99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

State softball seedings released: St. Charles, Winona each given two seeds; Randolph top seed in Class A

The MSHSL state softball tournament kicks off Thursday, June 8 at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger bats during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Today at 11:18 AM

The St. Charles, Winona and Randolph softball teams learned their potential state title path as the state softball seedings were released by the Minnesota State High School League on Saturday.

Randolph was given the top seed in Class A, while St. Charles (AA) and Winona (AAA) each received the No. 2 seed for its respective class.

The MSHSL state softball tournament is set for June 8-9 at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

Find more news important to you

Both the Saints and the Winhawks open up their tournaments at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday. The Saints (23-2) take on unseeded and Section 5AA champion Watertown-Mayer (17-9) on Field 5, while Winona (20-2) goes up against Section 6AAA champ Delano (20-3) on Field 3.

The Rockets will open up play against unseeded and Section 6A champ Upsala (23-2) at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Field 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

State tournament tickets are recommended to be purchased online.

Link to full state tournament brackets

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Raiders logo
Prep
Rochester Raiders open adapted softball state tournament with big win
June 02, 2023 09:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
All-City Championships
Prep
Mayo's Gwaltney never better in qualifying for state in 3,200
June 02, 2023 12:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hilton 100s.jpg
Prep
Humble St. Charles star Chris Hilton is bound for the state meet — in three events
June 01, 2023 11:56 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


63f6dcd3ad77adb193f112304ae2897d.jpg
Health
Zumbro Valley Health Center plans residential facility expansion
June 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png
Business
Moen Therapeutic Massage has a new home in a Rochester chiropractic clinic
June 03, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Retired Nurse - Jane Kampa Potter
Local
'It wasn't safe anymore': Southeast Minnesota nurses share why they left the bedside
June 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Mayo Civic Center Food
Exclusive
Local
Finding options for wasted food in Olmsted County
June 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen