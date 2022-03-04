State individual wrestling: Rochester-area grapplers compete in the individual portion at 'The X'

After a thrilling team portion on Thursday, Friday marked the start of the MSHSL state individual wrestling competition.

First round and quarterfinal matches as well as wrestlebacks for all three classes are slated to go today with semifinals and championships coming on Saturday.

Here is our all of our Rochester-area athletes did in the first round today. There will be another story to round up how the quarterfinalists did. Quarterfinals are set for 4 p.m.

Class AAA

Rochester Mayo went 2-for-4 in the first round with Calder Sheehan (138-pounds) winning by an 8-6 decision and Dylan Peper (182) pinning Riley Pearce of Two Rivers in the first round.

Both will now be in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dylan Peper's younger brother, Ethan, lost by tech. fall to Thomas Moesenthin of Woodburry, while eighth-grader Juan Cobarruvias was pined in his opening match.

Century's lone male representative Byron Callies was pinned by White Bear Lake's Matthew Sloan, who entered 43-3 on the season, in the first period.

CLASS A

Goodhue, Caledonia/Houston sending four to quarters

The Wildcats led the area in Class A with four quarterfinalists.

Ryan Bortz (113) won by a 11-1 major decision, while his twin brother Lucas Bortz (120) won by a 5-1 decision. Maddox O'Reilly (138) won by a 7-1 decision and Make O'Reilly picked up a pin in the first period to advance to the quarters.

Cody Lohman (220) lost by a 4-2 decision, while Caleb Kurtti was pinned in the third period by Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/ Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton freshman Keegan Kuball. Kuball is 36-2 entering today.

The Warriors saw four of their five state participants advance to the quarters.

Defending state champion Brandon Ross won by a 9-4 decision to get his tournament started on a positive note. This came a few moments after freshman Braxton Lange wo by a 5-0 decision. Owen Denstad (132) collected a pin in the first period and Ayden Goetzinger (195) also won by decision to give the Warriors four quarterfinalists.

Tucker Ginther (145) lost by a 5-1 decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chatfield advances three to quarters

It was a solid start to the day for the Gophers.

Freshman Javier Berg (106) won by a 6-3 decision, while Kail Schott (170) won by a 9-6 decision. Kail's older brother Grady Schott collected a pin in the second period to advance at 182.

Gage Bartels (113) lost by a 4-1 decision in a tough match to 38-4 Cole Sykora of Border West.

Two quarterfinalists for Dover-Eyota and GMLOS

Dover-Eyota and Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland each advanced two grapplers to this afternoon's quarterfinals.

Fresh off their fourth place finish at Thursday's Class A state team tournament, the Eagles saw both Brodie Kellen (145) and Gavin Gust (152) won by major decision. The two are state-medalists but looking for their first title.

Bolton Thesing (126), Treyton Thesing (160), Tyler Mix and Jackson Duellman all lost by decision in hard-fought matches. Grady Eaton (132) was pinned in the third period to round out the Eagles first round.

GMLOS' Cohen Wiste defeated Canby's Lane Fink by a 6-4 decision in battle of 40-win wrestlers. Wiste secured an escape and scored on a penalty in the final 90 seconds to break a 4-4 tie. Wiste's teammate, Christian Luthe (285) also advanced, collecting a pin in the first period.

Other area quarterfinalists

St. Charles senior Jett Thoreson (152) advanced to the quarterfinals with a pin of Medford junior Garron Hoffman in the first period. Teammate Tytan Small lost by tech. fall to 45-3 Carter Holtz of Kimball Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyon-Wanamingo's Jaedin Johnson lost by technical fall to Royalton/Upsala Gabe Gorecki.

Wabasha-Kellogg junior Chris Cushman (120) lost to Gavin Albers by a 10-7 decision. Albers (42-2) collected an escape and a takedown with 38 seconds remaining.