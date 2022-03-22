State basketball: Austin falls in Class AAA state quarterfinal

MINNEAPOLIS — One could make the argument that there isn't a better defensive team in the Rochester-area this season than the Austin boys basketball team.

With great speed and athleticism, combined with length and tenacity, the Packers can absolutely lock down any opponent.

But Austin's 'Achilles' Heel' all season long has been its ability to shoot the basketball.

And on Tuesday in a Class AAA state quarterfinal against No. 2 seeded Princeton, that issue reared its ugly head once again.

The unseeded Packers forced 23 turnovers, but just simply could not find the bottom of the basket enough, shooting under 40% from the field and 10% from beyond the arc as they fell to the Tigers 73-63 at Williams Arena.

The Packers (17-13) will now face the loser of DaLaSalle and St. Cloud Tech in the consolation semifinal set for 4 p.m. Wednesday at Concordia University in St. Paul.

"I thought we battled hard," Austin coach Kris Fadness said. "We were able to make some plays defensively ... I don't know what our final stats were on 3-point shooing, but it was our demise today. We could not make a perimeter shot. And when we did make runs, Princeton answered. Whether it was Haydn (Stay) making a big play or Cooper (Drews), all credit goes to Princeton. They played better than we did."

Austin’s Cham Okey (1) goes up for a shot during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Princeton defeated Austin 73-63. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The Packers finished 2-for-23 from 3-point range, including 0-for-12 in a first half that saw Princeton (27-1) turn the ball over left and right.

The Packers forced 14 turnovers as the Tigers really struggled against the 1-2-2 trap defense of Austin.

"That pressure is definitely something we've never really seen before this year," Drews said. "It took a little bit to adjust."

"I promise we talked about it in practice, but you know we had 14 first half turnovers, but we talked about it," Princeton coach Brett Cloutier added. "First off Kris Fadness is a legend. He's probably on the Mount Rushmore for high school coaches. Just what he's done for the Austin community — both basketball and the community in itself. Just a treat and you are kind of starstruck to go against him. ... He just gets his kids to play so dang hard.

"That's where it all starts. Obviously, those kids are good and athletic, but Kris is a phenomenal coach. Year in and year out, he gets the most out of them."

The 14 turnovers led to 10 more shots for the Packers in the first half, but they couldn't take full advantage. Missed jump shots and missed bunnies resulted in a 12-for-35 shooting effort in the first half, while Princeton was 12-for-25 with a 12-point advantage from beyond the arc for a 31-26 halftime lead.

Yet, down five, the Packers were still in prime position.

That is until back-to-back-to-back turnovers led to Princeton layups on the other end to push the Tigers' lead up to 41-28 to open up the second half.

"We went down five at the half and I was OK with that," Fadness said. "But we just had an awful start to the second half. When you come out and turn the ball over on three, four straight possessions that lead to run outs and layups, easy buckets for Princeton, that was the difference."

Ill advised offensive rebounds allowed by Austin helped Princeton make it 51-36.

That's when the Packers made their push.

The defensive pressure was once again ramped up and soon, Austin started to make shots.

Ater Manyuon came alive in the second half, scoring 11 of his team-best 17 points in the second half. That included four points as part of a 14-2 run to cut the lead to 53-50.

That run also saw Jack Lang also knock down the Packers first 3-pointer of the afternoon with 9:57 left.

Packers couldnt have asked for a better time than their first 3 as Jack Lang cans it to make it a 9-0 Austin run. Princeton leads 53-47. 9:57 left. pic.twitter.com/S8rQ2896VY — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) March 22, 2022

The Packers had a chance to cut it to one or tie it on a possession that saw them collect three offensive rebounds, but they couldn't put it home.

The Tigers then answered with a bucket by Stay and after a couple of empty Austin possessions, it was Stay again that delivered.

The University of North Dakota football commit converted the old fashion three-point play to make it 58-50. The senior finished with a game-best 23 points to go along with 16 rebounds.

His partner in crime Cooper Drews, then drilled his fifth 3-pointer of the night to go up 61-50 with just over eight minutes left.

The lead became 65-54 and that's where the Packers — fueled by Manyuon — had one last gasp.

Austin’s Ater Manyuon (!0) drives towards the basket during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Manyuon knocked down his first triple and scored Austin's next seven points to trim the deficit to 67-61.

The Packers had chances on their next two offensive possessions to cut into that deficit even more. However, the Packers missed a pair of 3's, before Drews canned his sixth 3 of the game out of a timeout with just under three minutes remaining.

The Packers' offense just simply could not keep up.

"I'm proud of our effort. Proud of our scrap, defensively. We were active," Fadness said "But I told the boys, this is basketball. Some nights the ball doesn't go in the hoop for you and it does for the other team."

The Packers ended up 27-for-71 (38%) from the floor, while Princeton was 29 of 59 (49.2%) — including 9-for-15 from beyond the arc.

Manyuon was joined in double figures by Cham Okey (14) and Victor Idris (11). Manny Gui also delivered nine big points in just eight minutes off the bench.

"I'm proud of this group for just persevering, staying with things, never quitting and I thought that showed even today," Fadness said. "A great group of seniors. Last year we lost by two in the section final and we didn't get a chance the year before with COVID shutting it down. So, those last two years, the ending hasn't been real kind. I think, for us to play in Williams Arena this year and sort of wrap up our season here, and to be able to play again tomorrow.

"I don't care if it's constellation or not, we have a chance to end our season, playing another game and, and hopefully getting a win and maybe playing Thursday and getting a win. So hopefully we can have some fun tonight and enjoy each other's company. Go out tomorrow and battle and play well."

