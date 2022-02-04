State girls basketball poll: Goodhue climbs to No. 2
The Goodhue girls basketball team is behind only Minnehaha Academy in the latest state poll.
Class AAAA
1. Hopkins
2. Minnetonka
3. Chaska
4. Eden Prairie
5. St. Michael-Albertville
6. Stillwater
7. Wayzata
8. Maple Grove
9. Shakopee
10. Rogers
Class AAA
1. Becker
2. Holy Angels
3. St. Paul Como Park
4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
5. Austin
6. DeLaSalle
7. Mankato East
8. Grand Rapids
9. Mankato West
10. Totino-Grace
Class AA
1. Minnehaha Academy
2. Goodhue
3. Holy Family
4. St. Croix Lutheran
5. Providence Academy
6. Montevideo
7. New London-Spicer
8. Sauk Centre
9. Albany
10. Pequot Lakes
Class A
1. Mountain Iron-Buhl
2. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
3. Hayfield
4. Minneota
5. Hancock
6. Mayer Lutheran
7. Cass Lake-Bena
8. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton
9. Cromwell
10. Bengrade-Brooten-Elrosa
