We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

State football polls: Lourdes fourth, Cannon Falls fifth

Lourdes vs. Cannon Falls Football
Lourdes quarterback Adam Sellner (4) carries the ball during a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Cannon Falls 24-22.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
October 18, 2022 09:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE POLLS

For Oct. 18, 2022

Rankings based on the votes of media members across Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, record and total voting points

CLASS AAAAAA

1. Maple Grove (8) 7-0 89

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Rosemount (1) 7-0 81

3. Stillwater 7-0 72

4. Eden Prairie 5-2 61

5. Lakeville South 5-2 56

6. Centennial 5-2 38

7. Shakopee 5-2 34

8. Forest Lake 6-1 26

9. Woodbury 6-1 16

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Prior Lake 4-3 14

Also receiving votes: White Bear Lake 6, Minnetonka 1

CLASS AAAAA

1. Mankato West (8) 7-0 97

2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 7-0 92

3. Elk River 7-0 81

4. St. Francis 7-0 65

5. Mahtomedi 6-1 63

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Chanhassen 6-1 44

7. Rochester Mayo 6-1 42

8. Sauk Rapids-Rice 6-1 25

9. Robbinsdale Armstrong 6-1 24

10. Waconia 5-2 7

Also receiving votes: Bloomington Kennedy 4, Andover 3, Chaska 1, Spring Lake Park 1, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt

CLASS AAAA

1. Stewartville (7) 7-0 92

2. Hutchinson (1) 6-1 90

3. Mound Westonka (1) 7-0 78

4. Becker (1) 6-1 74

5. Marshall 7-0 56

6. Grand Rapids 7-0 50

7. Simley 6-1 48

8. Rocori 5-2 18

9. Fridley 5-2 10

10. (tie) Hermantown 5-2 7

10. (tie) Willmar 5-2 7

Also receiving votes: Holy Angels 5, North Branch 5, Byron 4, Kasson-Mantorville 3, Princeton 3

CLASS AAA

1. Esko (8) 7-0 95

2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) 7-0 90

3. Dassel-Cokato 6-1 75

4. Rochester Lourdes 6-1 69

5. Cannon Falls 6-1 57

6. Waseca 6-1 50

7. Watertown-Mayer 6-1 36

8. Milaca 6-1 35

9. New London-Spicer 6-1 31

10. Minneapolis Henry 6-1 6

Also receiving votes: Fairmont 4, Pequot Lakes 3

CLASS AA

1. Chatfield (9) 7-0 99

2. Minneapolis North 7-0 89

3. Barnesville 7-0 79

4. Jackson County Central 7-0 69

5. Caledonia 6-1 53

6. Eden Valley-Watkins 7-0 53

7. Kimball Area 7-0 38

8. St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 7-0 28

9. Blue Earth Area 6-1 15

10. Rush City 7-0 9

Also receiving votes: Rush City 8, St. Agnes 7, Osakis 5, Pipestone Area 5

CLASS A

1. Lester Prairie (6) 7-0 95

2. Mahnomen/Waubun (2) 7-0 86

3. Fillmore Central 7-0 72

4. Deer River (1) 7-0 67

5. BOLD (1) 6-1 56

6. Minneota 6-1 55

7. Lakeview 6-1 40

8. Mayer Lutheran 5-2 20

9. Dawson-Boyd 6-1 19

10. New York Mills 6-1 18

Also receiving votes: Rushford-Peterson 10, Martin County West 7, Ada-Borup/West 2, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 1, Red Lake County 1, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 1

NINE-MAN

1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (6) 7-0 94

2. Lanesboro (1) 7-0 81

3. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 7-0 78

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 7-0 69

5. Spring Grove (1) 7-0 67

6. Renville County West 7-0 55

7. Kittson Country Central 7-0 39

8. Verndale 6-1 21

9. Hancock 6-1 20

10. Cherry 6-1 16

Also receiving votes: Nevis 6, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3, Mabel-Canton 1

Also Read
Lourdes boys soccer
Prep
Lourdes senior defender Schotzko named Class A Mr. Soccer finalist
McKaid Schotzko has been a mainstay for coach Sean Kane for a while but has been especially stellar this season. He is one of five finalists that will be honored at the state banquet on Sunday.
October 18, 2022 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lourdes, St. Charles girls volleyball
Prep
Photos: Lourdes, St. Charles girls volleyball on Oct. 17, 2022
Lourdes hosted St. Charles for a girls volleyball game on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
October 17, 2022 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott

Related Topics: FOOTBALLROCHESTERMAYO HIGH SCHOOLSTEWARTVILLE-RACINELOURDES HIGH SCHOOLCANNON FALLSCHATFIELDCALEDONIAPRESTON-HARMONY-FOUNTAINLANESBOROSPRING GROVE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls swimming and diving results for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
October 17, 2022 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Monday, Oct.17, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
October 17, 2022 09:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lourdes, St. Charles girls volleyball
Prep
High school highlights for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
October 17, 2022 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lourdes, St. Charles girls volleyball
Prep
Volleyball results for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
October 17, 2022 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports