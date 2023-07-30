Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
St. Michael rallies in Rochester to repeat at state champion in American Legion baseball

St. Michael scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to edge Eden Prairie 5-4 in the Division I State American Legion Tournament championship game on Sunday at Mayo Field.

St. Michael celebrates.jpg
The St. Michael team celebrates after repeating as the Division I American Legion baseball state champions. St. Michael rallied past Eden Prairie 5-4 on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester to win the state title for the second straight summer.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 4:51 PM

This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — Despite being the defending Division I State American Legion state champions, the St. Michael Mikes had something to prove this season.

The Mikes had just three returning players from last year's championship team and an entirely new coaching staff.

“We started out fresh and no one had us in the (state) rankings all year,” first-year St. Michael coach Levi Fry said. “I think the boys took that as a little bit of a chip (challenge), but they just kept playing.”

072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Prep
Division I State American Legion Baseball Tournament pairings and results
The tournament runs from July 27 to July 30 in Rochester.
23h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports

St. Michael needed to play to the very end during Sunday's state championship game. The Mikes scored twice with two outs in the top of the seventh to rally past Eden Prairie 5-4 in the state championship game.

Eden Prairie was just one out away from winning the game in the seventh. With two on and two outs, Kurt Lekatz had an RBI infield single to tie the game. Mason Varley followed with an RBI single that scored what proved to be the winning run.

"I was extremely nervous, but I knew I just had to get the job done," Varley said. "We came in here wanting to go back-to-back, we wanted that from the start."

Matt Maulik, who made a nice backhanded stop at shortstop to end the game in a 2-1 semifinal win over the Rochester Redhawks, was the MVP of the tournament. He hit a solo homer in the first inning and pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save against Eden Prairie.

By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
