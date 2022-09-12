SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
State boys soccer polls: PIZM ranked fifth in Class A, Lourdes 10th

PIZM soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Kaleb Lochner gets ready to send in a crossing shot last year during against Lake City.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
September 12, 2022 02:30 PM
CLASS A

1. St. Paul Academy

2. Minnehaha Academy

3. Providence Academy

4. Holy Family

5. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

6. Southwest Christian

7. St. Cloud Cathedral

8. St. Paul Humboldt

9. St. Paul Washington

10. Lourdes

CLASS AA

1. Orono

2. Hill-Murray

3. Worthington

4. Holy Angels

5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

6. Bloomington Kennedy

7. DeLaSalle

8. Two Rivers

9. Willmar

10. Richfield

CLASS AAA

1. Wazyata

2. Stillwater

3. Minnetonka

4. East Ridge

5. Woodbury

6. Eastview

7. Edina

8. Mounds View

9. Maple Grove

10. Blaine

