State team, individual wrestling poll: K-M brimming with top-10 ranked athletes
Kasson-Mantorville is ranked No. 2 in Class AA, behind Simley. The KoMets have five wrestlers ranked in the top 10.
CLASS AAA
1. St. Michael-Albertville
2. Stillwater
3. Waconia
4. Shakopee
5. Anoka
ADVERTISEMENT
6. Hastings
7. Bemidji
8. Willmar
9. Apple Valley
10. Northfield
11. St. Cloud Tech
12. Mounds View
Individual rankings
ADVERTISEMENT
(No. 1 and 2, and southeastern Minnesota wrestlers)
106 — 1. Blake Beissel, Hastings; 2. Brandon Board, Andover. 113 — 1. Mason Mills, St. Michael-Albertville; 2. Leo Edblad, Cambridge-Istanti. 120 — 1. Alan Koehler, Prior Lake; 2. Zach Silvis, Park; 5. TJ Hasen, Faribault. 126 — 1. Landon Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville; 6. Bo Bokman, Faribault. 132 — 1. Jore Volk, Lakeville North; 2. Caleb Thoennes, St. Michael-Albertville; 4. Cael Robb, Owatonna. 138 — 1. Luke Studer, Blaine; 2. Leo Tukhlynovych, Shakopee; 5. Jake Messner, Northfield; 9. Calder Sheehan, Mayo. 145 — 1. Zach Hanson, Lakeville North; 2. Cole Becker, St. Michael-Albertville. 152 — 1. Dan Vanacker, Forest Lake; 2. Ashton Lipinski, Sartell. 160 — 1. Landen Johnson, Owatonna; 2. Anthony Tuttle, Stillwater. 170 — 1. Hunter Lyden, Stillwater; 2. Cole Edwards, Prior Lake. 7. Jacob Reinardy, Owatonna. 182 — 1. Ryder Rogotzke, Stillwater; 2. Cole Han-Lindemyer, Farmington; 10. Dylan Peper, Mayo. 195 — 1. Max McEnelly, Waconia; 2. Jadon Hellerud, Shakopee. 220 — 1. Jacob Meissner, Osseo; 2. Dominic Heim, Wayzata; 7. Mason Pagel, Northfield. 285 — 1. Will sather, Eden Prairie; 2. Leo Bluhm, St. Thomas Academy.
CLASS AA
1. Simley
2. Kasson-Mantorville
3. Becker
4. Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus
5. Big Lake
6. Watertown-Mayer
ADVERTISEMENT
7. New Prague
8. Fairmont/Martin County West
9. Thief River Falls
10. Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield
11. HutchinsonBuffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart
12. Annandale/Maple Lake
Individual rankings
(No. 1 and 2, and southeastern Minnesota wrestlers)
106 —1. Brandon Morvari, Simley; 2. Michael Olson, Albert Lea. 113 — Cash Sixberry, Big Lake; 2. Logan Davis, Albert Lea. 120 — 1. Jack Nelson, Mound Westonka; 2. Matt Randolph, Scott West; 5. Jack Krier, Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 7. Bordy Ignaszewski, Albert Lea. 126 — 1. Christian Noble, Big Lake; 2. Tyson Charmoli, St. Francis. 132 — 1. Tyler Wells, Princeton; 2. Ethan Lebrija, MAHACA; 10. Jake Thompson, Byron, 138 — 1. Koy Buesgens, New Prague; 2. Chase DeBlaere, Simley; 4. Cameron Davis, Albert Lea; 9. Kaleb Lochner, Zumbrota-Mazeppa. 145 — Maxwell Petersen, Byron; 2. Brady Kasprich, Thief River Falls. 152 — 1. Logan Vaughan, Kasson-Mantorville; 2. Griffin Lundeen, Thief River Falls. 160 — 1. Jude Link, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield; 2. Travis Smith, Simley; 4. Damian Riewe, Mankato West; 7. Preston Carlisle, Cannon Falls; 8. JOnathan Harvey, Lake City. 170 — 1. Cole Glazier, Kasson-Mantorville; Connor Tulenchik, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus; 10. Gabe Tupper, Zumbrota-Mazeppa. 182 — 1. Bennett Berge, Kasson-Mantorville; 2. Joey Novak, New Prague. 195 — 1. Soren Harzog, Simley; 2. Kail Wynia, Kasson-Mantorville; 8. Martin Prieto, Plainview-Elgin-Millville. 220 — 1. Gavin Nelson, Simley; 2. Justin Matson, Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson. 285 — 1. Elijah Novak, Foley; 2. Max Balow, Lake City; 3. Gannon Fosenfeld, Mankato West; 4. Reed Parrish, Kasson-Mantorville.
CLASS A
1. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
2. Jackson Country Central
3. Kimball
4. Royalton/Upsala
5. West Central/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville
6. LPGE-Browerville
7. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
8. Chatfield
9. United North Central
10. Goodhue
11. Dover-Eyota
12. Minneota
Individual rankings
(No. 1 and 2, and southeastern Minnesota wrestlers)
106 —1. Trey Gunderson, Kerhoven-Murdock-Sunburg; 2. Javier Berg, Chatfield; 10. Kane Larson, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-CAnton. 113 — 1. Nolan Ambrose, Jackson County Central; 2. Zach Remer, Mille Lacs; 6. Gabe Bartels, Chatfield. 120 — 1. Gavin Albers, LPGA-Growerville; 2. Kie Anderson, Jackson Cuntry Central. 126 — 1. Brandon Ross, Caledonia/Houston; 2. Ryan Jensen/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. 132 — 1. Walker Bents, Begrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 2. Boden Simon, Maple River/USC. 138 — 1. Cohen Wiste, GMLOS; 2. Isaac Blocker, Caledonia/Houston. 145 — 1. Drayden Morton, Sibley East; 2. Ethan Hendrickson, United North Central; 3. Donavon Felten, GMLOS; 4. Maddox O’Reilly, Goodhue; 5. Brodie Kellen. 152 — 1. Blaine Fischer, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 2. Landon Gode, LPGE-Browerville; 4. Gavin Gust, Dover-Eyota; 5. Makae O’Reilly, Goodhue. 160 — 1. Payton Handevidt, Jackson County Central; 2. Coy Gunderson, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg; 3. Jett Thoreson, St. Charles. 170 — 1. Ashton Hanan, Kimball; 2. Anthony Sykora, West Central/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville; 5. Kail Schott, Chatfield. 182 — 1. Carter Holtz, Kimball; 2. Grady Schott, Chatfield; 8. Tyler Archer, Westfield. 195 — 1. Thomas Dineen, Benson; 2. Ethan Boll, Crookston; 4. Cody Lohman, Goodhue; 5. Campbell Berge, Chatfield; 10. Ayden Goetzinger, Caledonia/Houston. 220 — 1. Jaxon Behm, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City; 2. Colton Lindquist, West Centra/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville. 285 — 1. Austin Schlangen, Eden Valley-Watkins; 2. Omar Martinez, Sibley East.