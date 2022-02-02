SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

State team, individual wrestling poll: K-M brimming with top-10 ranked athletes

Kasson-Mantorville is ranked No. 2 in Class AA, behind Simley. The KoMets have five wrestlers ranked in the top 10.

Vaughan Tough 20
Kasson-Mantorville’s Logan Vaughan is ranked No. 1 in Class AA at 152 pounds. He's among five K-M wrestlers ranked in the top 10 in their respective weight classes.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
February 02, 2022 10:48 AM
Share

CLASS AAA

1. St. Michael-Albertville

2. Stillwater

3. Waconia

4. Shakopee

5. Anoka

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Hastings

7. Bemidji

8. Willmar

9. Apple Valley

10. Northfield

11. St. Cloud Tech

12. Mounds View

Individual rankings

ADVERTISEMENT

(No. 1 and 2, and southeastern Minnesota wrestlers)

106 — 1. Blake Beissel, Hastings; 2. Brandon Board, Andover. 113 — 1. Mason Mills, St. Michael-Albertville; 2. Leo Edblad, Cambridge-Istanti. 120 — 1. Alan Koehler, Prior Lake; 2. Zach Silvis, Park; 5. TJ Hasen, Faribault. 126 — 1. Landon Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville; 6. Bo Bokman, Faribault. 132 — 1. Jore Volk, Lakeville North; 2. Caleb Thoennes, St. Michael-Albertville; 4. Cael Robb, Owatonna. 138 — 1. Luke Studer, Blaine; 2. Leo Tukhlynovych, Shakopee; 5. Jake Messner, Northfield; 9. Calder Sheehan, Mayo. 145 — 1. Zach Hanson, Lakeville North; 2. Cole Becker, St. Michael-Albertville. 152 — 1. Dan Vanacker, Forest Lake; 2. Ashton Lipinski, Sartell. 160 — 1. Landen Johnson, Owatonna; 2. Anthony Tuttle, Stillwater. 170 — 1. Hunter Lyden, Stillwater; 2. Cole Edwards, Prior Lake. 7. Jacob Reinardy, Owatonna. 182 — 1. Ryder Rogotzke, Stillwater; 2. Cole Han-Lindemyer, Farmington; 10. Dylan Peper, Mayo. 195 — 1. Max McEnelly, Waconia; 2. Jadon Hellerud, Shakopee. 220 — 1. Jacob Meissner, Osseo; 2. Dominic Heim, Wayzata; 7. Mason Pagel, Northfield. 285 — 1. Will sather, Eden Prairie; 2. Leo Bluhm, St. Thomas Academy.

CLASS AA

1. Simley

2. Kasson-Mantorville

3. Becker

4. Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus

5. Big Lake

6. Watertown-Mayer

ADVERTISEMENT

7. New Prague

8. Fairmont/Martin County West

9. Thief River Falls

10. Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield

11. HutchinsonBuffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

12. Annandale/Maple Lake

Individual rankings

(No. 1 and 2, and southeastern Minnesota wrestlers)

106 —1. Brandon Morvari, Simley; 2. Michael Olson, Albert Lea. 113 — Cash Sixberry, Big Lake; 2. Logan Davis, Albert Lea. 120 — 1. Jack Nelson, Mound Westonka; 2. Matt Randolph, Scott West; 5. Jack Krier, Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 7. Bordy Ignaszewski, Albert Lea. 126 — 1. Christian Noble, Big Lake; 2. Tyson Charmoli, St. Francis. 132 — 1. Tyler Wells, Princeton; 2. Ethan Lebrija, MAHACA; 10. Jake Thompson, Byron, 138 — 1. Koy Buesgens, New Prague; 2. Chase DeBlaere, Simley; 4. Cameron Davis, Albert Lea; 9. Kaleb Lochner, Zumbrota-Mazeppa. 145 — Maxwell Petersen, Byron; 2. Brady Kasprich, Thief River Falls. 152 — 1. Logan Vaughan, Kasson-Mantorville; 2. Griffin Lundeen, Thief River Falls. 160 — 1. Jude Link, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield; 2. Travis Smith, Simley; 4. Damian Riewe, Mankato West; 7. Preston Carlisle, Cannon Falls; 8. JOnathan Harvey, Lake City. 170 — 1. Cole Glazier, Kasson-Mantorville; Connor Tulenchik, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus; 10. Gabe Tupper, Zumbrota-Mazeppa. 182 — 1. Bennett Berge, Kasson-Mantorville; 2. Joey Novak, New Prague. 195 — 1. Soren Harzog, Simley; 2. Kail Wynia, Kasson-Mantorville; 8. Martin Prieto, Plainview-Elgin-Millville. 220 — 1. Gavin Nelson, Simley; 2. Justin Matson, Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson. 285 — 1. Elijah Novak, Foley; 2. Max Balow, Lake City; 3. Gannon Fosenfeld, Mankato West; 4. Reed Parrish, Kasson-Mantorville.

CLASS A

1. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

2. Jackson Country Central

3. Kimball

4. Royalton/Upsala

5. West Central/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville

6. LPGE-Browerville

7. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

8. Chatfield

9. United North Central

10. Goodhue

11. Dover-Eyota

12. Minneota

Individual rankings

(No. 1 and 2, and southeastern Minnesota wrestlers)

106 —1. Trey Gunderson, Kerhoven-Murdock-Sunburg; 2. Javier Berg, Chatfield; 10. Kane Larson, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-CAnton. 113 — 1. Nolan Ambrose, Jackson County Central; 2. Zach Remer, Mille Lacs; 6. Gabe Bartels, Chatfield. 120 — 1. Gavin Albers, LPGA-Growerville; 2. Kie Anderson, Jackson Cuntry Central. 126 — 1. Brandon Ross, Caledonia/Houston; 2. Ryan Jensen/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. 132 — 1. Walker Bents, Begrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 2. Boden Simon, Maple River/USC. 138 — 1. Cohen Wiste, GMLOS; 2. Isaac Blocker, Caledonia/Houston. 145 — 1. Drayden Morton, Sibley East; 2. Ethan Hendrickson, United North Central; 3. Donavon Felten, GMLOS; 4. Maddox O’Reilly, Goodhue; 5. Brodie Kellen. 152 — 1. Blaine Fischer, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 2. Landon Gode, LPGE-Browerville; 4. Gavin Gust, Dover-Eyota; 5. Makae O’Reilly, Goodhue. 160 — 1. Payton Handevidt, Jackson County Central; 2. Coy Gunderson, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg; 3. Jett Thoreson, St. Charles. 170 — 1. Ashton Hanan, Kimball; 2. Anthony Sykora, West Central/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville; 5. Kail Schott, Chatfield. 182 — 1. Carter Holtz, Kimball; 2. Grady Schott, Chatfield; 8. Tyler Archer, Westfield. 195 — 1. Thomas Dineen, Benson; 2. Ethan Boll, Crookston; 4. Cody Lohman, Goodhue; 5. Campbell Berge, Chatfield; 10. Ayden Goetzinger, Caledonia/Houston. 220 — 1. Jaxon Behm, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City; 2. Colton Lindquist, West Centra/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville. 285 — 1. Austin Schlangen, Eden Valley-Watkins; 2. Omar Martinez, Sibley East.

What to read next
Megan Morgan
Prep
Cotter ends La Crosse Aquinas' 63-game home winning streak
For the first time since the 2016 playoffs, La Crosse Aquinas lost a girls basketball game on its home floor. Winona Cotter did the honors.
February 02, 2022 07:21 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
February 01, 2022 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
February 01, 2022 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
February 01, 2022 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports