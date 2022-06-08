State 1AA boys, girls track-and-field preview

BOYS

(Includes events where Section 1AA has an entrant; times and distances referenced are from the state-qualifying section meets around the state)

100 — Spectrum’s Max Reis is a massive favorite (10.55). There are three others who have also run under 11 seconds. Byron’s Trent DeCook ran an 11.34.

200 — Providence Academy’s Grant Nelson is the one to beat (22.27). Hutchinson’s Mitchell Piehl is also right there (22.32). Byron’s Trent DeCook is in with a 23.34 time and Stewartville’s Jack Buntrock with a 23.54.

400 — Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters comes in at 50.65. Four runners have gone under 50 seconds, led by Delano’s PK Moore’s 49.11 time.

800 — Red Wing’s Aaron Freier looks like a medal candidate (1:59.07). Top time belongs to Jordan’s Kaleb Sharp (1:56.71). Five others ran under 1:59.

3,200 — Top time belongs to Blake’s Shef West (9:24.88). Kasson-Mantorville’s David Obst is at 10:09.91.

4x200 — Austin ran a 44.09. Tops is Hill Murray with a 42.93.

4x400 — Austin (Kaden Murley, Soren Villafane, Nick Asmus, A’triel Terry) enters with a nice 3:29.62 time. Annandale is on top (3:25.87).

Pole vault — Fergus Falls' Jordan Lee is tops with his 14-3 clearance. Three others have gone over 13-2. Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Nick Walch checks in at 12-3.

Shot put — Stewartville’s Peyton Byrne comes in with the third-best throw (52-5). Grand Rapids’ Jackson Weston tossed it 56-10. Byrne’s teammate Tor Lunaas checks in at 48-11 3/4.

Discus — Stewartville’s Peyton Byrne has the second-best throw, 157-1. St. Peter’s Luke Banks is best at 164-11. Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Ashton Kisch is fourth best (155-5), followed by Stewartville’s Tor Lunaas (155-1)

High jump — Austin standout A’triel Terry went 6-3 in the section meet. Proctor’s Kolbin Carter and Holy Angels’ Josh Gillard are tied for the top spot at 6-4.

Long jump — Austin’s Joe Walker is in the middle with his 21-9 1/4 clearance. Columbia Heights’ Ben Olson is the obvious favorite (23-3/4).

GIRLS

100 — Look out for Holy Angels’ Ashley Fisher. She ran a 12.16. Winona’s Adriana Brenegen was timed in 12.76 and Byron’s Olivia Amundson in 12.81.

200 — Holy Angels’ Ashley Fisher is also the one to beat here, clocked in 25.59. Four from this state field ran under 26 seconds. Byron’s Paige Halder is at 26.61 and Winona’s Adriana Brenegen 26.84.

400 — Byron sophomore Paige Halder might take home a state championship. Her 58.63 time ranks second. First is St. Paul Highland Park’s Ellie Moore (58.60). Visitation’s Ella Sukup (58.98) is third. Stewartville eighth-grader Audrey Shindelar checks in at 1:00.83.

1,600 — Two girls have run under 5 minutes, Alexandria’s Alleah Miller (4:56.16) and Pequot Lakes’ Calia Chaney (4:56.83). Red Wing’s Nora Hanson is in with a 5:29.53.

3,200 — There are three girls who have run 10:51 or better led by Albany’s Olivia Goebel (10:43.28). Red Wing’s Nora Hanson ran a 12:07.62.

300 hurdles — Stewartille’s Haylie Strum (45.72) has the second-best time in the field. Tops is Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway (45.10), followed by Rocori’s Cecelia Woods (45.28). Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Alli Sveen is in with a 47.88.

4x100 — Southwest Christian’s 49.99 is best. Byron (Rachel Fode, Lilah Kurke, Olivia Amundson, Carly Halder) ran a 50.33 and Stewartville (Jayda Ramaker, Haylie Strum, Ella Waltman, Claire Olson) ran a 51.11.

4x200 — Look out for the Byron team of Olivia Amundson, Lilah Kurke, Paige Halder and Carly Halder. That group has the second-fastest time in the field (1:45.36). Mankato West is just ahead of them (1:45.31).

4x400 — Stewartville (Haylie Strum, Taylor Klement, Avery Spencer) is a strong contender with its 4:06.52 clocking. Top time is from Willmar (4:03.61). Byron ran a 4:13.76.

4x800 — Willmar is No. 1 at 9:37.58. Winona ran a 10:00.69 and Byron a 10:10.44.

Long jump — Mankato West’s Lauren Dimler (18-1 1/4) is going to be tough to beat. Red Wing’s Cadence Thorson cleared 16-3 3/4.

High jump — Fergus Falls has the top high jumper, Ainsley Hansen having gone 5-6 at sections. Three others in this field cleared at least 5-4. Stewartville eighth-grader Audrey Shindelar and Austin’s Olivia Walsh both check in at 5-1.

Discus — The favorite is Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Lauren Rott (130-5). Second is Winona’s Shay Berlin-Burns (122-1).

Pole vault — Mankato West’s Jenna Sikel is tops (11-4). Stewartville’s Meghan Urban cleared 9-6.

Triple jump — Rockford’s Cassia Cady leads the pack (38-11), followed by Holy Angels’ Olivia Keller (38-2 3/4). Austin’s Olivia Walsh is at 35-7 1/2 and Byron's Avery Basile 34-3/4.

Shot put — Winona’s Mandy Duellman is No. 1 here (37-11 3/4). Teammate Shay Berlin-Burns is fifth best (36-3/4).