State-bound for the first time! SCLA girls knock off Cotter to win section 1A title

(Editor's note: This article will be updated later tonight with comments from coaches and players.)

EYOTA — Prior to Tuesday's Section 1A girls soccer championship match, the St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura girls had lost just one time since the beginning of September.

Consider that loss avenged, and in one of the most pressure-packed settings the Fighting Saints could face.

The pressure is off of the Saints now, though, thanks to a 2-1 victory against Cotter — the defending section champion — at Dover-Eyota High School.

Aracelli White scored the game-winning goal from close range after the Cotter couldn't corral a shot from 30 yards out.

ADVERTISEMENT

White's goal, with just fewer than 26 minutes to play in the match, was enough for SCLA and keeper Makadyn Gust, who came up big time and time again against high-powered Cotter.

The Ramblers entered the match 14-2-1 overall and 9-0-1 in their past 10 matches. But SCLA never trailed on Tuesday, taking a 1-0 lead on Mya Omdahl's breakaway goal with less than 8 minutes to play in the first half.

White's goal midway through the second half pushed the lead to 2-0 for the Saints (12-2-2), who split two meetings with Cotter in the regular season. SCLA won 1-0 on Sept. 13 at St. Charles, before Cotter won 3-1 at home on Sept. 29.

Off a free kick rebound, Araceli White scores huge goal to give St. Charles/Lewistown-Altura 2-0 lead over Winona Cotter with 25:46 left in Section 1A girls soccer championship game. pic.twitter.com/XD849pLJra — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) October 18, 2022

The Ramblers didn't go away easily. Ava Killian scored with 20 minutes remaining in the match to pull the Ramblers back within a goal, but that was all that Gust and the Saints' defense would allow.

SCLA will play its first-ever state tournament game next week, at a site and time to be determined. The window for state quarterfinal games to be played runs from Tuesday, Sept. 25, through Thursday, Sept. 27. The Class A state semifinals are set for Nov. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The state championship match will also be held at U.S. Bank Stadium, on Nov. 4.