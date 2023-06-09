99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

State softball: Offensive outburst sends St. Charles past St. Agnes and into Class AA state championship

The Saints offense smashed eight hits and used a big day from shorstop Mya Omdahl to reach the program's second state championship. The Saints will take on Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4 p.m. Friday.

St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Today at 8:53 PM

NORTH MANKATO — All season long, St. Charles softball coach Adam Gust wasn't shy in saying it was his squad that had the deepest offense around.

The Saints proved their coach right once again Thursday night.

St. Charles smashed eight hits and used a four-RBI day from standout Mya Omdahl to sprint past St. Agnes (St. Paul) 8-3 in a Class AA state semifinal on Thursday at Caswell Park.

The second-seeded Saints will now go for a state title at 4 p.m. Friday on Field 1 against fifth-seeded Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, which knocked off top-seeded Le Sueur-Henderson 2-1 with two runs in the seventh in the other semifinal.

This is the second time in two state tournament trips that the Saints have reached the Class AA state title game. They finished as runners-up in 2021.

"These girls know what it takes to win," Gust said. "Hopefully, tomorrow we show up as well. I'm just proud of the overall effort today."

The Saints reached the semifinals after a thrilling 5-4 come-from-behind, walk-off victory against Watertown-Mayer in the state quarterfinals, a game in which the Saints were down to their last out.

Against St. Agnes, however, there was no need for any late-inning heroics.

"We just wanted to show everyone we are the team to beat," Omdahl said.

The Saints certainly showed that against St. Agnes and Omdahl had a big part in that.

After the Saints scratched out a run in the second, the junior shortstop made it a 2-0 with double off the left field fence, then scoring on an Eva Anderson RBI single for the 3-0 lead.

Omdahl again delivered in the third. This time, she went down the right field line for an RBI triple to make it 5-0.

"I love (watching her)," Saints ace Brenna Koeppel said. "Being able to watch her do this, like every year, she is out there carrying the team on her back single-handedly. It's so exciting for me to be able to see that and see how much she's grown over the years."

Koeppel, meanwhile, was cruising through the first four innings.

The senior right-hander allowed just one hit — a lead-off single to open the first — and two walks through four scoreless innings. Yet, she ran into trouble in the fifth.

The Aggies started the inning with four consecutive hits, the last of which was a two-run double. A sacrifice fly made it 5-3, as Koeppel was well over 200 pitches for the day at that point.

"I was shaking," Koeppel said. "My legs, my hands, everything was shaking."

Yet, with runners on first and second, Koeppel buckled down, getting a ground out and a strikeout to end the inning.

The Saints offense, though, got those three runs right back, thanks once again to Omdahl.

Omdahl once again found grass down the right field line for a triple. This one came with two outs and drove in two. She eventually scored on an attempted double steal, when it was ruled she reached home safely before the runner was tagged out in a rundown between first and second bases.

Omdahl finished 3-for-4 with a pair of triples, a double, a walk and four RBIs to go along with two runs scored to lead a St. Charles offense that finished with eight hits.

"Everything is for the team," Omdahl said. "It feels good knowing that my team believes in me, knowing that I can score runs."

Next up is the Class AA state championship game, but first the Saints are going to enjoy this one.

"I told them, they earned the right to sleep in tomorrow," Gust said with a laugh.

St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
Prep
Photos: St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal on June 8, 2023
St. Charles defeated Watertown-Mayer 5-4 in a Class AA state softball quarterfinal on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
June 08, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
