State girls and boys track and field meet schedule
The state track meet schedule at St. Michael-Albertville.
• At St. Michael-Albertville
CLASS AAA
Thursday’s schedule: 9 a.m. start for girls and boys. Girls finals are 3,200, long jump, high jump, discus. Boys finals are 3,200, triple jump, pole vault, shot put, shot put wheelchair. Preliminaries scheduled for all other running events except the 1,600.
Saturday’s schedule: 3:30 p.m. for girls and boys. All events are finals. Girls field-event finals are triple jump, pole vault and shot put. Boys field-event finals are long jump, high jump, discus and discus wheelchair.
CLASS AA
Friday’s schedule: 9 a.m. start for girls and boys. Girls finals are 3,200, long jump, high jump, discus. Boys finals are 3,200, triple jump, pole vault, shot put, shot put wheelchair. Preliminaries scheduled for all other running events except the 1,600.
Saturday’s schedule: 9 a.m. start for girls and boys. All events are finals. Girls field-event finals are triple jump, pole vault and shot put. Boys field-event finals are long jump, high jump, discus and discus wheelchair.
CLASS A
Thursday’s schedule: 3:30 p.m. start for girls and boys. Girls finals are 3,200, long jump, high jump, discus. Boys finals are 3,200, triple jump, pole vault, shot put, shot put wheelchair. Preliminaries scheduled for all other running events except the 1,600.
Friday’s schedule: 3:30 p.m. start for girls and boys. All events are finals. Girls field-event finals are triple jump, pole vault and shot put. Boys field-event finals are long jump, high jump, discus and discus wheelchair.
