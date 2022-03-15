State champions, medalists headline the 2021-22 Post Bulletin All-Area Wrestling Team

After a makeshift season a year ago, high school wrestling in Minnesota welcomed the return of the big invitationals, the big crowds and a state tournament back home at the Xcel Energy Center.

The area's grapplers took full advantage.

Over 30 wrestlers qualified for state. Sixteen became state semifinalists, while eight more became finalists with four being crowned champions to cap off a memorable season that also saw Dover-Eyota and Kasson-Mantorville make postseason runs as a team.

With that, here is the 2021-22 Post Bulletin All-Area Wrestling Team.

Chatfield's Javier Berg (right) wrestles Caledonia/Houston's Braxton Lange during the Section 1A title match on Friday, Feb. 26, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

106 POUNDS: Javier Berg

Grade: Freshman

Record: 30-10

Wrestler profile: Berg had a great freshman season. He won a Section 1A title by defeating Caledonia/Houston freshman Braxton Lange, who would go on to place fourth in Class A at 106. Berg placed fourth at the prestigous Bi-State Classic in La Crosse and second at the Mike Fasnacht Memorial. Berg won his first round match and then one wrestleback at the state tournament.

113 POUNDS: Ryan Bortz, Goodhue

Grade: Senior

Record: 36-6

Wrestling Profile: Bortz navigated one of the toughest weight classes in Class A en route to finishing runner-up at 113 in his first state tournament. The senior knocked off Mille Lacs freshman Zach Remer (44-3) in the quarters, before finishing off Donovan Schmid (39-2) — who placed third — in the semifinals. In the finals, he fell to 2021 Class A 106-pound champion Nolan Ambrose (52-0) of Jackson County Central in a tight match. He also placed second at the Bi-State Classic and won the Section 1A title.

120 POUNDS: Jack Krier, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Grade: Sophomore

Record: 38-8

Wrestling Profile: Krier built on the momentum from a fifth place finish at 106 as a freshman into a stellar sophomore campaign. He turned in an impressive second place finish at the Bi-State Classic and won a Section 1AA title. He reached the state semifinal by outscoring his first two opponents 16-1. He re-aggravated a knee injury that slowed him down in his semifinal loss — it ended up being his last match of the season. He placed sixth after being forced to medically forfeit his opportunities to wrestle for third or fifth.

126 POUNDS: Brandon Ross, Caledonia/Houston

Grade: Senior

Record: 19-4

Wrestling Profile: The 2021 Class A 120-pound champ was hampered by a leg injury that forced him to wear a large brace. The St. Cloud State University commit still managed to win a Section 1A title and be a state semifinalist. Like Krier, he medically forfeited his opportunity to place third or fifth, finishing sixth for his third consecutive state medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

132 POUNDS: Owen Denstad, Caledonia/Houston

Grade: Sophomore

Record: 46-5

Wrestling Profile: Denstad was a state semifinalist. He rebounded from a loss to eventual champion Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa senior Walker Bents — who claimed his second title and fourth top three finish — with a third-place finish. Just a sophomore, Denstad won the Section 1A title and is now a two-time state entrant.

Mayo's Calder Sheehan wrestles Northfield's Jacob Messner during the Section 1AAA 138-pound title match on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

138 POUNDS: Calder Sheehan, Mayo

Grade: Freshman

Record: 39-9

Wrestling Profile: Now a two-time state entrant, Sheehan took a big step forward his freshman season. Sheehan was a Class AAA state quarterfinalist, where he fell by sudden victory. He was one wrestleback win away from a medal and is one to watch moving forward.

145 POUNDS: Maxwell Petersen, Byron

Grade: Senior

Record: 50-0

Wrestling Profile: The North Dakota State University commit was a cut above the rest all season long on his way to his second state title. The five-time state finalist snapped a streak of three straight runner-up finishes with a dominating Class AA tournament. Petersen collected two first period pins and a technical fall before handling the now three-time state medalist Colton Bornholdt of New Prague by a 3-0 decision. Petersen also won titles at the Rumble on the Red in Fargo, N.D. and the Minnesota Christmas Tournament. Both times he beat Lakeville North's Zach Hanson, who is a Stanford University commit and won the Class AAA 145-pound state title. Petersen also set program season records in pins and takedowns. He is the Post Bulletin's Co-Wrestler of the Year and finishes his career 224-9.

152 POUNDS: Gavin Gust, Dover-Eyota

Grade: Junior

Record: 40-1

Wrestling Profile: After placing fifth at 138 as a freshman and third at 145 last year, the junior claimed his first state title by knocking off Jacob Leibold of Royalton/Upsala by a 5-2 decision. It was sweet revenge for Gust as Leibold handed him his only defeat last season in the semifinals. Gust won titles at the Mike Fasnacht Memorial and the Rogers Holiday Matness. He also was a perfect 6-0 at this year's The Clash duals.

Lake City's Jon Harvey reacts after winning the Section 1AA 160-pound title on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

160 POUNDS: Jon Harvey, Lake City

Grade: Senior

Record: 46-5

Wrestling Profile: Harvey became a four-time state qualifier after winning what Kasson-Mantorville coach Jamie Heidt called the toughest weight class in Section 1AA. Harvey lost his Class AA quarterfinal, before winning two wrestlebacks for the opportunity to wrestle for fifth where he won by a 4-0 decision to collect his third state medal. He led the team with 105 takedowns and had had 24 pins.

170 POUNDS: Cole Glazier, Kasson-Mantorville

Grade: Junior

Record: 45-8

Wrestling Profile: Glazier was so close in capturing a state title, falling by a 4-2 sudden victory in overtime to three-time state finalist Connor Tulenchik to collect his second consecutive top three finish at state. He's at 165 career wins and one would expect Glazier to be a title favorite next year.

182 POUNDS: Grady Schott, Chatfield

Grade: Senior

Record: 41-1

Wrestling Profile: The senior has gone 72-2 the past two years, following a state runner-up finish as a junior with his first state title this season in thrilling fashion with a pin. Schott credited his younger brother Kail, who also qualified for state, for pushing him this season.

195 POUNDS: Bennett Berge, Kasson-Mantorville

Grade: Senior

Record: 52-0

Wrestling Profile: The senior officially entered MSHSL lore, becoming just the seventh wrestler in state history to win five individual state titles after dominating the 195-pound Class AA field. The South Dakota State University commit collected three pins before winning by tech. fall in the championship. He won individual titles at the Dan Gable Donnybrook in Iowa, the Minnesota Christmas Tournament and the Cheesehead Invitational (Kaukauna, Wis.). He finished with 241 career wins and as one of the most dominant prep wrestlers the state has ever seen. Berge is the Post Bulletin's Co-Wrestler of the Year.

220 POUNDS: Jackson Duellman, Dover-Eyota

Grade: Junior

Record: 27-8

Wrestler Profile: Duellman earned the nickname Captain Clutch after delivering late heroics in both the Section 1A team championship and the MSHSL Class A team wrestling state quarterfinal. The junior won the final match to break a 30-30 tie against Chatfield to punch the Eagles first ticket to state since 2007, before collecting a pin to send D-E into the semis with an upset of No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. Duellman was also an individual state-qualifier after winning a Section 1A title.

285 POUNDS: Max Balow, Lake City

Grade: Senior

Record: 45-2

Wrestling Profile: After earning his first state medal with a sixth place finish as a junior, Balow took a major leap forward his senior season. The Augustana University commit lost to Foley's unbeaten Elijah Novak by a 5-4 decision in a physical Class AA 285-pound title match. Balow's only other loss came at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament to nationally-ranked Navarro Schunke of Brandon, S.D. He had a school record 29 pins this season and became the program's all-time leader in pins (80), passing the old mark of 71.

Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

WILD CARD: Lauren Elsmore, Pine Island

Grade: Eighth-grader

2022 record: 25-9

Wrestler Profile: The eighth-grader etched her name into the history books by finishing second at 100 pounds in the first ever MSHSL girls state wrestling tournament. She also finished second in the first ever Section 1-4 tournament.

WILD CARD: Lucas Bortz, Goodhue

Grade: Senior

2022 record: 47-5

Wrestler Profile: After flip-flopping weight classes with his brother, Bortz found his home at 120. He placed third at the always tough Bi-State Classic, before winning the Section 1A championship. He proved he was tough as nails at the Class A state tournament by winning three wrestlebacks after losing his quarterfinal match to eventually place third in Class A.

WILD CARD: Jacob Thompson, Byron

Grade: Senior

2022 record: 33-8

Wrestling Profile: The senior became a three-time state entrant when he claimed his first Section 1AA title by knocking off Joe Kennedy of Kasson-Mantorville. The Rochester Community and Technical College commit fell in the first round of the state tournament.

WILD CARD: Tucker Ginther, Caledonia/Houston

Grade: Junior

Record: 35-9

Wrestling Profile: Ginther won three consecutive wrestlebacks and put himself in position for third after dropping his first round matchup in the 145-pound Class A state tournament. Ginther would place third, winning by 4-2 sudden victory over two-time state medalist Zack Fier of Minneota.

WILD CARD: Brodie Kellen, Dover-Eyota

Wrestling Profile: Kellen was a Class A state semifinalist at 145 where he lost to three-time state champion Drayden Morton of Sibley East by major decision. In what was a rematch of the Section 1A 145-pound championship, Ginther beat Kellen by a 5-4 decision for the opportunity to wrestle for third. Kellen is now a two-time state medalist after placing fifth at 132 as a sophomore. He and Gust were big reasons why Dover-Eyota was a state semifinalist this season.

Kasson-Mantorville's Logan Vaughan wrestles Simley's Vristol Short in a 152-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

WILD CARD: Logan Vaughan, Kasson-Mantorville

Grade: Senior

Record: 47-6

Wrestling Profile: Vaughan became a five-time state medalist with his fifth consecutive top four finish by finishing runner-up in Class AA at 152. The St. Cloud commit won a title at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament and had a second place finish at the Donnybrook invite. He will leave Kasson-Mantorville as one of the more decorated wrestlers in program history, finishing with 186 career victories.

WILD CARD: Jett Thoreson, St. Charles

Grade: Senior

Record: 38-7

Wrestling Profile: The senior finished fourth in Class A at 152 pounds. He nearly won a Section 1A title over Gust in a thrilling 152-pound championship, before placing second. He defeated No. 2 seeded Landon Gode (36-2) by a 10-5 decision to advance to the state semifinals — where eventual state champion Gust once again got him by a 5-4 decision. Thoreson won the opportunity to wrestle for third, before Gode got him back with a win by a 6-5 decision in the third place match.

WILD CARD: Kail Wynia, Kasson-Mantorville

Grade: Senior

Record: 48-4

Wrestling Profile: The South Dakota State commit collected his second consecutive third place finish when he pinned Tate Link of Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield in the third period. The three-time state-qualifier lost to eventual champion Brian Ramos of Perham in the semifinal. Wynia won his second Section 1AA title and also claimed a championship at the Donnybrook invite. He finishes his prep career with 141 career wins.

WILD CARD: Martin Prieto, Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Grade: Senior

Record: 47-6

Wrestling Profile: Prieto became a two-time state entrant after finishing second at the Section 1A meet. In St. Paul, he lost his first round match to state runner-up Soren Herzog of Simley, before winning his next two wrestlebacks to put him in on the podium. The RCTC commit placed fifth after a win by a 13-6 decision in the fifth place match over Watertown-Mayer's Jackson Drahos.

Honorable mention: Austin: Lathan Wilson (126, 30-9, state-qualifier). Byron: Will Wharton (170, 33-9, state-qualifier); Carter Geerts (220, 23-7, state-qualifier). Cannon Falls: Gavin Peterson (113, 45-8, two-time state-qualifier); Calvin Singewald (120, 39-13, state-qualifier). Caledonia/Houston: Braxton Lange (106, 33-17, placed fourth in Class A); Ayden Goetzinger (195, 32-9, state-qualifier). Chatfield: Gage Bartels (113, 31-10, state-qualifier); Kail Schott (170, 37-6, state-qualifier), Caden Nolte (285, 22-9). Century: Byron Callies (220, 16-9, state-qualifier) Dover-Eyota: Bolton Thesing (126, 39-13, state-qualifier); Grady Eaton (132, 29-21, state-qualifier); Treyton Thesing (160, 29-13, state-qualifier); Tyler Mix (195, 18-9, state-qualifier). Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel Canton: Oliver Hoeltzle (182, 33-13, finished fourth in Section 1A). Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland: Diann Smith (138, 11-3, state runner-up, Section 1-4 runner-up); Cohen Wiste (138, 41-6, four-time state entrant, 167 career wins); Christian Luthe (285, 26-11, state quarterfinalist). Goodhue: Maddox O'Reilly (138, 39-9, placed fifth in Class A); Makae O'Reilly (160, 38-12, state quarterfinalist); Cody Lohman (220, 29-10, state-qualifier); Caleb Kurtti (285, 24-9, state-qualifier). Kasson-Mantorville: Joe Kennedy (132, 39-14, state-qualifier), Luke Swanson (138, 37-16, state-qualifier), Dominic Mann (160, 37-17, state-qualifier).

Kenyon-Wanamingo: Dillon Bartel (160, 29-9); Jaiden Johnson (170, 39-5, state-qualifier) La Crescent-Hokah: Joey Schreier (152, 23-9, state quarterfinalist) Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson: Tyler Kryzer (182, 23-11, placed third in Section 1AA) Mayo: Juan Cobarruvias (106, 29-9, Section 1AAA champion); Ian Funk (152, 33-7, placed third in Section 1AAA); Logan Burger (160, 34-10, placed third in Section 1AAA); Dylan Peper (182, 36-10, state quarterfinalist); Ethan Peper (285, 27-14, state-qualifier). Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Aiden Graner (106, 36-14, state-qualifier). St. Charles: Tytan Small (182, 36-11, placed fifth in Class A). Stewartville: Christian Sackett (220, 34-10, Section 1AA champion), Caden King (285, 15-2, finished second in Section 1AA). Triton: Owen Garness (160, 23-11); Corbin Giesler (285, 27-4). Wabasha-Kellogg: Chris Cushman (120, 31-14, state-qualifier). Westfield: Bo Zwiener (120, 32-6, state-qualifier); Cade Christianson (138, 24-15, state-qualifier); Tyler Archer (170, 31-8, state-qualifier). Winona: Logan Henningson (25-6, placed third in Section 1AAA, two-time state entrant). Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lucas Schiell (126, state-qualifier); Kaleb Lochner (145, 38-11, two-time state-qualifier, state quarterfinalist); Gabe Tupper (182, 35-10, placed fifth in Class AA).