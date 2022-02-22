State berths on the line in Section 1 boys swimming and diving meets

BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING

SECTION 1AA

WHEN: The swimming preliminary round is on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and the finals are Friday, Feb. 25. The diving prelims and finals are on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Dodge Middle School in Farmington. The two swimming sessions begin at noon and the diving session is at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Rochester Recreation Center.

TEAMS (with last year's section finish): 1. Lakeville South 393.5, 2. Lakeville North 346, 4. Century 258, 5. Farmington 250, 7. Mayo 199, 8. Owatonna 123.5, 9. John Marshall 73. (Note: Last season Northfield was third with 267, Hastings was sixth with 246. They are out of the section this season).

ON THE LINE: The top two individual swimmers and relays in each event earn an automatic state berth along with any other swimmer or relay that meets a pre-set time standard. The top four divers also earn state berths.

SECTION TEAM CONTENDERS: Lakeville South, Lakeville North, Century.

PROFILES ON LOCAL TEAMS

CENTURY PANTHERS

Returning state qualifiers: Seniors Aidan Nord and Jameson Bargfrede, junior Jack Homme.

Top section contenders: Aidan Nord, Jameson Bargfrede, Ethan Werts, Jack Homme, Jensen Richard, Nathan Zhang, Albert Hu, Nathan Kram, Felix Lu, Riley Morris, Drew Shin, Joe Vesterby, Owen Kelly, Davin Tukua, Grady Bargfrede, Kael Berry, Andrew Linden, Everett Nord, William Truskowski, Silas Wagstaff.

Section qualifiers: Aidan Nord, Jameson Bargfrede, Ethan Werts, Jack Homme, Jensen Richard, Nathan Zhang, Albert Hu, Nathan Kram, Felix Lu, Riley Morris, Drew Shin, Joe Vesterby, Owen Kelly, Davin Tukua, Grady Bargfrede, Kael Berry, Andrew Linden, Everett Nord, William Truskowski, Silas Wagstaff.

How the Panthers stack up: Century was unbeaten in dual meets during the season and won the Big Nine Conference meet by a whopping 120 points. The Panthers should be in the mix for a team title, but will have to contend with both of the Lakeville schools. "Century boys swimmers and divers are ready to make a statement at sections," Panthers coach Linda Freeman said. "We are a small team but have large determination. Never count Century out of being there at the finish."

JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS

Returning state qualifiers: None.

Top section contenders: Kevin Bossou (diving), Jayden Edmonson, Tucker Holmes, Andrew Ogren.

Section qualifiers: Elliot Anderson, Jacob Anes Dy Quiangco, Kevin Bossou, Matthew Duncan, JaydencEdmonson, Daniel Evans, Tucker Holmes, Ryan Jirik, Noah Lemke, John Njeru, Paul Njeru, Maxwell Nguyen, Eli Norris, Andrew Ogren, Andrew Sonnabend, Alex Younk.

How the Rockets stack up: "South, North, Century and Mayo have locks on the top four spots," JM coach Paul Bachman said. "Farmington, Owatonna and John Marshall will be fighting for spots 5-7. We have three to four individuals that should hopefully make it to the state meet and score team points there."

MAYO SPARTANS

Returning state qualifiers: Logan Atkinson, Aiden Johnson.

Top section contenders: Alonso Montori, Logan Atkinson, Aiden Johnson, Ben Weingarten, Bryan Chen, Alonso Montori, Eoin Porrata, Braden Armstrong.

Section qualifiers: Alonso Montori, Logan Atkinson, Aiden Johnson, Ben Weingarten, Bryan Chen, Alonso Montori, Eoin Porrata, Braden Armstrong, Simon Argue, Matthew Benscoter, Schafer Cheney, Caleb Fogelson , Nicklaus Gustafson, Chao Wei Hung, Nikhil Kaufman, Noah Larson, Samuel Pike, Anthony Pressnall, Graham Sine, Neil Tollefson.

How the Spartans stack up: The Spartans are hoping they have enough quality among their top swimmers and depth to make a possible run for the team title. But they were fourth at the Big Nine Conference meet and that could be their landing spot in the section meet as well. "This team has a lot of grit," coach Ted Dow said. "I think they will be fighting to the very last event for the title."

SECTION 1A

WHEN: The swimming preliminary round is on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and the finals are Friday, Feb. 25. The diving prelims and finals are on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Northfield High School. All three sessions begin at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Rochester Recreation Center.

TEAMS (with last year's section finish): 1. Simley 404, 2. Mankato West 382.5, 3. Mankato East 335.5, 4. Austin 291, 5. Winona 249, 6. Red Wing 199, 7. Faribault 117, 8. Albert Lea 100. (Northfield and New Prague also join the section this season).

ON THE LINE: The top three swimmers and relays in each event earn an automatic state berth along with any other swimmer or relay that meets a pre-set time standard. The top four divers also earn state berths.

SECTION TEAM CONTENDERS: Northfield has a deep squad and is the favorite, followed by Mankato East. Simley and Winona should battle for the third spot.

PROFILES ON LOCAL TEAMS

AUSTIN PACKERS

Returning state qualifiers: Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen, Riley Ferguson (diving).

Top section contenders: Winston Walkup, Kenny Cabeen, Joey Hilkin, Riley Ferguson.

Section qualifiers: Thomas Asmus, Jackson Barry, Aiden Bogren, Isaiah Cabeen, Kenny Cabeen, Zach Evenson, Riley Ferguson, Matthew Grush, Jackson Hilkin, Joey Hilkin, Carter Holt, Noah Holt, Kyle Mayer, Luke Myers, Hunter Peters, Winston Walkup

How the Packers stack up: "Our team is younger and more inexperienced than we've had in the past," Packers coach Ryan Kelly said. "We don't have anyone who is a foregone conclusion at qualifying for state. But we had a very strong Big Nine meet in terms of improvements, and our team has grown by leaps and bounds. We'll see what happens."

WINONA WINHAWKS

Returning state qualifiers: Colin White, Julius Hanson, Brayden Coudron, Elijah Vieth.

Top section contenders: Colin White, Julius Hanson, Brayden Coudron, Elijah Vieth, Adam Martin, Gavin Nelson, Charlie Miller, Jared Loos, Matthew Bricco, Kyle Coudron.

Section qualifiers: Brayden Coudron, Gavin Nelson, Logan Monk, Kyle Coudron, Julius Hanson, Jared Loos, Colin White, Charlie Miller, Caleb Reed, Adam Martin, Elijah Vieth, Tyler Bergler, Matthew Bricco, Cam Hancock, Matthew Baumgartner, Finn Momsen, Cordel Ruppert.

How the Winhawks stack up: "I believe we have a very strong top-end team, however we lack in overall depth and diving which keep us from moving up to third or second as a team," Winona coach Chris Mayer said. "We hope to send at least two athletes to the consolation and final heat in each event for finals. If we can bring back two athletes to each Final event, take fourth place overall, and qualify individuals and relays to state, it will be a very successful meet for our young team."

— Guy N. Limbeck

