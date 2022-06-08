State 1A boys, girls track-and-field preview

BOYS

(Section 1A entrants; times and distances referenced are from the state-qualifying section meets around the state)

100 — Two sprinters have gone under 11 seconds, Luverne’s Ashton Sandbulte (10.91) and Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s Ethan Lebrija (10.99). Chatfield’s Sam Backer went 11.17 and Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s RJ Sylak 11.22.

200 — Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s Ethan Liebrija has the top time (22.27). Second is Luverne’s Ashton Sandbulte (22.31), followed by Minneapolis North’s Kameron Clay (22.44), St. Croix Lutheran’s Cayden Lockhart (22.52) and Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s RJ Sylak (22.56). GMLOKS’ James Howard checks in at 22.59.

400 — GMLOKS’ James Howard is the one to beat here. He ran a 50.11 in the section meet. Closest to him is Medford’s Henry Grayson (50.17) and Minneapolis North’s Kameron Clay (50.24).

800 — Trinity School’s Zach Martin has the top time (1:57.96). LFCMC’s Jayce Kiehne is strongly in the mix, at 1:58.04. La Crescent-Hokah’s Cody Kowalski is at 2:00.31.

1,600 — Top time belongs to West Lutheran’s Jack Hoppe (4:21.75). Three others ran 4:24.63 or better. Lourdes’ Kevin Turlington checks in at 4:27.62 and GMLOKS’ Garrison Hubka at 4:30.58.

3,200 — Lourdes’ Kevin Turlington has the field’s third-best time, 9:47.34. Tops is Nova Classical Academy’s Finn McCormick (9:25.91), followed by teammate Henry Karelitz (9:30.91). Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Tyler Rislov is fourth (9:52.58).

110 hurdles — Pipestone’s Aiden Voss has the top time (15.18). Triton’s Owen Petersohn is in the upper third with his 15.92. RACE’s Kevin Hagstrom was timed in 16.40.

300 hurdles — Triton’s Owen Petersohn is the one to beat here. He was clocked in 39.54. LCWM-Nicollet’s Miles Flack is there with him, though, at 39.74. RACE’s Kevin Hagstrom ran a 41.09.

4x100 — Minneapolis North is tops with its 43.55 time. Nova Classical Academy (43.67) and Esko (43.88) are right behind the Polars. Chatfield (Isaac Erding, Eli Hopp, Thad Evans, Sam Backer) ran a 44.03, La Crescent-Hokah (Joey Schreier, Tony Haack, Parker Howland-Davis, Mason Einerwold) a 44.11.

4x200 — Section One teams Chatfield (Isaac Erding, Eli Hopp, Thad Evans, Sam Backer) and Lourdes (Gerald Lonzo, Abe Gapinski, Nathan Renier, Hudson Fix) are 1-2 here. Chatfield ran a 1:31.35, Lourdes a 1:31.57.

4x400 — Pine Island (Matthew Cain, Mark Quintero, Zack Ihde, Jarod White) are tops here (3:27.03). Lake City (Kris Ryan, Keegan Ryan, Carson Matzke, Reese Anderson) is fourth (3:29.40).

4x800 — LFCMC (Luke Ruen, Isaac Snyder, Carson Ruen, Jayce Kiehne) is the one to beat (8:19.55). Lake City is in the upper third with its 8:29.06.

Triple jump — All-around athlete Laden Nerison of Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue is tops with his 44-9 1/2 clearance. Floodwood’s Kaden McNiff went 44-2 and Windom’s Dylan Serreyn 44-3/4. Kris Ryan of Lake City checks in at 42-2.

Pole vault — Pine Island’s Jarod White is the leader here and by a bunch — almost 3 feet. White went a state-record 16-2 in the section meet. St. Charles’ Jett Thoreson went 13-0, ranking him in the upper third of this pack.

Shot put — Minnesota football commit Tony Nelson of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton is the big favorite here, with his 60-8 throw. Lewiston-Altura’s Garrett Bonow checks in at 50-6 1/2 and GMLOKS’ Riley Paul at 49-7 1/2, ranking them fourth and sixth, respectively.

Long jump — Esko’s Makoi Perich has the top leap, 22-3 1/2. Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue’s Josh Schimdt ranks fifth (21-2). Lewiston-Altura’s Tanner Mundt is at 21-1.

Discus — Maple River’s Ethan Fischer comes in with a whopping 177-7 throw. Perhan’s Connor Kostynick is next (161-6). GMLOKS teammates Christian Luthe and Riley Paul are at 139-10 and 139-0, respectively.

GIRLS

100 — Ava Phrakonkham of Bagley/Fosston is tops with her 12.69 time. Hills-Beaver Creek’s Brynn Bakken is next at 12.71. GMLOKS’ Anika Reiland is in the upper third (12.90). Teammate Chantle Reiland ran a 13.03.

200 — GMLOKS’ Anika Reiland is a serious contender with her 25.57 time. Tops is Concordia-Academy-Roseville’s Shaina Zinter (25.36). Lake City’s Natalie Bremer is at 26.08.

400 — Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball[s Ellie Kuechle has the top time (57.34). LFCMC’s Brielle Ruen’s 59.96 is fifth best. Pine Island’s Reese Koenen went 1:01.37.

800 — Don’t be deceived by Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Katrina Sortland’s 2:22.58 section time. She has run a 2:16.82 this season which makes her a serious contender to finish as state champion. Lake City’s Jacey Majerus is at 2:24.50.

1,600 — Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Natasha Sortland ranks fourth in this field with her 5:21.73. Nevis’ Jade Rypkema ran a 5:19.14, Long Prairie-Grey Eagles’ Caroline Kuehne a 5:19.77 and West Central’s Lexi Bright a 5:19.79. Winona Cotter’s Sonja Semling ranks fifth with her 5:25.93.

3,200 — This is a tough field. Nevis’ Jade Rypkema leads the pack with her 10:40.78 time. Murray County Central’s Amanda Overgaauw is next (11:05.17). Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Natasha Sortland is at 11:36.98 and Winona Cotter’s Sonja Semling at 11:56.68.

100 hurdles — Concordia Academy-Roseville’s Shaina Zinter is on top with her 14.70 time. La Crescent’s Emily Ludwig ran a 16.93 and Pine Island’s Elena Hartung a 17.00.

300 hurdles — Concordia Academy-Roseville’s Shaina Zinter is the runaway favorite, with her 42.38. LFCMC’s Lynsey Ruen ran a 47.62 and GMLOKS’ Breeley Galle a 48.18.

4x100 — Winona Cotter (Macy Donnenwerth, Olivia Gardner, Ava Killian, Abbey Gardner) and Lourdes (Lindsey Rossow, Anna Shedivy, Ella Shedivy, Grace Buntrock) are right in the mix with their respective times of 50.37 and 50.65. Minnehaha Academy is best with a 50.18.

4x200 — Nobody has a better time than GMLOKS (Anna Oehlke, Chantle Reiland. Breeley Galle, Anika Reiland), with their 1:45.19. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Kirsten Bettermann, Kaila Huneke, Emma Beck, Katrina Sortland) ranks second (1:45.65).

4x400 — Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Morgan Pickett, Lynsey Ruen, Kammy Broadwater, Brielle Ruen) ranks first with its 4:03.47 time. Eden Valley-Watkins is next (4:05.56), followed by Minnewaska (4:06.32)

4x800 — Lake City (Jacey Majerus, McKenna Beltz, Peyton Meincke, Mela Schmitz) has the second-best time (9:46.94). Minnewaska leads with its 9:45.97. Lourdes is at 9:55.61.

Long jump — Concordia Academy-Roseville’s Shaina Zinter is great at this, too. She comes in with an 18-1 1/2 clearance, tops in the field. Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue’s Hayle Lentsch ranks fifth with her 17-6. Pine Island’s Reese Koenen is seventh (16-11 1/2) and Lake City’s Natalie Bremer ninth (16-10 1/2).

High jump — Blooming Prairie Annaka Forsberg has gone 5-7 this season and went 5-5 in the section meet. Four others in this field cleared 5-3 at sections. Lewiston-Altura’s Anna Hennessy went 4-11.

Discus — Concordia Academy-Roseville’s Nora Wilhelmis is favored with her 125-6 throw at sections. Two others have gone better than 120. GMLOKS’ Lexy Foster threw it 116-0 and Chatfield’s Zayda Priebe 115-5.

Pole vault — Legacy Christian Academy’s Cecily Fager has the top vault, 11-1. Five others have gone at least 10 feet. LFCMC’s Adeline Miner went 9-10 and Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Lauren Honken 9-4.

Triple jump — Lewiston-Altura’s Anna Hennessy’s clearance of 34-10 ranks fifth. Tops is Perham’s Jaden Hackel (36-1 3/4). Lourdes’ Lindsey Rossow went 33-5.

Shot put — Monica Johnson of Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck threw it 44-9 1/2 in sections, tops in this field. GMLOKS’ Lexy Foster checks in at 36-10 1/2 and Chatfield’s Zayda Priebe at 36-8 1/4.

