also walked five times and was hit by a pitch to finish with an otherworldly .687 on-base percentage against the best of the best in Section 1AA and Class AA. She scored eight runs and drove in three as well, as the Saints finished as Class AA runner-up for the second time in three seasons.

St. Charles’ Grace Buringa (9) hugs teammate Braelyn Gust after winning during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The Saints had never been to the state tournament before 2021.

“Grace is as complete of a player as you can find,” coach Adam Gust said. “She is so much fun to watch in the batter's box. She rarely misses the barrel and is one of the toughest outs in southeast Minnesota. Grace and her teammates have put Saints softball on the statewide map. Little girls want to play like her, she is a leader on and off the field. She is relentless in her pursuit for perfection. Grace is one heck of a ball player and she is a really fun kid to be around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, the senior produced video game-like numbers from the lead-off spot. She led the Saints with an eye-popping .526 batting average, finishing with a whopping 51 hits in 97 at-bats — 15 of which went for extra bases. She had more walks (12) and stolen bases (8) than strikeouts (7).

She also caught every game for the Saints as she and Koeppel became one of the best batteries across all classes. It's something Buringa took pride in.

“I take a lot of pride in working behind the dish,” Buringa said. “Brenna, she's a great person to catch. She is definitely the reason why I love catching so much. Makes my job easy for sure. I have been playing softball for a long time and playing behind the plate. It's like you're a sponge because you have to absorb every aspect of the game.”

St. Charles’ Grace Buringa catches during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

She also has a softball IQ few could match.

Thanks to being an umpire during her free time in the summer and as she said, being a sponge over the years, she had a unique perspective behind the plate.

She also took a lot from her older sis — a three-time all-state selection at catcher.

“I've definitely learned a lot from her,” Grace said. “(She’s) a great role model to have in front of me.”

Grace and Emilee will once again be living in the same city, as Grace prepares to enroll as a student at NDSU in the fall. Inspired by Emilee's pursuit to be a respiratory therapist, Grace also wants to go into the medical field. But don't expect to see them walking around campus together.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think she will definitely reach out to me to see me more often,” Grace said with a laugh.

When they do get together, odds are it will once again be on the ballfield.

St. Charles’ Grace Buringa bats during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin