SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 8
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

State 1AAA boys, girls track-and-field preview

Find the list of events where a Rochester high school has an entrant.

Section 1AAA track championships
Century's Favor Omoijuanfo (right) hands the baton off to Madison Habberstad during the 4X100 meter relay at the Section 1AAA championships at Lakeville South High School on Saturday, May 4, 2022.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
June 08, 2022 08:23 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS

(Includes events where Rochester has an entrant; times and distances referenced are from the state-qualifying section meets around the state)

100 — Century’s Max Comfere and John Marshall’s Michael Nicometo enter with 10.99 section times. Ten entrants have times better than that, led by Chanhassen’s Tyrique Williams at 10.65.

200 — Rochester has three sprinters here — JM’s Michael Nicometo (21.84), Century’s Max Comfere (22.00) and Mayo’s Noah Smith (22.23). Nicometo has the field's top time. Second belongs to Champlin Park’s Richlu Tudee (21.85).

800 — Century’s Tyler White ran a 1:58.97 at sections. Top time is 1:55.37 by Apple Valley’s Abdikafi Khalif. Seven runners have times under 1:58.

4x100 — Mayo’s team of Carter Holcomb, Cayden Holcomb, Calvin Baum and Noah Smith ran a 42.93 at sections. Moorhead is tops (42.35), followed by Forest Lake (42.49).

ADVERTISEMENT

4x200 — Century (Chris Garcia-Lara. Damian Gerads, Tyler White, Max Comfere) enters with a 1:28.34 time, which is second only to Forest Lakes 1:28.12. Mayo (Carter Holcomb, Max Vande Kieft, Cayden Holcomb, Noah Smith) checks in at 1:28.91.

4x400 — Century’s Damian Gerads, Jaden Wysocki, Luke Attlesey and Tyler White come in with a 3:27.39 time. Forest Lake (3:20.99) is the heavy favorite to win it.

Pole vault — Century star Nathan Nelson is definitely a top contender here. He’s gone 15 feet this season. Wayzata’s Jack Helmich has the top clearance at 15-1. Nobody else is close to that.

Shot put — Moorhead football star Elinneus Davis is the one to beat. He threw it 58-10 at his section meet. Mayo’s Gideon Heng enters with a 50-3 throw.

Triple jump — There's an obvious favorite here — Minneapolis Southwest’s Hakeem Ford. He sailed 47-1/2 at sections. Mayo’s Yaih Marial went 44-3 1/2, which is fourth best.

High jump — Mayo’s Yaih Marial has the best entering height, 6-7, which is also his personal best. Northfield’s Devin Jax is next at 6-6.

Long jump — Mayo sophomore Carter Holcomb is in the running with his 22-2 1/4 distance. Tops is Coon Rapids’ MJ Galimah (22-4 3/4).

GIRLS

(Includes events where Rochester has an entrant)

ADVERTISEMENT

800 — Century’s Penelopea Gordon is a serious title contender. She enters with a 2:13.89 time. Tops is Burnsville’s Zoie Dundon, at 2:10.83. Minnetonka’s Maya Mor is also right there (2:14.19), as is Forest Lake’s Ellie Hanowski (2:14.87).

100 hurdles — This is a loaded race at the top. There is Roseville’s Ava Fitzgerald (14.24), Coon Rapids’ Kennedy Martinson (14.44), Rosemount’s Ava Cinnamo (14.52), Minnetonka’s Ruby Pajibo (14.74), Minnetonka’s Claire Kohler (14.74), Blaine’s Marvelous Onwualo (14.78) and Mayo’s Hannah Hanson (14.84).

300 hurdles — Mayo’s Hannah Hanson is the favorite (44.62). Second is Prior Lake’s Addyson White (44.80), followed by Rosemount’s Ava Cinnamo (45.18).

3,200 — Wayzata’s Abby Nechanicky is tops (10:22.00). JM’s Abigail Tri enters with an 11:22.10. Next is Eden Prairie (1:44.08).

4x100 — Century (Favor Omoijuanfo, Madison Habberstad, Sarrah Lindner, Megan Lunds) enters with the top time (48.78). Next is Minnetonka (49.19).

4x200 — The favorite again is Century (1:43.97), consisting of Madison Habberstad, Sarrah Lindner, Addison Clarey and Megan Lund. Eden Prairie (1:44.08) is second best.

4x400 — Century (Sophia Comfere, Kaia Berry, Addison Clarey, Penelopea Gordon) is in the mix for a medal here too with its 4:02.42 time. Top time belongs to Minnetonka (3:57.58). Wayzata went 4:00.74.

4x800 — Eagan ranks first with its 9:29.65 time. Century (Sophia Comfere, Madison Ohm, Sohia Trabuco Penelopea Gordon) is in the upper half of the pack (9:37.79).

ADVERTISEMENT

Long jump — There are some awesome entrants here. Tops is Edina’s Maddie Dahlien (18-8). Rosemount’s Ava Cinnamo is just behind her at 18-6 1/4. Century’s Madison Habberstad (17-7) and Mayo’s Farah Salama (17-3) are entered.

Triple jump — Rosemount’s Ava Cinnamo (40-2 3/4) is a heavy favorite. Century’s Sarrah Lindner comes in with a 35-6 1/4 and Mayo’s Hannah Hanson a 35-4 3/4.

Pole vault — Coon Rapids’ Kennedy Martinson comes in with a 12-1 clearance and Roseville’s Olivia Gentile a 12-0. Century’s Maddison Habberstad cleared 10-9, putting her in the middle of the pack.

Read more from Pat
Tiger Relays Track and Field Meet
Prep
State 1AA boys, girls track-and-field preview
(Includes events where Section 1AA has an entrant; times and distances referenced are from the state-qualifying section meets around the state)
June 08, 2022 08:09 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Section 1A Track & Field Finals At Triton
Prep
State 1A boys, girls track-and-field preview
(Section 1A entrants; times and distances referenced are from the state-qualifying section meets around the state)
June 08, 2022 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
061921-BOYS-CLASS-AA-TRACK-5581.jpg
Exclusive
Prep
John Marshall's Nicometo has a singular goal — a state title
Rochester John Marshall sprinter Michael Nicometo knows what he wants as he prepares to take part in his second straight state track-and-field meet Thursday and Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville.
June 08, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Load More

Related Topics: BOYS TRACK AND FIELDGIRLS TRACK AND FIELDROCHESTERMAYO HIGH SCHOOLCENTURY HIGH SCHOOLJOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOLMINNESOTA2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Prep
Mayo comes up short in state team tennis semifinals
No. 1 seed Orono proved too much for No. 4 Mayo in the boys state team tennis semifinals, winning 5-2.
June 08, 2022 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Section 1AAA track championships
Prep
State track-and-field meet schedule
• At St. Michael-Albertville
June 08, 2022 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Section 1A Track & Field Finals At Triton
Exclusive
Prep
Blooming Prairie's Forsberg now a believer and a star
Blooming Prairie sophomore Annaka Forsberg has the best high-jump mark of anyone this season in Class A, 5-feet-7.
June 08, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Section 1 tournament baseball pairings, results
A scoreboard of baseball games.
June 07, 2022 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports