St. Charles captures Sub-Section 1AA title behind arm of Koeppel, timely offense and defense

ST. CHARLES — Brenna Koeppel will be the first to tell you, she had trouble sleeping Wednesday night.

The St. Charles senior right-hander had pitched in big moments for the Saints before, including the state tournament as a sophomore. But this Sub-Section 1AA final against Winona Cotter was different.

"I was really stressing hard, because this is a big deal for us," Koeppel said. "Especially our last home game. So I was little wild. I definitely was nervous."

Koeppel was indeed a little too juiced up, leading to a shaky first inning but the offense had her back.

That's all she needed.

After allowing two quick runs in the first, Koeppel buckled down, not allowing a run the rest of the way en route to 13 strikeouts. The Saints offense would eventually break it open as St. Charles knocked off Winona Cotter 6-2 to capture the Sub-Section 1AA title in front of the largest crowd for a softball game in nearly 20 years Thursday night at City Park in St. Charles.

The top-seeded Saints improve to 21-2 overall and will now take on Dover-Eyota, which beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa to claim the other Sub-Section 1AA title at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Austin Todd Park in Austin.

St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl reacts after getting to third base on a bunt during a Subsection 1AA softball game against Winona Cotter on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at City Park in St. Charles. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

No. 2 Cotter falls to 16-4 and faces La Crescent-Hokah, which beat Caledonia 5-0 in the elimination game.

For the Ramblers though, it was a perfect start.

With Koeppel shaking off the nerves early on, the Ramblers took advantage with back-to-back walks to open the game. It was followed with a misplay on a blooper in shallow right field to load the bases and then eighth-grader Ella Deets smashed a single that gave Cotter a 2-0 lead before most people had even put down their lawn chair.

"We couldn't have asked for a better start," coach Pat Bowlin. "We got two runs and had runners on with no outs. And then (Koeppel) really went to work."

Winona Cotter’s Savy Repinski (2) gets a high five after getting to first base during a Subsection 1AA softball game against St. Charles on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at City Park in St. Charles. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Koeppel would strike out the next three hitters to regain her rhythm.

She found that groove even easier to find after watching her offense strike right back with the Saints picking up their ace the very next inning with three runs of their own.

Grace Buringa got it started with a single before Makadyn Gust laced a double to put runners on second and third. After a lineout, Mya Omdahl followed with a perfect bunt that scored Buringa, but the Ramblers throw to first was missed, sending the ball down the line.

The Saints scored twice and Omdahl ended up at third. She would score two pitches later on an RBI groundout from Eva Anderson to put the Saints up 3-2 in the blink of an eye

Turns out that's all the run support Koeppel would need.

"It definitely changed my mindset of the game," Koeppel said. "I was down early."

It was big for the Saints too.

"If they go up and hang a zero after putting two up, that's a morale killer for us," Saints' coach Adam Gust said. "But both Grace and Makadyn got on base and Lauryn moved them over and Mya got a terrific bunt down and that's exactly what we're looking for. That's the type of ball we like to see."

St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger (8) bats during a Subsection 1AA softball game against Winona Cotter on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at City Park in St. Charles. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Koeppel was simply terrific the rest of the way.

She found a home on the outside corner, seemingly spotting fastball after fastball on the black. She then found her change-up in about midway through the fourth and by then it was just about game-over.

"We found (the umpire) was calling the outside corner, so we just knew that's where we need to settle in on," Koeppel said. "It's hard to hit a ball on the outside corner and it's hard to read my change-up and then with my change-up working, it was a really good duo.

Koeppel finished with 13 strikeouts, allowing just two runs on four hits in seven stellar innings. She also had some great defense behind her, specifically in shortstop Mya Omdahl, who had a number of putouts. None bigger though then a diving grab on a sinking liner that would have put runners on first and second with nobody out in the third.

"I feel like that was the underrated play of the game," Bowlin said.

Cotter ace Madison Hazelton battled through despite not having her best stuff. Yet, the Saints were able to chase her after Gust launched a two-run moon shot for a 5-2 lead.

Hazelton finished allowing five runs on just four hits with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

The Saints would add another run in the frame to make it 6-2.

"They're a really good time," Bowlin said. "I mean we saw their defense today, but also they're strong throughout their lineup. Their top four or five are really good."

Next stop now for the Saints is Austin Todd Park with a date with the Eagles — the Saints swept the season series with a pair of two-run victories.

"We have a team of almost all seniors so we're obviously all very level-headed right now," Koeppel said. "We know where we want to go, where our goals are set. We have been to state before and we know how it feels."