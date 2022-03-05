State individual wrestling: KoMets lead the way with four semifinalists; Rochester-area sees 16 reach semis

ST. PAUL — For the Kasson-Mantorville High School wrestling team any time it can get mentioned in the same breath as the 2017 team that's certainly a good thing.

That team collected their second consecutive Class AA championship and saw a program-best four win individual state titles.

After placing second in the Class AA state team wrestling tournament on Thursday, this year's squad now has their sights set on matching that 2017 group after Logan Vaughan (152), Cole Glazier (170), Kail Wynia (182) and Bennett Berge (195) all cruised into Saturday's semifinals with impressive performances on Friday at day one of the Class AA state individual wrestling championships at the Xcel Energy Center.

Senior Logan Vaughan is convinced it's going to happen.

"We are going to have four state champions Saturday night," Vaughan said. "I firmly believe that we will have four. Me, (Cole) Glazier, Kail (Wynia) and Bennett, I mean like the article said, that's murderer's row right there. We are bringing it."

All four were state medalists last season with Berge claiming his fourth individual title.

Vaughan is looking for his first title after placing in the top four the last four years. He admitted this is the best he has felt heading into championship Saturday, having simply felt comfortable and in the zone all season long.

Yet, for him, the weekend was already made after he got the chance to wrestle at state with his brother — eighth-grader Broc Vaughan, who competed at 106 in Thursday's team tournament. Logan wrestled at 106 as an eighth-grader the last time the KoMets qualified for the state tournament in 2018.

"I'm just grateful," Logan Vaughan said. "I haven't been nervous. I just feel so comfortable. I also feel better having wrestled with my brother in the state tournament too. Seeing the work my brother puts in just makes me a lot comfortable. It was so cool for us to be here together competing."

Meanwhile, Berge wasn't quite ready to make any predictions when it came to four state champions. Yet, did note the opportunity was certainly there, feeling confident in having four finalists.

"We will have four finalists, but four state champions, I'm not positive on that," Berge said. "It depends on the weekend if we have four state champions walking out of here. I think the coaches would be OK with the weekend if that happened."

Berge is looking to become the seventh wrestler in the state of Minnesota to win five individual state titles. Semifinals begin at 9 a.m., starting with Class AAA.

Three others from Rochester-area advance to semis in Class AA

In addition to the KoMets' four semifinalists, the Rochester-area witnessed three more in Class AA punch their ticket into Saturday's semifinals.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Jack Krier (120), Byron's Maxwell Petersen (145) and Max Balow (285) also sprinted into the semis with solid quarterfinals.

Krier, who placed fifth at 106 last season, won by a 6-1 decision over Asher Hedblom of Rock Ridge in a match he controlled throughout.

Petersen, who is looking for his second state title after three straight runner-up finishes, continued his undefeated season, collecting a pair of first period pins. The North Dakota State University commit pinned Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Kaleb Lochner in the quarterfinal.

Lake City Max Balow was also in control for the majority of his match. The Augustana University commit won by a 10-0 major decision over Albany senior Jacob Adrian.

In all, seven of the 12 Rochester-area quarterfinalists advanced to the semifinals.

Cannon Falls junior Gavin Peterson lost a tough one to Daniel Gunlogson of Dawson-Boyd-Lac Qui Parle-Montevideo United by a 1-0 decision. It was the 50th win of the season for Gunlogson, who is now 50-2.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Lochner and Gabe Tupper each lost by pin in their quarterfinal.

Lake City's Jon Harvey, who is a four-time state qualifier, lost by a 9-2 decision to Travis Smith of Simley.

La Crescent-Hokah's Joey Schreier (152) lost by a 6-5 decision to Griffin Lundeen of Thief River Falls. Schreier led 5-0 after one but Lundeen collected six points in the second period, thanks to a three-point nearfall.

Class A

Caledonia/Houston leads the way with three semifinalists

After leading the Rochester-area with four quarterfinalists in Class A, the Warriors had three of them — Braxton Lange (106), Brandon Ross (126), Owen Denstad (132) — advance to Saturday's semis.

Lange knocked off Reggie George of Osakis by a 3-0 decision. The freshman has yet to allow a point after winning his first round match by a 5-0 decision.

Ross — the defending Class A 120-pound state champion — picked up his second consecutive victory by decision, beating David Revering of Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie by a 5-0 decision.

Denstad collected a takedown in the first period and an escape in the second to slip past Nikolas Petsinger of New Richland by a 3-2 decision.

Ayden Goetzinger (195) lost by pin to round out the four Caledonia/Houston quarterfinalists.

Goodhue and Dover-Eyota advance two to semis

Both the Wildcats and Goodhue will have two representatives in championship Saturday.

Dover-Eyota junior Brodie Kellen will go for his second consecutive state medal after collecting a takedown with about a minute left to come out on top by a 4-2 decision in a physical match against Minneota's Zack Fier. Kellen placed fifth at 132 last season.

Fellow junior Gavin Gust will become a three-time state medalist after dispatching Jacob Blair of Minnewaska Area by a 7-0 decision. Gust finished third last season at 145 and fifth at 138 as a freshman.

Goodhue had two of four of their quarterfinalists advance.

Ryan Bortz (113) had a reversal midway through the third period, before holding off Zach Remer of Mille Lacs by a 2-0 decision. Maddox O'Reilly (138) pinned Kimball Area's Lucas Jurek in the second period.

Lucas Bortz (120) and Makae O'Reilly (160) lost by major decision in their quarterfinal matches.

Thoreson, Schott advance to semis

St. Charles senior Jett Thoreson (152) and Chatfield senior Grady Schott (182) won their quarterfinal matches.

Thoreson won by a 10-5 decision against Landon Gode of LPGE-Browerille. Thoreson recorded eight points in the second period with a reversal, two takedowns and a two-point nearfall. The victory sets up a rematch of the Section 1A 152-pound title match against Gust of Dover-Eyota. Thoreson nearly pinned Gust before the D-E junior flipped the tables to collect the victory.

Schott, who placed second at 182 last year, tallied his second pin of the day, taking down LPGE-Browerille Tate Twardowski in the second period.

Schott's younger brother Kail (170) lost by major decision, while freshman teammate Javier Berg (106) lost in a close quarterfinal by a 4-3 decision.

Other area quarterfinalists

Both Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland quarterfinalists fell in the quarterfinals.

Cohen Wiste (138) lost by major decision, while Christian Luthe fell by an 8-3 decision.

Westfield's Tyler Archer (170) lost by pin after being the only Razorback out of three to win their first round match.

Class AAA

Mayo's Sheehan and Peper fall in quarters

Mayo freshman Calder Sheehan (138) and junior Dylan Peper (182) both dropped their quarterfinal matches.

Sheehan went toe-to-toe with Max Johnson of Maple Grove, before falling by a 6-4 sudden victory in overtime.

Tough one for Mayo's Calder Sheehan as he falls 6-4 by sudden victory in overtime in a 138 pound Class AAA quarterfinal. pic.twitter.com/TjVpcKmDDw — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) March 4, 2022

Peper lost by an 8-1 decision to Prior Lake senior Cole Edwards.

