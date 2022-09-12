State girls soccer polls: Lourdes ranked ninth
We are part of The Trust Project.
CLASS A
1. Minnehaha Academy
2. Breck
3. Southeast Christian
4. St. St. Paul Academy
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Holy Family
6. St. Croix Lutheran
7. St. Croix Prep
8. Providence Academy
9. Lourdes
10. Watertown-Mayer
CLASS AA
1. Holy Angels
2. Mahtomedi
ADVERTISEMENT
3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
4. Hill-Murray
5. Mankato West
6. Totino-Grace
7. Simley
8. Visitation
9. St. Francis
10. Cloquet-Carlton
ADVERTISEMENT
CLASS AAA
1. Rosemount
2. Stillwater
3. Wayzata
4. Blaine
5. Maple Grove
7. Andover
8. Centennial
9. Champlin Park
10. White Bear Lake
The Mayo junior had another big performance against Northfield.
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.