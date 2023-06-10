State softball: Bats go silent as St. Charles falls in Class AA state championship

NORTH MANKATO — The St. Charles softball team has had plenty of magic throughout the season.

Unfortunately, that magic ran out Friday afternoon.

The Saints just couldn't get the big hit, leaving runners on base in five of the seven innings. That includes the final frame when the Saints made the final out at home plate as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton was able to hold on for the 3-1 victory in the Class AA state championship at Caswell Park.

It's the second state runner-up in two state trips for the Saints (25-3). It's the first state title in eight state trips for DGF. The Rebels (26-2) earned it, making play after play and putting themselves in good position.

"I've said this all along to get where we're at, you need a lot of breaks," coach Adam Gust. "... We tried at the end to make some magic happen like we've had in the past, but just didn't happen for us this time. They're a very good team and they made plays."

Perhaps the biggest came in the seventh.

Trailing by two, the Saints appeared to have a rally mounting after catcher Grace Buringa shot a ball through the hole between the first- and second-baseman, sending Emma Chuchna — who kept the game alive with a two-out single the batter before — to third base. The throw from the outfield got past the third baseman and Chuchna made her way to the plate. Yet, the ball ricocheted perfectly right back to the DGF fielder, who made an even more perfect throw to gun down Chuchna at the plate for the game's final out.

"That's the way we play," Gust said. "We're aggressive, we want them to make that throw, and they made a bad throw. And, we try to take advantage of it. And Emma takes off for home. That's our style. And that's what you have to tell these girls is, even though you got out on that nine of the 10 times, you're going to be safe."

It capped off an overall frustrating day for the Saints offense.

Overall, the Saints offense had no trouble making contact but each time it seemed to find the glove of a DGF defender. Centerfielder Makayla winter made a number of nice plays and Kaleigh Peterson robbed Maddie Williamson of extra bases with a great running grab in right to lead off the fourth.

Buringa (3-for-3) and Gust (2-for-3) had good days, but the rest of the Saints lineup finished 2-for-20.

"We've had our games where obviously they were nail betters and we come through," Koeppel said. "Some days you have those and some days, you don't. So it's unfortunate that today that we didn't have that for our team."

Koeppel was strong from the start — just luck wasn't on her or the Saints side.

The first three batters of the game reached via back-to-back infield singles and a walk. A run then scored on a wild pitch, before an RBI single and successful double steal with runners on the corners made it 3-0 before the Saints offense could even take their first cuts.

"That first inning it was pretty obvious that they were first pitch swinging and they didn't make good contact," Gust said. "I think they had one hard hit ball the whole game. You know, soft contact is what you got to kind of hope for here at the state tournament because everyone can hit. ... But give credit to them."

Koeppel would buckle down though, allowing just four base runners in the final six frames. She finished allowing three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts in seven innings.

"I was definitely nervous that first inning because who wouldn't be in the state championship," Koeppel said. "I went in there confident, they weren't hitting the ball super hard. They just hit in good places. I knew it was something we could get over as long as we keep our heads in the game."

Yet, the potent Saints offense just couldn't mount another comeback this postseason.

The Saints lone run came in the first on a Mya Omdahl RBI sacrifice fly.

"We just couldn't get that big hit," Gust said.

The Saints now say goodbye to nine seniors, including Koeppel and Buringa, who brought the program to new heights with the first two state tournament — and state championships appearances — during their time. The legacy this group leaves behind will be felt for years to come.

"I think everyone's sad because we lost but I think there's a group of nine girls there that will never play a softball game again," Gust said. "And they need to know how much they meant not only to us, the coaches and to this team, but also the community. There's a ton of little girls here that want to be those girls now. And moving forward they need to know that they had an impact on this community."