St. Cloud downs Rochester in pitching duel

Michael Portela and Patrick Williams teamed up to limit a potent St. Cloud lineup, holding the Rox to just six hits, but the Honkers couldn't get anything going offensively outside of a sixth-inning, RBI double from Mac Horvath and lost to the Rox 3-1.

Portela allowed an unearned run in the first inning and a two-run, two-out double from Andrew Pinckney in the second inning but that was all St. Cloud could muster. He took the loss but allowed just four hits and three runs (two earned) in four innings. He struck out two. Patrick Williams entered in the fifth innings and the 6-foot-8 right-hander dominated for four innings. He allowed just two hits and zero runs while striking out a pair.

But the Honkers lineup was bottled up all night long. Bryce Hackett fired 5 1/3 innings of 3-hit ball. He struck out seven and left after Horvath's run-scoring double in the sixth inning. But the Honkers could only manage one hit against St. Cloud's trio of relievers. Max Rippl, Connor Barison and Kevin Davis combined to strike out four.

Rochester's best chance to tie the game came in the seventh inning when they loaded the bases but Barison entered and struck out Benjamin Rosengard on a full-count offering to preserve the 3-1 lead.

Jackson Forbes singled, walked, stole a base and scored. Horvath drove in his 22nd run of the season.

Rochester will play St. Cloud today at 5:05 at Mayo Field.

BOX SCORE: St. Cloud 3, Rochester 1