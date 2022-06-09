State softball: Chatfield, Winona advance to state semifinals with impressive performances

NORTH MANKATO — All season long, the bottom of the order of the Chatfield High School softball team had produced to give the Gophers one of the most well-rounded offensive attacks in the area.

On Thursday, that group delivered again.

Devann Clemans, Brynn Irish and Brittin Ruskell — the Nos. 7, 8 and 9 hitters — collected three consecutive hits to kick off a four-run sixth inning that broke a 4-4 tie and send the Gophers into the Class AA semifinals with an 8-5 win over Mounds Park Academy in the quarterfinals at Caswell Park.

The third-seeded Gophers now play unseeded Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, which knocked off defending state champion and No. 2 seeded Le Sueur-Henderson 4-2, in the Class AA semifinals at 5 p.m. The winner heads to Friday's state title game.

"Our job isn't done yet," senior catcher Peyton Berg said. "This was a good start, but we have to keep working hard and expect more great pitching and another great team is coming,"

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gophers took an early 3-0 lead in the first on RBI from Jaiden Zimmerman and Claire Springer, before scratching out an unearned run in the third to make it 4-0.

And with Springer looking great in the circle — she allowed just two hits the first time through the order — it appeared it was the Gophers game to lose.

But Mounds Park refused to go away.

Thanks to an error and three hits, the Panthers (19-3) answered with three unearned runs in the fourth as the extra pitches seemed to tire Springer just a bit.

"She started out really good, but I think the heat just got to her a bit," Berg said. "Then she went back and put a cooling towel on her arm and she was good to go."

Springer was able to strand the tying run on second in the fourth and worked a spotless fifth, before running into some trouble in the sixth.

A two-out walk loaded the bases and was followed by another free pass to tie it up at four. But Springer buckled down and got out of the inning with a ground out to keep it tied at four.

That's when Clemens got it going with a sharp one-out single. Irish followed and was supposed to bunt, but she missed the sign and instead doubled off the left-center fence to put the go-ahead run 90 feet away.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Brynn was supposed to bunt," Chatfield coach Jerry Chase said with a laugh. "I'm glad she doesn't listen."

It set up Ruskell out of the nine spot and she laced a single to drive home Clemens and regain the lead. But the Gophers weren't done yet.

Kara Goetzinger followed Ruskell with an RBI groundout, before Berg collected her fourth hit of the day with a run-scoring single. Springer then helped her own cause with an RBI single to cap off a sixth inning that saw four runs on six hits.

The Panthers scratched out a run in the seventh but couldn't overcome their second four-run deficit of the day.

Winhawks make quick work of their quarterfinal

Every top seeded team in any tournament is looking for that quick start to put to rest the idea of any upset.

On Thursday, the top seed in Class AAA did just that to open up its state tournament.

Makayla Steffes threw a quick and scoreless first, before Grace Fricke and Olivia Poulin each blasted a two-run homer in the next half inning as Winona started fast and never looked back to knock off Rocori 9-0 in a Class AAA quarterfinal on Thursday.

The reigning Class AAA runner-ups will now play No. 4 seeded Chisago Lakes at 5 p.m.

"You couldn't have asked for a better start than that," Winona coach Mitch Grossell said. "I mean Grace has been doing that all year and Makayla has been getting us out of the first inning. That's pretty much how our season has been."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rocori failed to take a page out of the book of Byron and Kasson-Mantorville and decided to pitch to Fricke with a runner in scoring position and first base open in the first.

It proved to be a grave mistake with the powerful slugger lifting a 1-2 offering over the right-center field fence.

Fricke blasted another two-run shot in the sixth as well and finished 2-for-3 with two homers and four RBIs.

"I was surprised," Fricke said. "Especially after our section tournament against Byron and how many times I was walked. I was surprised."

"That surprised me," Grossell said. "I was surprised they continued to pitch to her. But whatever. We will take it."

Olivia Poulin then made it 4-0 on a two-run dinger of her own to drive in Ava Hamsund, who reached on an error after Fricke's blast. It proved to be more than enough run support for Steffes, who was simply great in the circle.

The junior right-hander faced just four batters over the minimum, allowing just four hits with 11 strikeouts in seven shutout innings.

"She was on top of her game today," Grossell said of Steffes.

It now sets up a date with Chisago Lakes and standout pitcher Ashley Mandell, who is one of the best across all four classes.

"We are facing one of the top pitchers in the state next game," Grossell said. "She doesn't allow many runs so it's going to be a battle."

Grossell wouldn't commit to a starter just yet as both Steffes and Hamsund have been great in the circle this season. The Winhawks know they will be in good hands regardless.

"I had a plan going in," Grossell said. "I don't know if I'm going to stick with it. It's still up in the air. We will be good either way."