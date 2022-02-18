State gymnastics: Byron's Amber Roble cherishing trip to team state

Amber Roble was a tad upset with herself after a step out-of-bounds on her floor routine proved to ultimately be the difference in defending her Section 1A title in the all-around.

The Byron junior gymnast placed second in the A-A after finishing just .075 behind Pine Island/Zumbrota's Isabella Nisbit (36.1) with a score of 36.025 at the Section 1A championships on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Winona Middle School.

But that brief moment of frustration with herself, was quickly replaced with pure joy when it was announced the Bears had clinched their first trip to the state meet as a team since 1991 with a season-high score of 139.625.

The Bears will make their third appearance as a program when Class A portion begins 6 p.m. Friday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in downtown St. Paul. The Class AA team championship is 11 a.m.

For Roble — who placed second on the balanced beam as a sophomore at last year's Class A meet — the chance to go with the team this time around is special.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I went alone last year and it's just not the same when your team isn't there," Roble said. "It's just a whole different atmosphere.

"It's going to be so much better."

Roble was a key reason that happened.

She defended her Section 1A title on the beam, being the only gymnast to finish with a final score in the nines in the event with a 9.2. The junior then recorded a season-best 9.4 to place first on the vault and qualified for state in the all-around for the second consecutive season after solid scores on the uneven bars and the floor routine.

Roble finished runner-up on the beam at last year's Class A state meet with a 9.375 behind Bensen/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg sophomore Libby McGeary (9.6), who will be back to defend her title after winning the Section 6A all-around title on Feb. 12. Roble finished 11th in the all-around a season ago and hopes to improve on that in the individual competition that starts 6 p.m. Saturday. Class AA starts at 11 a.m.

Byron's Amber Roble flies through the air during the vault, while Byron coach Charro Coleman (left) braces to help if needed at the Section 1A Championships Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Winona Middle School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Roble will not only have her team cheering for her on Saturday, but will have teammate Lydia Evans competing with her after the sophomore qualified for her first state meet with a third place finish in the all-around behind Nisbit and Roble with a 35.675. Evans finished right behind Roble on the vault with a 9.275 before finishing seventh on the bars (8.1) and third on her floor routine (9.350). She tied for third on beam (8.950), but lost the tiebreaker to Austin's Hannah Fritz.

Evans just narrowly missed out on qualifying for state in a couple of events last season and came back this year greatly improved.

"She's very consistent," Byron coach Charro Coleman said. "She's had a very good year. She's does a nice job of just putting it together night in and night out. It took a while to get the vault down. But once she started hitting that vault, it was like, yeah, she's good to go."

ADVERTISEMENT

The two are hoping to combine with the likes of freshman Ella Ott, junior Avery Basile and senior Olivia Yennie. All of which delivered top-10 performances in events at the Section 1A Championships. The Bears are ranked No. 11 by the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association in Class A and average 137.742.

"We are going to go up there and enjoy it," Coleman said. "Be ready to compete but enjoy it. Hopefully, it's not our last time and we can keep it going for a while now."

Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka is the favorite to defend their state title. It is ranked No. 1 with an average score of 146.650 — over a point better than No. 2 Big Lake.

Nisbit looking to go out with a bang

The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa gymnastics team swarms Isabella Nisbit (second from left) after Nisbit stuck her uneven bars routine during the Section 1A Championships on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Winona Middle School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

The Pine Island/Zumbrota Mazeppa senior placed seventh on the beam at the Class A state tournament a year ago and shocked herself, fighting through a sore upper back to win the Section 1A all-around title.

"I got a little emotional because I never expected it," Nisbit said after winning the all-around on Feb. 12. "Going out with a bang my senior year was one of my goals for the season and I accomplished it."

Nisbit will be joined at state by teammates Ava Foggarty (beam) and Reighley Sorum (floor).

Other area qualifiers

Winona/Cotter leads the area with five individual qualifiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior Natayla Franz will make her third state trip after qualifying on the vault with a 9.125 at the Section 1A Championships. She will be joined in that event by eighth-grader Pippa Serleth, who recorded a 9.0. The Winhawks took home the three qualifying spots on the uneven bars with freshmen Makenna Schroeder (8.975), Nevaeh Mitchell (8.6) and Jill Macon (8.450) all ready to take part in Saturday's Class A individual meet.

Just behind the Winhawks, is Austin, which will have three individuals compete Saturday.

Freshman Kiki Rodriguez won the Section 1A title on the floor with a score of 9.5. Rodriguez will be joined in the event by teammate Reese Norton, who placed third in the event

Austin also saw Hannah Fritz qualify on the beam and the vault.

Kasson-Mantorville/Triton seventh-grade gymnast Eleanor Smith qualified for state on the beam with a score of 8.975 to round out the Rochester-area state qualifiers in Section 1A.

Mayo senior gymnast Mia Tiede is the lone Rochester-area representative in the Class AA state meet.

Tiede qualified on the beam at the Section 1AA championships with a score of 8.750.

STATE GYMNASTICS MEET

WHEN: Team championships: Feb. 18, Class AA 11 starts at a.m.; Class A 6 p.m.

Individual championships: Feb. 19, Class AA 11 a.m.; Class A 6 p.m.

WHERE: Roy Wilkins Auditorium, downtown St. Paul

TICKETS: Purchase tickets online at www.mshsl.org/tickets

Session Price: $15 /Adult, $10/Student