State girls and boys track and field meet schedule

The state track meet schedule at St. Michael-Albertville.

Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet
Mayo's Hannah Hanson, center, leads the pack in the 100-meter hurdles during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 8:55 AM

• At St. Michael-Albertville

CLASS AAA

Thursday’s schedule: 9 a.m. start for girls and boys. Girls finals are 3,200, long jump, high jump, discus. Boys finals are 3,200, triple jump, pole vault, shot put, shot put wheelchair. Preliminaries scheduled for all other running events except the 1,600.

Saturday’s schedule: 3:30 p.m. for girls and boys. All events are finals. Girls field-event finals are triple jump, pole vault and shot put. Boys field-event finals are long jump, high jump, discus and discus wheelchair.

CLASS AA

Friday’s schedule: 9 a.m. start for girls and boys. Girls finals are 3,200, long jump, high jump, discus. Boys finals are 3,200, triple jump, pole vault, shot put, shot put wheelchair. Preliminaries scheduled for all other running events except the 1,600.

Saturday’s schedule: 9 a.m. start for girls and boys. All events are finals. Girls field-event finals are triple jump, pole vault and shot put. Boys field-event finals are long jump, high jump, discus and discus wheelchair.

CLASS A

Thursday’s schedule: 3:30 p.m. start for girls and boys. Girls finals are 3,200, long jump, high jump, discus. Boys finals are 3,200, triple jump, pole vault, shot put, shot put wheelchair. Preliminaries scheduled for all other running events except the 1,600.

Friday’s schedule: 3:30 p.m. start for girls and boys. All events are finals. Girls field-event finals are triple jump, pole vault and shot put. Boys field-event finals are long jump, high jump, discus and discus wheelchair.

