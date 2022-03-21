Standout goalies, 20-goal scorers, adapted floor hockey POY highlight All-Area Boys Hockey Team

Scoring depth this season in southeastern Minnesota boys hockey was unlike any season in recent memory. Goaltending was strong, too, with three local goalies ranking among the top 15 in the state in save percentage for most of the season.

That made selecting the 2021-22 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Hockey Team a challenge. But, we settled on 3 goalies, 6 defensemen and 9 forwards to make up the First Team, Second Team and Third Team. And close to 50 players were named honorable mention.

We'll start the 2021-22 All-Area Team with a new addition. We're naming an adapted floor hockey Player of the Year for the first time:

Adapted Floor Hockey POY

2022 PB PLAYER OF THE YEAR

WILL ADAMSON

Rochester Raiders

Junior • Center / Forward

2022 Stats: 12 goals, 4 assists, 16 points

Of Note: Adamson led the Raiders — who placed fifth at the adapted floor hockey state tournament last weekend — with 16 points in 11 games. … The junior from Byron was one of the Raiders’ most versatile players. He played every position on the court, other than goalie, at some point this season.

Coach Jeff Copler said: “William is a quiet, unassuming young man who understands the game and makes his teammates better. William does his best work in the crease area by centering passes for his teammates or knocking in loose rebounds. He almost always looks to pass first and shoot second.”

All-Area Boys Hockey First Team

2021-22 PLAYER OF THE YEAR

CHARLIE KIELTY

LOURDES

Senior • Defenseman

’21-’22 Stats: 25 goals, 19 assists, 44 points

Of Note: The 2021-22 Post Bulletin All-Area Player of the Year was a game-changer for Lourdes from the blue line. … A two-year captain, Kielty finished his three-year high school career with 38 goals, 40 assists and 78 points. … Led the team in total points this season. Was second in assists and goals. … The Eagles’ top-scoring defenseman in all three of his seasons.

• • • • •

John Marshall's Jayden Veney (2) controls the puck during a boys hockey game against Highland Park Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Rochester Recreation Center. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

JT VENEY

JOHN MARSHALL

Soph. • Defenseman

’21-’22 Stats: 18 goals, 8 assists, 26 points

Of Note: The 6-foot-7 blue-liner is among the smoothest skaters in southeastern Minnesota and possesses a heavy shot. … Scored five power-play goals and had 10 special-teams points this season. … Played for Des Moines Buccaneers U16AAA team prior to the high school season, where he had 19 points in 26 games.

• • • • •

La Crescent’s Wyatt Farrell (2) takes a shot during a boys hockey game against Lourdes on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

WYATT FARRELL

La CRESCENT-HOKAH

Soph. • Forward

’21-’22 Stats: 49 goals, 15 assists, 64 points

Of Note: Finished as the state’s second-leading goal scorer — regardless of class — behind only Mora/Milaca senior Parker Mitchell (55). … The pure goal scorer recorded at least a point in 25 of the Lancers’ 26 games, and had at least one goal in 23 of 26 games. … Had a state-best 16 power-play goals. Finished with 22 points on the power play and had 4 short-handed goals. … Already has 91 career goals and 121 career points.

• • • • •

Dodge County's Gryffon Funke (13) skates with the puck during a Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival game against Century on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

GRYFFON FUNKE

DODGE COUNTY

Soph. • Forward

’21-’22 Stats: 20 goals, 21 assists, 41 points

Of Note: Led the Wildcats in goals, assists and total points. … Recorded 18 of his 20 goals and 33 of his 41 points at even strength. … Had 11 multi-point games, including a season-best five-point game at Somerset (Wis.) on Feb. 11. … Spread out his scoring, notching just three multi-goal games and one hat trick — a 4-goal game against Winona on Jan. 25.

• • • • •

SAM JACOBSON

MAYO

Junior • Forward

’21-’22 Stats: 21 goals, 15 assists, 36 points

Of Note: The top scorer on a deep Mayo team that had a dozen players record 16 or more points. … Led the Spartans in goals (21), points (36), power-play goals (4), short-handed goals (3) and game-winning goals (4). … Scored at least one goal in Mayo’s first eight games of the season. … Had at least one point in 18 of 26 games this season.

• • • • •

Mayo goalie Tate Cothern makes a save during a non-conference boys hockey game against Hastings on January 18, 2022 at Graham Arena I. Ken Klotzbach / Special to the Post Bulletin

TATE COTHERN

MAYO

Senior • Goalie

’21-’22 Stats: 12-5-1, 2.33 GAA, .918 save pct., 2 shutouts

Of Note: The 6-foot, 215-pound senior started 18 games for the Spartans and stopped 469 of 511 shots faced. … Recorded a 43-save shutout against Farmington on Dec. 23 and an 18-save shutout against Hibbing/Chisholm on Jan. 7. … Backstopped the Spartans to the Kiwanis Festival Gold Division championship. … Signed a tender with the Rochester Grizzlies for the 2022-23 season.

Second Team

La Crescent’s Cooper Hollon (18) takes a shot on Lourdes’ Xander Carter-Kleven (1) during a boys hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

XANDER CARTER-KLEVEN

LOURDES

Soph. • Goalie

The standout sophomore started 26 of 27 games this season for the Eagles, who finished 19-8-0. … Posted stats of 18-8-0, 2.19 GAA, .927 save pct., 7 shutouts. … Had six games of 35 or more saves.

• • • • •

Century's Matt Haun (17) takes a shot during Saturday's hockey game on Feb. 1, 2020, at Graham Arena Complex in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

MATTHEW HAUN

CENTURY

Senior • Defenseman

Finished his senior season with 12 goals and 17 assists, for 29 points. … Recorded at least one point in 17 of the Panthers’ 24 games. … Led Century in power-play goals (6) and points (12). … Had eight multi-point games and three multi-goal games.

• • • • •

Dodge County's Easton Hammill (25) skates with the puck during a boys hockey game against La Crescent-Hokah Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Kasson. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

EASTON HAMMILL

DODGE COUNTY

Senior • Defenseman

The Wildcats’ third-leading scorer, and top-scoring blue-liner, had 12 goals and 25 points as a senior. … Totalled 52 points over final two high school seasons. … Signed a tender with the Rochester Grizzlies for next season.

• • • • •

Lourdes forward Matthew Mahoney, right, battles for the puck with Max Dalenberg of Winona during a boys hockey game on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Graham Arena. Special to the Post Bulletin / Ken Klotzbach

MATTHEW MAHONEY

LOURDES

Senior • Forward

The dynamic goal-scorer averaged more than a goal per game this season. Had 28 goals and 39 total points. … Had two hat tricks and nine multi-goal games. … Led the Eagles in special-teams points (14).

• • • • •

CASEY LARSON

RED WING

Senior • Forward

Scored 30 goals and added 18 assists, for 48 points. … The second-leading goal-scorer in southeastern Minnesota behind La Crescent’s Wyatt Farrell. … Had 10 power-play goals and 2 short-handed. … Had a 6-point game and two 5-point games.

• • • • •

John Marshall's Mason Decker (7) controls the puck during a boys hockey game against Highland Park Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Rochester Recreation Center. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

MASON DECKER

JOHN MARSHALL

Junior • Forward

Led the Rockets in goals (24), assists (13) and points (37), playing in 22 of the team’s 25 games. … Scored four power-play goals and led JM with 10 power-play points. … Recorded five hat tricks this season.

Third Team

DIXON EHLERS

RED WING

Senior • Goalie

Went 11-16-0 with a 3.42 GAA, a .925 save percentage and three shutouts. … Was in goal for all but 8 minutes this season. … Save percentage was tied for 10th-best in the state.

• • • • •

ETHAN NORMAN

MAYO

Senior • Defenseman

The Spartans’ top defensive defenseman finished with two goals and 16 points. … Had four multi-point games, including 3-point games against John Marshall and Austin.

• • • • •

WILL SEXTON

MAYO

Junior • Defenseman

Mayo’s top offensive defenseman had 7 goals and 17 assists, for 24 total points. … Finished fourth on a deep Mayo team in scoring. … One of 12 Spartans with 16 or more points.

• • • • •

TJ GIBSON

CENTURY

Junior • Forward

Led the Panthers in goals (18) and points (31). … Added 13 assists. … Had a strong finish to th season, with 10 points (including six goals) in the final seven games.

• • • • •

TEIS LARSEN

WINONA

Soph. • Forward

Led the Winhawks in points (48) and tied with Ayden Ruesgen for the team lead in goals (20). … Added 28 assists. … Had five games with 3 or more assists. … One of seven 20-goal scorers in southeastern Minnesota.

• • • • •

PEYTON LOESLIE

LOURDES

Soph. • Forward

Led the 19-8-0 Eagles with 21 assists, and added 15 goals for 36 points, the third-most on the team. … Had 5 power-play goals and 13 power-play points. … Had 12 multi-point games and one hat trick.

Honorable Mention

AUSTIN

• Isaac Stromlund, Jr., forward: 3-6—9

CENTURY

• Aiden Emerich, Soph., forward: 8-17—25

• Brody Josselyn, Soph., defenseman: 2-8—10

• Blake Kanz, Jr., forward: 6-18—24

• Jack Ottman, Jr., forward: 8-11—19

• Jonah Ottman, Jr., forward: 12-6—18

• Branigan Stalder, Sr., goalie: 8-9-0, 4.03 GAA, .882 save pct., 1 shutout

• Aidan Swee, Sr., forward: 7-14—21

DODGE COUNTY

• Isaac Dale, Sr., goalie: 12-10-0, 3.57 GAA, .854 save pct.

• Matt Donovan, Sr., forward: 9-11—20

• Gavin Giesler, Sr., forward: 11-14—25

• Jake Isaak, Sr., forward: 9-9—18

• Cooper Jacobson, Soph., forward: 10-16—26

• James McPeak, Sr., defenseman: 6-3—9

• Carl Schutz, Sr., defenseman: 8-8—16

• Miles Smith, Sr., forward: 11-5—16

• Brendon Wolesky, Sr., forward: 11-15—26

JOHN MARSHALL

• Cody Ahlstrom, Jr., forward: 13-7—20

• Ryan Hus, Sr., forward: 6-9—15

• Jake Schmidt, Sr., forward: 4-15—19

• Cody Vlasaty, Jr., goalie: 6-11-0, 4.48 GAA, .892 save pct., 1 shutout

La CRESCENT-HOKAH

• Cooper Carlson, Jr., forward: 6-13—19

• Liam Farrell, Sr., forward: 14-18—32

• Hayden Griggs, Sr., defenseman: 4-8—12

• Cody Hogan, Soph., forward: 10-8—18

• Cooper Hollon, Sr., forward: 10-12—22

• Colton Holzer, Soph., forward: 16-21—37

LOURDES

• Jackson Heim, Sr., defenseman: 8-14—22

• Henry Radke, Sr., defenseman: 3-5—8

• Colton Rich, Fr., forward: 2-13—15

• AJ Ritter, Soph., forward: 15-5—20

• Brayden Swee, Jr., defenseman: 3-7—10

MAYO

• Gavin Black, Jr., defenseman: 7-10—17

• Jacob Brown, Jr., forward: 8-14—22

• Chandler Dennis, Sr., forward: 8-9—17

• Ethan Dennis, Jr., forward: 6-10—16

• Ryan Dripps, Jr., forward: 12-11—23

• Frank Goodman, Soph., defenseman: 5-7—12

• Javan Hodge, Sr., forward: 8-11—19

• Mason Leimbek, Jr., forward: 14-12—26

• Cohen Ruskell, Jr., forward: 11-17—28

• Matt Siems, Jr., forward: 9-8—17

RED WING

• Carson Ahern, Sr., forward: 13-21—34

• Tristen Peterson, Sr., forward: 6-16—22

• Robbie Tripp, Soph., forward: 9-18—27

WINONA HIGH

• Justin Brickner, Sr., goalie: 8-10-2, 4.17 GAA, .880 save pct., 2 shutouts

• Max Dalenberg, Jr., defenseman: 6-7—13

• Easton Kronebusch, Jr., defenseman: 5-5—10

• Ayden Ruesgen, Sr., forward: 22-12—34

• Aven Prodzinski, Fr., forward: 13-7—20

• Sam Buerck, Sr., forward: 6-10—16

WINONA COTTER

• Aaron Romance, forward: 3-7—10