State softball: Springer solid, bats do just enough to send Chatfield to first state title game

NORTH MANKATO — The message all season long for the Chatfield High School softball team was to win a state title for the team in 2020 that never got the chance.

They are now just one game away from doing just that.

Behind another great start from junior Claire Springer and an offense that did just enough, the Gophers defeated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3-1 in a Class AA semifinal Tuesday evening at Caswell Park in Mankato.

The third-seeded Gophers (27-2) will now play in the program's first state championship when they take on top-seeded Proctor 2 p.m. Friday.

"It feels amazing," senior catcher Peyton Berg said. "After we were done, we're like there's no way we just did that. I can't believe it."

"It still hasn't hit me yet," Springer said. "Honestly, I think it will later tonight."

Springer struggled a bit in the Class AA quarterfinal, having a hard time getting a good feel for her change-up and offspeed against Mound Parks Academy. But the offense picked her up with 13 hits for an 8-5 win and the program's first ever state tournament victory.

In the semifinal, Springer refound her offspeed and looked like the pitcher that shutout Cannon Falls twice in the Section 1AA championship.

"She just needed to slow down," coach Jerry Chase said. "I told her she was rushing. Slow down and take a breath and then throw it. It's a great change-up. She gets nervous and rushes through the motion."

Springer was calm, cool and collective in the circle against a team that was feeling confident after beating defending Class AA champion Le Seuer-Henderson 4-2 in the quarterfinal.

Springer finished with just two strikeouts, but missed barrel after barrel and let the defense play behind her.

"That change-up was awesome that second game," Berg said. "She believed in herself and we all believed in her. We always do."

The Gophers offense did just enough, thanks to a three-run second inning.

In fact, it was Springer that got it started, reaching on an error, followed by a single from Alexis Hinckley. Devann Clemens reached on an RBI fielder's choice that didn't result in an out, thanks to the second error of the inning by the Rebels (22-5). Brittin Ruskell then came through again out of the nine spot.

The freshman drove in the go-ahead run against Mound Parks and kept that momentum going in game two with a two-run single to put the Gophers up 3-0.

That would be all the runs Chatfield scored as D-G-F starter Mallory Leitner did a good job herself of working the outside corner and off the plate.

But it turns out those were the only runs the Gophers would need.

The only time Springer ran into trouble was the seventh when a double and a dropped pop up behind the second baseman with one out put the tying run at the plate in addition to putting plenty of butterflies in the stomachs of the Chatfield faithful.

A sacrifice fly drove in the Rebels first and only run, before Springer retired MaKayla Bjelland on a comebacker right to her. A soft toss to Hinckley at first and it was then time to celebrate.

The Gophers know that tomorrow will be tough against a great Proctor team that won 2-1 in 12 innings in its semifinal. But Chatfield is up for the task.

"Wouldn't that be something," Chase said when asked about the possibility of winning the program's first state title. "That would be awesome. You never know what will happen, the girls could come out on fire.

"It's been a great run. We can't say anything other than it's been great. Girls deserve it."

