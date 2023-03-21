State power DeLaSalle ends Stewartville's hopes of a state title in boys basketball.

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

MINNEAPOLIS — There will be no state championship for the Stewartville boys basketball team, but the Tigers can pride themselves on having a stellar season.

Unseeded Stewartville had a solid start in Class AAA state quarterfinal play on Tuesday, but the Tigers couldn't maintain that play against a strong DeLaSalle squad, the No. 3 seed.

DeLaSalle has won four Class AAA state titles since 2015 and the Islanders showed their 2022-23 squad is a championship contender too as they held off Stewartville 71-63 in the state opener at Williams Arena.

Stewartville led 13-5 seven minutes into the game. But the Islanders started knocking down 3-pointers and getting strong inside play from 6-foot-6 PJ Pounds to go on a 19-2 run for a 24-15 lead.

Pounds was a big force for DeLaSalle. He came off the bench to score 20 points, 12 in the first half, as the Islanders took a 35-23 lead at the break.

Guard Nasir Whitlock, a Division I recruit, had 18 points and 10 assists for DeLaSalle.

Stewartville, which started the season 2-3 and is now 25-5, battled DeLaSalle tough the entire second half and was in the game down the stretch. The Tigers trailed just 57-54 with five minutes to play.

The Tigers could just never get a big steal against DeLaSalle (25-5). The Islanders held tough against Stewartville's pressure and made 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute of play to seal the win and move to the state semifinals.

Juniors Tegan Malone and Henry Tschetter and sophomore Parker Wangen all scored 14 points for Stewartville.

The Tigers will play Hermantown in the consolation semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Concordia University.

DeLaSalle 71, Stewartville 63

No. 3 DeLaSALLE (71)

Nasir Whitlock 18, 4 R, 10 A, 2 3-PT; Isreal Moses V 13 P, 1 3-PT; Jaden Morgan 6 P, 2 3-PT; Riley Blaylark 6 P, 4 R, 5 A, 1 3-PT; Aidan Higgins 2 P; PJ Pounds II 20 P; De'Von Irvin 6 P.

STEWARTVILLE (63)

Parker Wangen 14 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Henry Tschetter 14 P, 7 R, 4 A; Brady Pickett 4 P, 1 3-PT; Tegan Malone 14 P, 4 R, 6 A, 3 3-PT; Jason Shindelar 3 P, 1 3-PT; Caleb Jannsen 9 P; Ayden Helder 8 P.

Halftime: DLS 35, STEW 23.

Free throws: DLS 19-25, STEW 11-19.

Three-point goals: DLS 8-15, STEW 7-14. Field goals: DLS 22-44, STEW 24-47.

Rebounds: DLS 19, STEW 27. Turnovers: DLS 10, STEW 17.