State-ranked Class A teams square off in Section 1A boys basketball final

ROCHESTER — The Section 1A boys basketball tournament was billed as a mini state tournament prior to the start of the postseason.

It seems only fitting that two state-ranked teams will battle for the section championship.

Goodhue (26-3) is not only the top seed in Section 1A, but the Wildcats are also ranked No. 1 in the state and hold the No. 1 spot in QRF rankings. No. 2 seed Spring Grove (28-1) is ranked No. 7 in the state and No. 6 in QRF.

The teams will meet for the Section 1A title at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mayo Civic Arena.

Also Read





“It will be a classic high school matchup and we’re looking forward to it,” Spring Grove coach Wade Grinde said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goodhue has won seven consecutive games, while two of its three losses have come against Lake City, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA. Spring Grove has won 26 straight games; its lone loss was to Dawson-Boyd, which is 26-3 and is in the Section 3A championship game Wednesday night.

Spring Grove and Goodhue are loaded with stellar players with offensive skills, but defense might be the biggest factor in the contest.

“We can’t let up at all, we have to fire on all four cylinders,” Grinde said. “If we score points, we’re a really tough team to beat.”

The Lions have allowed a paltry 38.1 points per game on defense, easily the best in the section. Goodhue, which plays in the tough Hiawatha Valley League, was third in the section, allowing 49.3 points per game.

“Defensively they’re about as good of a team as we’ve seen,” Goodhue coach Matt Halverson said. “They’re tall, they’re lanky, they’re long-armed, they’re athletic. They just do a very good job of not giving you any good looks.”

Randolph's Trey Thielbar, left, and Spring Grove's Jaxon Strinmoen, right, go up for the opening tip to start a Section 1A quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

The Lions have the ability to extend their defense with 6-3 Tysen Grinde, 6-1 junior Elijah Solum and 6-5 junior Jaxon Strinmoen while 6-5 Ethan Crouch patrols the inside.

“We know that offensively we’re going to have to be as precise as we can to get the shots that we want,” Halverson said. “A point of emphasis for us will be taking care of the ball.”

Goodhue has a little size of its own in high-scoring 6-7 point guard Will Opsahl (19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists per game) and 6-3 forwards Adam Poncelet (13.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and Justin Buck (9.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg).

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t foresee it being a super low-scoring slugfest, but I also know that points will come at a premium and possessions will certainly be key,” Halverson said.

Solum (17.8 ppg 4.3 rpg), Grinde (15.0, 5.6 rpg) and Strinmoen (13.0 ppg 5.1 rpg) all average in double figures in scoring for the Lions.

“I think a big aspect will be how well they shoot from the outside,” Halverson said. “I just think shooting will be a big factor.”

Opsahl is headed to Minnesota State University, Mankato, to play college basketball. Poncelet (University of North Dakota) and Grinde (Dakota State University) will both play college football as wide receivers. Some underclassmen on each side may also have future college careers.

The Wildcats had to overcome a 10-point deficit in the second half against No. 4 Lyle/Austin Pacelli to win in the section semifinals. Spring Grove eliminated two-time defending section and state champion Hayfield by 11 points.

Goodhue’s Gavin Schafer drives down the court during a boys basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

“I think we have to get off to a better start,” Opsahl said. “And just figuring out and playing with each other as the game goes on and getting comfortable in the atmosphere.”

Halverson guided Goodhue to back-to-back state appearances in 2016 (second in state) and 2017 (third in state). The Lions won their most recent Section 1A title in 2019, when they placed third in the state.

Former Rushford-Peterson coach Tom Vix is the assistant coach for Spring Grove. Halverson played for Vix during his playing career at R-P. Vix, who won three state championships at R-P and Rushford, also coached against Grinde for a couple decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s kind of fun because we’ve been around for so long and I’ve known Matt since he was a player,” Grinde said. “It’s also a lot of fun to be in these games and there’s a lot of respect.”