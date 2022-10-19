We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
|
State-bound for the first time! SCLA girls knock off Cotter to win section 1A title

Araceli White scored the game-winning goal with 25 minutes to play on Tuesday as St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura edged rival Winona Cotter for the Section 1A girls soccer championship and the program's first-ever trip to state.

SCLA_GSOC_1.jpg
The St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura girls soccer team celebrates after defeating Winona Cotter 2-1 in the Section 1A championship match on Tuesday at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
October 18, 2022 08:18 PM
(Editor's note: This article will be updated later tonight with comments from coaches and players.)

EYOTA — Prior to Tuesday's Section 1A girls soccer championship match, the St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura girls had lost just one time since the beginning of September.

Consider that loss avenged, and in one of the most pressure-packed settings the Fighting Saints could face.

The pressure is off of the Saints now, though, thanks to a 2-1 victory against Cotter — the defending section champion — at Dover-Eyota High School.

Aracelli White scored the game-winning goal from close range after the Cotter couldn't corral a shot from 30 yards out.

White's goal, with just fewer than 26 minutes to play in the match, was enough for SCLA and keeper Makadyn Gust, who came up big time and time again against high-powered Cotter.

The Ramblers entered the match 14-2-1 overall and 9-0-1 in their past 10 matches. But SCLA never trailed on Tuesday, taking a 1-0 lead on Mya Omdahl's breakaway goal with less than 8 minutes to play in the first half.

White's goal midway through the second half pushed the lead to 2-0 for the Saints (12-2-2), who split two meetings with Cotter in the regular season. SCLA won 1-0 on Sept. 13 at St. Charles, before Cotter won 3-1 at home on Sept. 29.

The Ramblers didn't go away easily. Ava Killian scored with 20 minutes remaining in the match to pull the Ramblers back within a goal, but that was all that Gust and the Saints' defense would allow.

SCLA will play its first-ever state tournament game next week, at a site and time to be determined. The window for state quarterfinal games to be played runs from Tuesday, Sept. 25, through Thursday, Sept. 27. The Class A state semifinals are set for Nov. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The state championship match will also be held at U.S. Bank Stadium, on Nov. 4.

