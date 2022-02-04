SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

State girls basketball poll: Goodhue climbs to No. 2

The Goodhue girls basketball team is behind only Minnehaha Academy in the latest state poll.

Austin's Emma Dudycha goes up for a layup in the first half during a girls basketball game against Northfield Thursday on Jan. 6, 2022,
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo
February 03, 2022 06:37 PM
Class AAAA

1. Hopkins

2. Minnetonka

3. Chaska

4. Eden Prairie

5. St. Michael-Albertville

6. Stillwater

7. Wayzata

8. Maple Grove

9. Shakopee

10. Rogers

Class AAA

1. Becker

2. Holy Angels

3. St. Paul Como Park

4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

5. Austin

6. DeLaSalle

7. Mankato East

8. Grand Rapids

9. Mankato West

10. Totino-Grace

Class AA

1. Minnehaha Academy

2. Goodhue

3. Holy Family

4. St. Croix Lutheran

5. Providence Academy

6. Montevideo

7. New London-Spicer

8. Sauk Centre

9. Albany

10. Pequot Lakes

Class A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl

2. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s

3. Hayfield

4. Minneota

5. Hancock

6. Mayer Lutheran

7. Cass Lake-Bena

8. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton

9. Cromwell

10. Bengrade-Brooten-Elrosa

