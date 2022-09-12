State boys soccer polls: PIZM ranked fifth in Class A, Lourdes 10th
CLASS A
1. St. Paul Academy
2. Minnehaha Academy
3. Providence Academy
4. Holy Family
5. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa
6. Southwest Christian
7. St. Cloud Cathedral
8. St. Paul Humboldt
9. St. Paul Washington
10. Lourdes
CLASS AA
1. Orono
2. Hill-Murray
3. Worthington
4. Holy Angels
5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
6. Bloomington Kennedy
7. DeLaSalle
8. Two Rivers
9. Willmar
10. Richfield
CLASS AAA
1. Wazyata
2. Stillwater
3. Minnetonka
4. East Ridge
5. Woodbury
6. Eastview
7. Edina
8. Mounds View
9. Maple Grove
10. Blaine
