State girls soccer polls: Lourdes ranked ninth

101621-lourdes-pizm-gsoc-7869.jpg
Lourdes' Grace Buntrock (10) runs out for player introductions before a Section 2A semifinal match against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Rochester.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
September 12, 2022 02:44 PM
CLASS A

1. Minnehaha Academy

2. Breck

3. Southeast Christian

4. St. St. Paul Academy

5. Holy Family

6. St. Croix Lutheran

7. St. Croix Prep

8. Providence Academy

9. Lourdes

10. Watertown-Mayer

CLASS AA

1. Holy Angels

2. Mahtomedi

3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

4. Hill-Murray

5. Mankato West

6. Totino-Grace

7. Simley

8. Visitation

9. St. Francis

10. Cloquet-Carlton

CLASS AAA

1. Rosemount

2. Stillwater

3. Wayzata

4. Blaine

5. Maple Grove

7. Andover

8. Centennial

9. Champlin Park

10. White Bear Lake

