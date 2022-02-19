SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

State gymnastics: Byron finishes eighth in first state meet appearance since 1991

The Bears finished with their second highest score of the season (137.725). Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka defended their Class A title by just edging Mankato West.

byon bears logo.jpg
Byron bears
By Post Bulletin Staff Reports
February 18, 2022 11:04 PM
Share

ST. PAUL — Participating in their first state meet since 1991, the Byron gymnastics team posted their second highest score of the season with a 137.725 to place eighth at the Class A state team championships Friday night at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka won their second consecutive Class A team title with a score of 145.750 — just edging Mankato West (145.600).

Overall, Byron coach Charro Coleman was proud of the way the Bears executed in the program's first state appearance in more than 30 years.

"Coming into the meet, the whole thing was just to have fun and enjoy the experience and maybe make it a learning experience as well," Byron coach Charro Coleman said. "The girls did great. When you get to the state level, the scoring is a little bit tougher. Across the board, the girls performed well."

2E5A8331 (2).JPG
Prep
Section 1A Gymnastics: Byron clinches first state appearance since 1991
Led by Amber Roble and Lydia Evans, the Bears recorded a season-high score of 139.625 to punch their ticket to next weekend's state tournament.
February 12, 2022 08:09 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

The Bears scored a 35.025 on the vault, 32.650 on uneven bars, 35.725 on the floor exercise and 34.325 on the balance beam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior Amber Roble led the Bears in all four events, recording a 9.2 on vault, 8.65 on bars, 9.1 on beam and a 9.125 on the floor.

Roble and sophomore Lydia Evans compete in the all-around in Saturday's Class A individual state meet that's slated to start at 6 p.m.

Roble was the Class A runner-up on beam last year.

"I think being at the setting the night before going into (Saturday), you feel more comfortable," Coleman said. "I think it will be a huge support for both Amber and Lydia tomorrow, just having their teammates here, giving them that extra cheering and support."

Coleman and company are looking forward to cheering on the two on Saturday and are hoping this trip to state will propel the program even further moving forward.

"The opportunity to see the level of teams that have qualified from the other areas and the opportunity to watch and see what they're doing — you always hope that it kind of inspires the girls to look to get after it a little bit more in the upcoming summer. Get those next bigger skills and keep building from there," Coleman said. "That's the fun thing too about gymnastics is the opportunity to watch what some kids are doing. It's amazing what they throw. Just the expression on the girls faces sometimes when they see these big skills. It's like, wow, that's impressive."

Related Topics: 2021-22 WINTER MSHSL TOURNAMENTS BYRONGYMNASTICS
What to read next
Century coach Jacob Vetter talks.jpg
Prep
Century finds consistency and balance to complete sweep of Mayo
Ryan Ohm scored 14 points and Jub Ogak added 12 as Century topped Mayo 58-49 in boys basketball on Friday
February 18, 2022 11:56 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester girls basketball results for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.
February 18, 2022 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
February 18, 2022 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Century, Mayo girls basketball
Prep
Century girls get satisfaction, down Mayo in OT
Century hasn't had as winning a girls basketball season as Mayo. But it beat the Spartans for the second time on Friday, getting it done in overtime.
February 18, 2022 09:39 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff