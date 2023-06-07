State girls and boys track and field meet schedule

• At St. Michael-Albertville

CLASS AAA

Thursday’s schedule: 9 a.m. start for girls and boys. Girls finals are 3,200, long jump, high jump, discus. Boys finals are 3,200, triple jump, pole vault, shot put, shot put wheelchair. Preliminaries scheduled for all other running events except the 1,600.

Saturday’s schedule: 3:30 p.m. for girls and boys. All events are finals. Girls field-event finals are triple jump, pole vault and shot put. Boys field-event finals are long jump, high jump, discus and discus wheelchair.

CLASS AA

Friday’s schedule: 9 a.m. start for girls and boys. Girls finals are 3,200, long jump, high jump, discus. Boys finals are 3,200, triple jump, pole vault, shot put, shot put wheelchair. Preliminaries scheduled for all other running events except the 1,600.

Saturday’s schedule: 9 a.m. start for girls and boys. All events are finals. Girls field-event finals are triple jump, pole vault and shot put. Boys field-event finals are long jump, high jump, discus and discus wheelchair.

CLASS A

Thursday’s schedule: 3:30 p.m. start for girls and boys. Girls finals are 3,200, long jump, high jump, discus. Boys finals are 3,200, triple jump, pole vault, shot put, shot put wheelchair. Preliminaries scheduled for all other running events except the 1,600.

Friday’s schedule: 3:30 p.m. start for girls and boys. All events are finals. Girls field-event finals are triple jump, pole vault and shot put. Boys field-event finals are long jump, high jump, discus and discus wheelchair.

