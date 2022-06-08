State 1AAA boys, girls track-and-field preview

BOYS

(Includes events where Rochester has an entrant; times and distances referenced are from the state-qualifying section meets around the state)

100 — Century’s Max Comfere and John Marshall’s Michael Nicometo enter with 10.99 section times. Ten entrants have times better than that, led by Chanhassen’s Tyrique Williams at 10.65.

200 — Rochester has three sprinters here — JM’s Michael Nicometo (21.84), Century’s Max Comfere (22.00) and Mayo’s Noah Smith (22.23). Nicometo has the field's top time. Second belongs to Champlin Park’s Richlu Tudee (21.85).

800 — Century’s Tyler White ran a 1:58.97 at sections. Top time is 1:55.37 by Apple Valley’s Abdikafi Khalif. Seven runners have times under 1:58.

4x100 — Mayo’s team of Carter Holcomb, Cayden Holcomb, Calvin Baum and Noah Smith ran a 42.93 at sections. Moorhead is tops (42.35), followed by Forest Lake (42.49).

4x200 — Century (Chris Garcia-Lara. Damian Gerads, Tyler White, Max Comfere) enters with a 1:28.34 time, which is second only to Forest Lakes 1:28.12. Mayo (Carter Holcomb, Max Vande Kieft, Cayden Holcomb, Noah Smith) checks in at 1:28.91.

4x400 — Century’s Damian Gerads, Jaden Wysocki, Luke Attlesey and Tyler White come in with a 3:27.39 time. Forest Lake (3:20.99) is the heavy favorite to win it.

Pole vault — Century star Nathan Nelson is definitely a top contender here. He’s gone 15 feet this season. Wayzata’s Jack Helmich has the top clearance at 15-1. Nobody else is close to that.

Shot put — Moorhead football star Elinneus Davis is the one to beat. He threw it 58-10 at his section meet. Mayo’s Gideon Heng enters with a 50-3 throw.

Triple jump — There's an obvious favorite here — Minneapolis Southwest’s Hakeem Ford. He sailed 47-1/2 at sections. Mayo’s Yaih Marial went 44-3 1/2, which is fourth best.

High jump — Mayo’s Yaih Marial has the best entering height, 6-7, which is also his personal best. Northfield’s Devin Jax is next at 6-6.

Long jump — Mayo sophomore Carter Holcomb is in the running with his 22-2 1/4 distance. Tops is Coon Rapids’ MJ Galimah (22-4 3/4).

GIRLS

(Includes events where Rochester has an entrant)

800 — Century’s Penelopea Gordon is a serious title contender. She enters with a 2:13.89 time. Tops is Burnsville’s Zoie Dundon, at 2:10.83. Minnetonka’s Maya Mor is also right there (2:14.19), as is Forest Lake’s Ellie Hanowski (2:14.87).

100 hurdles — This is a loaded race at the top. There is Roseville’s Ava Fitzgerald (14.24), Coon Rapids’ Kennedy Martinson (14.44), Rosemount’s Ava Cinnamo (14.52), Minnetonka’s Ruby Pajibo (14.74), Minnetonka’s Claire Kohler (14.74), Blaine’s Marvelous Onwualo (14.78) and Mayo’s Hannah Hanson (14.84).

300 hurdles — Mayo’s Hannah Hanson is the favorite (44.62). Second is Prior Lake’s Addyson White (44.80), followed by Rosemount’s Ava Cinnamo (45.18).

3,200 — Wayzata’s Abby Nechanicky is tops (10:22.00). JM’s Abigail Tri enters with an 11:22.10. Next is Eden Prairie (1:44.08).

4x100 — Century (Favor Omoijuanfo, Madison Habberstad, Sarrah Lindner, Megan Lunds) enters with the top time (48.78). Next is Minnetonka (49.19).

4x200 — The favorite again is Century (1:43.97), consisting of Madison Habberstad, Sarrah Lindner, Addison Clarey and Megan Lund. Eden Prairie (1:44.08) is second best.

4x400 — Century (Sophia Comfere, Kaia Berry, Addison Clarey, Penelopea Gordon) is in the mix for a medal here too with its 4:02.42 time. Top time belongs to Minnetonka (3:57.58). Wayzata went 4:00.74.

4x800 — Eagan ranks first with its 9:29.65 time. Century (Sophia Comfere, Madison Ohm, Sohia Trabuco Penelopea Gordon) is in the upper half of the pack (9:37.79).

Long jump — There are some awesome entrants here. Tops is Edina’s Maddie Dahlien (18-8). Rosemount’s Ava Cinnamo is just behind her at 18-6 1/4. Century’s Madison Habberstad (17-7) and Mayo’s Farah Salama (17-3) are entered.

Triple jump — Rosemount’s Ava Cinnamo (40-2 3/4) is a heavy favorite. Century’s Sarrah Lindner comes in with a 35-6 1/4 and Mayo’s Hannah Hanson a 35-4 3/4.

Pole vault — Coon Rapids’ Kennedy Martinson comes in with a 12-1 clearance and Roseville’s Olivia Gentile a 12-0. Century’s Maddison Habberstad cleared 10-9, putting her in the middle of the pack.