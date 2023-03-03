St. Charles' Tytan Small takes grandfather's inspiration into state meet

ST. CHARLES — So much of what Tytan Small has accomplished this season has been with one person in mind — Bruce Braun.

Braun is the St. Charles standout wrestler’s grandfather. Braun was also heavily on Small's mind at this time last year, just before pancreatic cancer claimed him at the relatively young age of 69.

Small was wrestling in his first-ever state meet early last March. Competing at 182 pounds, he got in five matches at Xcel Energy Center, ultimately coming home with a fifth-place medal.

Small also came home with the satisfaction that Grandpa Bruce — watching online — had taken in all of his state bouts but the final one. He was unconscious by then and passed away the next day.

Small knew what wrestling meant to Bruce Braun. His grandfather had also competed for St. Charles all of those years ago, wrestling at the lightest weight. The sport had become a shared passion of theirs, Braun rarely missing any of his grandson’s matches through the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

That meant the world to Small. It still does, and now more than ever as the 195-pound senior prepares to wrestle in his second straight state tournament beginning Friday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

“My grandpa, he gives me a purpose,” said Small, who won his first Section 1A title last weekend, beating No. 1 seed Ayden Goetzinger of Caledonia 9-6 in the final. “My grandpa is a big reason I wrestle so hard. Even before matches, I’m thinking about him. I have this one song that he liked a lot (“House of the Rising Sun”) that I listen to before I walk out onto the mat. That gives me a laugh when I head out there.”

It also gives him goosebumps.

“I was really close to my grandpa,” Small said.

Close enough that Small never felt right about what he did as a freshman. That’s when Small was out for wrestling briefly and then quit.

His heart just wasn’t in it anymore after years of youth wrestling.

But as he made that move, he couldn’t help but think about Grandpa Bruce. And he couldn’t help but see his reaction, as subtle as it was.

“Grandpa didn’t say much when I did that,” Small said. “But I got the feeling that there was some disappointment there. I wanted to take away that disappointment. I wanted to replace it with pride.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For the last three years, he’s sure done it.

All it took was a small nudge from Scott Kobs, St. Charles’ former longtime wrestling coach who was now back on the job beginning Small’s sophomore season. A few others joined in too in getting Small back in the wrestling room.

He says he’ll be forever grateful for that.

“I am so glad that everyone pushed me to give it another try,” said Small, who hovered around .500 as a sophomore before taking off the last two seasons. He takes a 37-6 record with 22 pins into the state tournament.

“I enjoyed it more beginning my sophomore year,” Small said. “I think my body matured and I grew into it. It allowed me to see the possibilities of what I might do in wrestling. It also allowed me to have bonds with (wrestling teammates) that I’d never had before.”

Maybe as important as anything, it reignited a connection with his grandfather. That was priceless, and still is.

“It showed me the kind of connection that can be created by having a super thing in common, something that we are both passionate about,” Small said.

Small enters the state wrestling tournament with expectations this time. After being an underdog last year, Small has drawn the No. 2 seed at 195. That was established after beating No. 2-ranked Goetzinger and No. 6 Carsyn O’Reilly of Goodhue in the section tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kobs doesn’t want to get ahead of himself when it comes to Small, knowing that every state wrestler is talented and capable.

But he knows what he has in Small, a brutishly strong, quick wrestler who now also has state experience.

Kobs believes that his star senior, who will play linebacker next year at St. Olaf College, can accomplish anything.

“Those are all tough guys he’ll be wrestling against,” Kobs said. “But Tytan is peaking at the right time. I could see him getting into the finals. He just needs to light these guys up and go get it. We all believe in him. If he wrestles his best, he’s going to be a tough guy to beat.”

Before it’s over, Xcel Energy Center might just be given a new name by Grandpa Bruce as he watches from above — “The House of the Rising Grandson.”

