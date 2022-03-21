Standout goalies, 20-goal scorers, adapted floor hockey POY highlight All-Area Boys Hockey Team
There were 24 players in southeastern Minnesota this season who recorded 25 or more points. That, coupled with some standout goaltenders, made for difficult decisions when selecting the 2021-22 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Hockey Team. And for the first time ever, we name an Adapted Floor Hockey Player of the Year.
Scoring depth this season in southeastern Minnesota boys hockey was unlike any season in recent memory. Goaltending was strong, too, with three local goalies ranking among the top 15 in the state in save percentage for most of the season.
That made selecting the 2021-22 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Hockey Team a challenge. But, we settled on 3 goalies, 6 defensemen and 9 forwards to make up the First Team, Second Team and Third Team. And close to 50 players were named honorable mention.
We'll start the 2021-22 All-Area Team with a new addition. We're naming an adapted floor hockey Player of the Year for the first time:
Adapted Floor Hockey POY
2022 PB PLAYER OF THE YEAR
WILL ADAMSON
ADVERTISEMENT
Rochester Raiders
Junior • Center / Forward
2022 Stats: 12 goals, 4 assists, 16 points
Of Note: Adamson led the Raiders — who placed fifth at the adapted floor hockey state tournament last weekend — with 16 points in 11 games. … The junior from Byron was one of the Raiders’ most versatile players. He played every position on the court, other than goalie, at some point this season.
Coach Jeff Copler said: “William is a quiet, unassuming young man who understands the game and makes his teammates better. William does his best work in the crease area by centering passes for his teammates or knocking in loose rebounds. He almost always looks to pass first and shoot second.”
All-Area Boys Hockey First Team
2021-22 PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CHARLIE KIELTY
ADVERTISEMENT
LOURDES
Senior • Defenseman
’21-’22 Stats: 25 goals, 19 assists, 44 points
Of Note: The 2021-22 Post Bulletin All-Area Player of the Year was a game-changer for Lourdes from the blue line. … A two-year captain, Kielty finished his three-year high school career with 38 goals, 40 assists and 78 points. … Led the team in total points this season. Was second in assists and goals. … The Eagles’ top-scoring defenseman in all three of his seasons.
• • • • •
JT VENEY
JOHN MARSHALL
Soph. • Defenseman
ADVERTISEMENT
’21-’22 Stats: 18 goals, 8 assists, 26 points
Of Note: The 6-foot-7 blue-liner is among the smoothest skaters in southeastern Minnesota and possesses a heavy shot. … Scored five power-play goals and had 10 special-teams points this season. … Played for Des Moines Buccaneers U16AAA team prior to the high school season, where he had 19 points in 26 games.
• • • • •
WYATT FARRELL
La CRESCENT-HOKAH
Soph. • Forward
’21-’22 Stats: 49 goals, 15 assists, 64 points
Of Note: Finished as the state’s second-leading goal scorer — regardless of class — behind only Mora/Milaca senior Parker Mitchell (55). … The pure goal scorer recorded at least a point in 25 of the Lancers’ 26 games, and had at least one goal in 23 of 26 games. … Had a state-best 16 power-play goals. Finished with 22 points on the power play and had 4 short-handed goals. … Already has 91 career goals and 121 career points.
• • • • •
GRYFFON FUNKE
DODGE COUNTY
Soph. • Forward
’21-’22 Stats: 20 goals, 21 assists, 41 points
Of Note: Led the Wildcats in goals, assists and total points. … Recorded 18 of his 20 goals and 33 of his 41 points at even strength. … Had 11 multi-point games, including a season-best five-point game at Somerset (Wis.) on Feb. 11. … Spread out his scoring, notching just three multi-goal games and one hat trick — a 4-goal game against Winona on Jan. 25.
• • • • •
SAM JACOBSON
MAYO
Junior • Forward
’21-’22 Stats: 21 goals, 15 assists, 36 points
Of Note: The top scorer on a deep Mayo team that had a dozen players record 16 or more points. … Led the Spartans in goals (21), points (36), power-play goals (4), short-handed goals (3) and game-winning goals (4). … Scored at least one goal in Mayo’s first eight games of the season. … Had at least one point in 18 of 26 games this season.
• • • • •
TATE COTHERN
MAYO
Senior • Goalie
’21-’22 Stats: 12-5-1, 2.33 GAA, .918 save pct., 2 shutouts
Of Note: The 6-foot, 215-pound senior started 18 games for the Spartans and stopped 469 of 511 shots faced. … Recorded a 43-save shutout against Farmington on Dec. 23 and an 18-save shutout against Hibbing/Chisholm on Jan. 7. … Backstopped the Spartans to the Kiwanis Festival Gold Division championship. … Signed a tender with the Rochester Grizzlies for the 2022-23 season.
Second Team
XANDER CARTER-KLEVEN
LOURDES
Soph. • Goalie
The standout sophomore started 26 of 27 games this season for the Eagles, who finished 19-8-0. … Posted stats of 18-8-0, 2.19 GAA, .927 save pct., 7 shutouts. … Had six games of 35 or more saves.
• • • • •
MATTHEW HAUN
CENTURY
Senior • Defenseman
Finished his senior season with 12 goals and 17 assists, for 29 points. … Recorded at least one point in 17 of the Panthers’ 24 games. … Led Century in power-play goals (6) and points (12). … Had eight multi-point games and three multi-goal games.
• • • • •
EASTON HAMMILL
DODGE COUNTY
Senior • Defenseman
The Wildcats’ third-leading scorer, and top-scoring blue-liner, had 12 goals and 25 points as a senior. … Totalled 52 points over final two high school seasons. … Signed a tender with the Rochester Grizzlies for next season.
• • • • •
MATTHEW MAHONEY
LOURDES
Senior • Forward
The dynamic goal-scorer averaged more than a goal per game this season. Had 28 goals and 39 total points. … Had two hat tricks and nine multi-goal games. … Led the Eagles in special-teams points (14).
• • • • •
CASEY LARSON
RED WING
Senior • Forward
Scored 30 goals and added 18 assists, for 48 points. … The second-leading goal-scorer in southeastern Minnesota behind La Crescent’s Wyatt Farrell. … Had 10 power-play goals and 2 short-handed. … Had a 6-point game and two 5-point games.
• • • • •
MASON DECKER
JOHN MARSHALL
Junior • Forward
Led the Rockets in goals (24), assists (13) and points (37), playing in 22 of the team’s 25 games. … Scored four power-play goals and led JM with 10 power-play points. … Recorded five hat tricks this season.
Third Team
DIXON EHLERS
RED WING
Senior • Goalie
Went 11-16-0 with a 3.42 GAA, a .925 save percentage and three shutouts. … Was in goal for all but 8 minutes this season. … Save percentage was tied for 10th-best in the state.
• • • • •
ETHAN NORMAN
MAYO
Senior • Defenseman
The Spartans’ top defensive defenseman finished with two goals and 16 points. … Had four multi-point games, including 3-point games against John Marshall and Austin.
• • • • •
WILL SEXTON
MAYO
Junior • Defenseman
Mayo’s top offensive defenseman had 7 goals and 17 assists, for 24 total points. … Finished fourth on a deep Mayo team in scoring. … One of 12 Spartans with 16 or more points.
• • • • •
TJ GIBSON
CENTURY
Junior • Forward
Led the Panthers in goals (18) and points (31). … Added 13 assists. … Had a strong finish to th season, with 10 points (including six goals) in the final seven games.
• • • • •
TEIS LARSEN
WINONA
Soph. • Forward
Led the Winhawks in points (48) and tied with Ayden Ruesgen for the team lead in goals (20). … Added 28 assists. … Had five games with 3 or more assists. … One of seven 20-goal scorers in southeastern Minnesota.
• • • • •
PEYTON LOESLIE
LOURDES
Soph. • Forward
Led the 19-8-0 Eagles with 21 assists, and added 15 goals for 36 points, the third-most on the team. … Had 5 power-play goals and 13 power-play points. … Had 12 multi-point games and one hat trick.
Honorable Mention
AUSTIN
• Isaac Stromlund, Jr., forward: 3-6—9
CENTURY
• Aiden Emerich, Soph., forward: 8-17—25
• Brody Josselyn, Soph., defenseman: 2-8—10
• Blake Kanz, Jr., forward: 6-18—24
• Jack Ottman, Jr., forward: 8-11—19
• Jonah Ottman, Jr., forward: 12-6—18
• Branigan Stalder, Sr., goalie: 8-9-0, 4.03 GAA, .882 save pct., 1 shutout
• Aidan Swee, Sr., forward: 7-14—21
DODGE COUNTY
• Isaac Dale, Sr., goalie: 12-10-0, 3.57 GAA, .854 save pct.
• Matt Donovan, Sr., forward: 9-11—20
• Gavin Giesler, Sr., forward: 11-14—25
• Jake Isaak, Sr., forward: 9-9—18
• Cooper Jacobson, Soph., forward: 10-16—26
• James McPeak, Sr., defenseman: 6-3—9
• Carl Schutz, Sr., defenseman: 8-8—16
• Miles Smith, Sr., forward: 11-5—16
• Brendon Wolesky, Sr., forward: 11-15—26
JOHN MARSHALL
• Cody Ahlstrom, Jr., forward: 13-7—20
• Ryan Hus, Sr., forward: 6-9—15
• Jake Schmidt, Sr., forward: 4-15—19
• Cody Vlasaty, Jr., goalie: 6-11-0, 4.48 GAA, .892 save pct., 1 shutout
La CRESCENT-HOKAH
• Cooper Carlson, Jr., forward: 6-13—19
• Liam Farrell, Sr., forward: 14-18—32
• Hayden Griggs, Sr., defenseman: 4-8—12
• Cody Hogan, Soph., forward: 10-8—18
• Cooper Hollon, Sr., forward: 10-12—22
• Colton Holzer, Soph., forward: 16-21—37
LOURDES
• Jackson Heim, Sr., defenseman: 8-14—22
• Henry Radke, Sr., defenseman: 3-5—8
• Colton Rich, Fr., forward: 2-13—15
• AJ Ritter, Soph., forward: 15-5—20
• Brayden Swee, Jr., defenseman: 3-7—10
MAYO
• Gavin Black, Jr., defenseman: 7-10—17
• Jacob Brown, Jr., forward: 8-14—22
• Chandler Dennis, Sr., forward: 8-9—17
• Ethan Dennis, Jr., forward: 6-10—16
• Ryan Dripps, Jr., forward: 12-11—23
• Frank Goodman, Soph., defenseman: 5-7—12
• Javan Hodge, Sr., forward: 8-11—19
• Mason Leimbek, Jr., forward: 14-12—26
• Cohen Ruskell, Jr., forward: 11-17—28
• Matt Siems, Jr., forward: 9-8—17
RED WING
• Carson Ahern, Sr., forward: 13-21—34
• Tristen Peterson, Sr., forward: 6-16—22
• Robbie Tripp, Soph., forward: 9-18—27
WINONA HIGH
• Justin Brickner, Sr., goalie: 8-10-2, 4.17 GAA, .880 save pct., 2 shutouts
• Max Dalenberg, Jr., defenseman: 6-7—13
• Easton Kronebusch, Jr., defenseman: 5-5—10
• Ayden Ruesgen, Sr., forward: 22-12—34
• Aven Prodzinski, Fr., forward: 13-7—20
• Sam Buerck, Sr., forward: 6-10—16
WINONA COTTER
• Aaron Romance, forward: 3-7—10