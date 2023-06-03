State softball seedings released: St. Charles, Winona each given two seeds; Randolph top seed in Class A

The St. Charles, Winona and Randolph softball teams learned their potential state title path as the state softball seedings were released by the Minnesota State High School League on Saturday.

Randolph was given the top seed in Class A, while St. Charles (AA) and Winona (AAA) each received the No. 2 seed for its respective class.

The MSHSL state softball tournament is set for June 8-9 at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

Both the Saints and the Winhawks open up their tournaments at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday. The Saints (23-2) take on unseeded and Section 5AA champion Watertown-Mayer (17-9) on Field 5, while Winona (20-2) goes up against Section 6AAA champ Delano (20-3) on Field 3.

The Rockets will open up play against unseeded and Section 6A champ Upsala (23-2) at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Field 1.

State tournament tickets are recommended to be purchased online.

Link to full state tournament brackets