State Golf Primer: Lake City girls have chance to join rare company

JORDAN — Not to place added pressure on the shoulders of Lake City’s girls golf team — then again, the Tigers have shown for three years that they can handle whatever pressure is heaped upon them — but it has a chance to join select company this week.

The Tigers are undoubtedly the favorites to win a third consecutive Class AA state championship; the AA state meet begins at 7:30 a.m. today at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.

They return their entire lineup from last spring’s team that won a second consecutive state title by shooting a 27-hole total (the meet was rain-shortened) of 491, which was good for a 39-stroke victory over runner-up Fergus Falls.

Lake City’s 330 and 326 were the best two rounds shot by any state-meet qualifier at the section meets two weeks ago. The Tigers are also the No. 1-ranked Class AA team in the Minnesota Golf Association girls high school rankings (they’re ranked No. 4 among girls teams in all classes).

So, if seniors Emma Berge, Brooke Bee and Kaitlin Schmidt, juniors Jordana Windhorst Knudsen and Ella Matzke, and sophomore Mattie Mears can do what they do best this time of year — perform well under pressure, the Tigers will head back to Lake City on Wednesday afternoon with a third consecutive state championship trophy.

That would put them in a rare category — only eight other programs in the history of Minnesota girls high school golf have won three or more state championships in a row.

The last to accomplish that feat were Detroit Lakes, from 2016-18, and Edina, which won four in a row from 2015-18. Minnewaska Area holds the longest championship streak, having won five consecutive titles from 2006-10 (the first two in Class A, the last three in Class AA).

Based on recent performances from the eight teams in the field, Lake City has been consistently the best in Class AA this season. The Tigers average score of 329.1 over their past eight meets is the best among all state entrants in that time. Section 6AA champion Pequot Lakes has averaged 333.3 over its past eight meets. No other team is within 10 strokes of Lake City’s average.

Lake City captured the past two state titles, winning by 39 shots last year and by 44 shots over runner-up Providence Academy in 2021.

3-PEAT PERFORMANCES

Nine teams have won three or more consecutive girls golf state championships in the meet's history, which dates back to 1977:



TEAM YEARS CLASS(ES) Long Prairie 1985-87 A Fosston 1992-94 A Edina 1993-95 AA Red Wing 2001-03 AA Minnewaska Area 2006-10 A (06, 07); AA (08-10) Detroit Lakes 2012-14 AA Legacy Christian 2013-15 A Edina 2015-18 AAA Detroit Lakes 2016-18 AA

Fillmore Central’s decade of dominance

When Fillmore Central girls golf coach Aaron Mensink visits courses in Harmony, Preston and other places in southeastern Minnesota in the summer, he like what he sees.

The courses in that area of the state cater to golfers of all ages, which has helped build up quality players for the Falcons’ boys and girls programs. There are now two sides to that coin — Fillmore Central’s success is driving young players to the courses, with hopes of continuing a dominant stretch of play in Section 1A.

The Falcons’ girls will appear in the Class A state meet this week for a ninth consecutive tournament (there was no high school golf season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

“We’ve been very fortunate, we come from a ‘golf’ community,” said Mensink, whose Falcons last won state in 2016. They placed fourth last year, just 12 shots out of third. “Harmony, Preston, their golf courses are great to us. They see kids coming out to the courses and they want them there. They offer great student memberships and it’s just been building for us year after year after year.”

The Falcons enter the state meet — which begins at 7:30 a.m. today at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker — ranked No. 21 overall among all girls teams in the state, and No. 2 among girls Class A teams.

“The experience of having been (to state) before is huge,” Mensink said. “All six of our girls have played there. Courtney (Hershberger) and Chloe (Morem) have been there four years now. They know the golf course. The more experience you have and the more rounds you put in, the better off you’ll be.”

PIZM boys look to repeat

While repeat champions have been fairly uncommon in Class AA girls golf, they have been the norm in Class AA boys golf over the past decade-plus.

Since Minnesota high school golf expanded from two classes to three in 2008, four teams have won multiple consecutive championships.

Orono won three in a row from 2008-10, then Detroit Lakes went back-to-back in 2011 and 2012. Blake won three straight from 2015-17, then Holy Family Catholic won in 2018 and 2019.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa hopes to be next in line to win more than one championship in a row. The Wildcats won in dramatic fashion last spring, shooting a two-day total of 616, good for a four-shot win over runner-up Holy Family.

The 2023 Class AA boys meet begins at noon today at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.

While Mr. Golf finalist Anders Larson graduated last spring, the Wildcats still have four players in their lineup with state-meet experience. Senior Joseph Scripture tied for ninth at state last year (77-74–151), while his twin brother Michael tied for 33rd (81-79–160). Junior Cameron Bruns and sophomore Collin Fogarty also played at state last season.

PIZM won the Section 1AA title relatively handily two weeks ago, shooting a 36-hole score of 610. Runner-up Stewartville finished at 631. Four Wildcats finished in the top 10 individually at the section meet: Michael Scripture placed fourth (75-76–151), Fogarty tied for fifth (73-79–152), Joseph Scripture was seventh (78-75–153) and junior Garett Sperber 10th (75-79–154).

Freshmen Josh Scripture and Logan Schurke have battled for the sixth spot in the PIZM lineup for most of the season.

Mayo’s Ahn a ‘pressure’ player

Rochester Mayo is at the state tournament as a team this week for the first time in at least 25 years. The Spartans have had key contributions from every player in their six-man varsity lineup this spring.

Ahn

The only one of those players with state-meet experience, though, is sophomore Isaac Ahn, who appeared to have nerves of steel while placing 10th at the Class AAA meet last year as just a freshman. He was doing it against seasoned veterans; six of the golfers who finished in front of him were seniors.

The 2023 Class AAA boys state meet begins at noon today at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids.

“He’s very … in the moment,” Mayo coach Gunnar Olson said of Ahn. “He’s very narrow-minded to where he can put all of his focus on one thing. He keeps it very simple. There aren’t many situations he hasn’t been in personally. He’s only a sophomore but the only thing that matters to him is the next shot. He’s very good about not worrying about the things he can’t control, but focusing on the things he can control.”

Ahn said he and his family moved to Rochester from Maryland when he was in fifth grade, which was about the time he set other sports aside and set his focus on his golf game. He said his game began to soar when he learned how to harness his emotions.

“Definitely not,” he said with a laugh when asked if mental toughness has always been his strong suit. “My first big tournaments that I played in — I started competing when I was around 9 or 10 — right off the bat, I was probably the worst player in every tournament. My mental game didn’t help. It took a long time to overcome that. But just that experience of playing in a bunch of tournaments has made me a better player.”

Ahn, who shot 72-74–146 to tie for third individually at the Section 1AAA meet two weeks ago, said he journals after every round and after many practice sessions.

“I think experience is probably the most helpful thing,” he said. “The first time you’re out there in a tournament, you feel all the pressure and have no idea what to do. Eventually you start to figure out ‘oh, this works and this doesn’t work.’

“I journal after every single round I play. I think it’s important to put some intention into your game, about how you’re going to improve in your next round.”

State meet details

When: Today-Wednesday

Off the tee: Girls tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, with boys tee times beginning at noon

Where: Bunker Hills Golf Course, Coon Rapids (Class AAA); The Ridges at Sand Creek, Jordan (Class AA); and Pebble Creek Golf Club, Becker (Class A)

Area teams: Rochester Mayo (Class AAA boys); Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Class AA boys); Lake City (Class AA girls); Fillmore Central (Class A boys); Fillmore Central (Class A girls).

Follow online: The final rounds of the state meets will be streamed live at nspn.tv/MSHSL . Real-time results are available in the MSHSL Golf app.

