State soccer tournament berths on the line this week in section finals

Southeastern Minnesota will be well represented at state soccer tournaments, which begin next week around the state.

The Section 1 and Section 2 championship matches are set for this week. Here’s a look at those matches and local teams that are chasing state meet berths:

Section 1A Boys

Who: No. 1 Rochester Lourdes (8-8-2) vs. No. 2 Dover-Eyota (12-4-2)

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Rochester Regional Stadium

Head to head: Lourdes beat D-E 1-0 on Sept. 27 in Rochester. McKaid Schotzko scored the game’s lone goal, just 6:30 in, off a corner kick from Conor Kane. It’s D-E’s lone loss in its last 10 matches.

Of note: Dover-Eyota is in the section final for a second consecutive season. It fell to Austin on penalty kicks a year ago after playing to a 1-1 draw. … Lourdes is unbeaten against section opponents this season (6-0-0). … Lourdes beat Schaeffer Academy 2-1 in the section quarterfinals and Winona Cotter 3-0 in the semifinals. It’s the first time this season Lourdes has won two consecutive matches. … D-E hasn’t allowed a goal in the postseason, beating Lake City 2-0 and La Crescent-Hokah 1-0. It has only allowed more than one goal in a match this season.

Section 1A Girls

Who: No. 1 Winona Cotter (15-1-2) vs. No. 2 Dover-Eyota (14-3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rochester Regional Stadium

Head to head: Cotter beat D-E once and tied it once this season. The Ramblers and Eagles tied 3-3 on Sept. 14, then Cotter won 2-0 on Sept. 30 in Winona.

Of note: This is a rematch of last year’s section championship match, which Cotter won 3-0. … Cotter’s only loss this season came on Sept. 13 against Rochester Lourdes, a team playing for the Section 2A title, 2-1 in Rochester. … Cotter is ranked No. 9 in the state. … Cotter is led by high-scoring Olivia Gardner (37 goals, 13 assists) and Allyssa Williams (23 goals, 29 assists). … Cotter averages 6.1 goals per game and allows 0.4. D-E scores 3.2 per game and allows 1.0. … The Eagles have won five consecutive games since losing to Cotter on Sept. 30. … All of D-E’s losses this season have come against teams that have qualified for section finals.

Section 1AA Boys

Who: No. 4 Austin (8-6-3) vs. No. 2 Byron (11-5-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Albert Lea

Head to head: These teams met just 10 days ago in the regular-season finale. Byron won that match 3-1 at Austin.

Of note: Austin knocked off top-seeded Winona 1-0 to reach the championship match. … The Packers won Section 1A last season, beating Dover-Eyota in penalty kicks. … Austin hasn’t allowed a goal in the playoffs, beating Kasson-Mantorville 2-0 and Winona 1-0. … The Packers average 1.8 goals per match and allow 1.8 goals per match. … Byron averages 2.9 goals per match and allows 1.1. … The Bears have the best record against Section 1AA opponents, going 6-1-0 this year. … Byron has won seven consecutive matches and nine of its past 10; its lone loss in that stretch a 2-0 setback to Class AAA Rochester John Marshall.

Section 1AA Girls

Who: No. 4 Kasson-Mantorville (12-4-2) vs. No. 2 Byron (12-2-3)

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday, at Albert Lea

Head to head: The rivals have met just once this season, playing to a 1-1 draw on Oct. 7 at Byron. Delaney Awe scored for K-M, Paige Halder scored for Byron.

Of note: K-M has played five consecutive matches decided by one goal, or that ended in a tie. The KoMets are 2-1-2 in those five matches. … K-M has defeated Waseca (3-2) and Winona (2-1) in the playoffs. … The KoMets average 3.0 goals per match and allow 1.3. … Byron allows less than a goal per match (0.8) while averaging 3.0 goals per match. … The Bears haven’t lost since Sept. 18, a 3-0 loss to Class AAA Eastview. Their only other loss came against Section 1A finalist Dover-Eyota. … Byron is unbeaten in its last 10 matches (8-0-2).

Section 1AAA Boys

Who: No. 3 Mayo (13-3-0) at No. 1 Lakeville South (14-0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Lakeville South H.S.

Head to head: South won 3-1 at Mayo on Sept. 11.

Of note: The Spartans knocked off rival Century in the section semifinals to reach the title match. … South is ranked No. 2 in the state, Mayo is unranked. … Mayo averages 3.2 goals per match, and allows 0.9. … South averages 2.9 goals and allows 1.0. … The Spartans have won eight consecutive matches, the longest active win streak by a Section 1AAA team. … South went 7-0-0 against section opponents this season. The only blemish on its record is a 0-0 tie at unranked Rosemount on Oct. 6 in the regular-season finale. … South edged Lakeville North 3-2 in the section semifinals.

Section 2A Boys

Who: No. 1 Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (15-0-2) vs. No. 3 Fairmont (11-5-2)

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, at Austin

Head to head: These teams did not meet in the regular season.

Of note: Fairmont knocked off No. 2 seed St. Peter 1-0 in the section semifinals. … PIZM has won 10 consecutive matches, including a 3-2 victory against Mankato Loyola in the section semifinals. … PIZM is ranked No. 10 in the state and is the only unbeaten team remaining in the state in Class A. … Fairmont has a strong offensive attack, averaging 2.9 goals per match, though it allows 2.4 goals per match. … PIZM is ranked No. 3 in the state in the QRF ratings, and it allows just 0.6 goals per match, while scoring 4.4.

Section 2A Girls

Who: No. 1 Lourdes (15-3-0) vs. No. 2 Fairmont (12-4-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Austin

Head to head: Lourdes and Fairmont didn’t meet in the regular season.

Of note: Fairmont struggled down the stretch in the regular season, going 3-4-1 in its final eight matches. … It has rolled into the title match, though, after beating Tri-City 19-0 and Stewartville 4-1. … Fairmont is one of the state’s highest scoring teams, averaging 4.2 goals per game and allowing 1.3. … Lourdes averages 3.9 goals per game and allows just 0.6. … A dominant defensive team, Lourdes has recorded 13 shutouts this season.