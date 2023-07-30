St. Michael rallies in Rochester to repeat at state champion in American Legion baseball

This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — Despite being the defending Division I State American Legion state champions, the St. Michael Mikes had something to prove this season.

The Mikes had just three returning players from last year's championship team and an entirely new coaching staff.

“We started out fresh and no one had us in the (state) rankings all year,” first-year St. Michael coach Levi Fry said. “I think the boys took that as a little bit of a chip (challenge), but they just kept playing.”

St. Michael needed to play to the very end during Sunday's state championship game. The Mikes scored twice with two outs in the top of the seventh to rally past Eden Prairie 5-4 in the state championship game.

Eden Prairie was just one out away from winning the game in the seventh. With two on and two outs, Kurt Lekatz had an RBI infield single to tie the game. Mason Varley followed with an RBI single that scored what proved to be the winning run.

"I was extremely nervous, but I knew I just had to get the job done," Varley said. "We came in here wanting to go back-to-back, we wanted that from the start."

Matt Maulik, who made a nice backhanded stop at shortstop to end the game in a 2-1 semifinal win over the Rochester Redhawks, was the MVP of the tournament. He hit a solo homer in the first inning and pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save against Eden Prairie.