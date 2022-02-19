State gymnastics: Byron finishes eighth in first state meet appearance since 1991

ST. PAUL — Participating in their first state meet since 1991, the Byron gymnastics team posted their second highest score of the season with a 137.725 to place eighth at the Class A state team championships Friday night at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka won their second consecutive Class A team title with a score of 145.750 — just edging Mankato West (145.600).

Overall, Byron coach Charro Coleman was proud of the way the Bears executed in the program's first state appearance in more than 30 years.

"Coming into the meet, the whole thing was just to have fun and enjoy the experience and maybe make it a learning experience as well," Byron coach Charro Coleman said. "The girls did great. When you get to the state level, the scoring is a little bit tougher. Across the board, the girls performed well."

The Bears scored a 35.025 on the vault, 32.650 on uneven bars, 35.725 on the floor exercise and 34.325 on the balance beam.

Junior Amber Roble led the Bears in all four events, recording a 9.2 on vault, 8.65 on bars, 9.1 on beam and a 9.125 on the floor.

Roble and sophomore Lydia Evans compete in the all-around in Saturday's Class A individual state meet that's slated to start at 6 p.m.

Roble was the Class A runner-up on beam last year.

"I think being at the setting the night before going into (Saturday), you feel more comfortable," Coleman said. "I think it will be a huge support for both Amber and Lydia tomorrow, just having their teammates here, giving them that extra cheering and support."

Coleman and company are looking forward to cheering on the two on Saturday and are hoping this trip to state will propel the program even further moving forward.

"The opportunity to see the level of teams that have qualified from the other areas and the opportunity to watch and see what they're doing — you always hope that it kind of inspires the girls to look to get after it a little bit more in the upcoming summer. Get those next bigger skills and keep building from there," Coleman said. "That's the fun thing too about gymnastics is the opportunity to watch what some kids are doing. It's amazing what they throw. Just the expression on the girls faces sometimes when they see these big skills. It's like, wow, that's impressive."